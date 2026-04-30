Phinia Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Phinia (NYSE:PHIN) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
Phinia reported solid revenue growth in the first quarter, with net sales of $878 million, up 10.3% year-over-year, driven by both its fuel systems and aftermarket segments.
The company maintained a strong balance sheet, ending the quarter with $328 million in cash and total liquidity of $808 million, while returning $67 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.
Phinia's strategic focus includes diversifying its portfolio across regions and markets, with notable wins in aerospace and defense and alternative fuel systems, contributing to long-term growth prospects.
Management reiterated its full-year 2026 guidance, projecting net sales between $3.5 to $3.7 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $485 to $525 million, despite ongoing geopolitical and trade uncertainties.
Operational highlights include successful cost management, continued growth with existing and new customers, and positive signs from the commercial vehicle market, particularly in China and Europe.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Kellen Perez (Head of Investor Relations)
Brady Erickson (CEO)
Chris Groth (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Joseph Spack (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Good morning everyone. Chris, maybe to start just the negative mix that weighed on the EBITDA line relative to the positive volume growth, maybe you could sort of give us a little bit of sense of sort of what really drove that, what sort of products or anything. And I'm assuming that's in fuel systems, not aftermarket, but maybe provide some clarity there.
Chris Groth (Chief Financial Officer)
Joseph Spack (Equity Analyst)
Okay. So that we should expect that that sort of softer flow through to, to persist for the next couple quarters. Is that, is that the view?
Chris Groth (Chief Financial Officer)
Maybe for another quarter or so. It gets better as the year goes on. Because this is obviously going to, you know how the year flows in automotive. You start off and you get going and then third quarter you hit full volume. So it gets better as the year goes on.
Joseph Spack (Equity Analyst)
Yeah. And then Brady, you mentioned some, you know, green shoots and commercial vehicle. Like have you actually revised some of your outlooks for the different end markets? Like is that considered in your view or, you know, if things start to come in better, does that pretend some, some, some upside?
Brady Erickson (CEO)
Joseph Spack (Equity Analyst)
Okay, last question. Just can you remind us roughly like how much you paid in IPA related tariffs last year and have you filed for a refund? And if you get that, do you think you can keep any of that or is that something you're going to have to give back to your customers who reimbursed you for it? Maybe, maybe prior
Chris Groth (Chief Financial Officer)
it was about 40 million. 40, 40 million in total for the three quarters. I think they've then replaced that with other tariffs kind of going forward. I mean, our expectation is most of those IPA tariffs will flow back to our OE customers. You know, once we get that, so we're already in conversations with them, it'll then have a, have an effect on, on revenue, no effect on ebitda. So it'll be to margin, no effect on EBITDA dollars.
Joseph Spack (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And you've, you've, you've, you've, have you filed for that refund already or. That's still a work in progress?
Chris Groth (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, yeah, I mean, we're still working through that. So some of them have started to go through. The process is going to be slow, but we're not booking anything until we receive the cash.
Joseph Spack (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thanks so much. I'll pass it on.
OPERATOR
More follow ups. Okay, your next question comes from Bobby Brooks from Northland Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Bobby Brooks
Chris Groth (Chief Financial Officer)
It's going into commercial production. It's for the engine manufacturer that's also making the drone as well.
Bobby Brooks
Chris Groth (Chief Financial Officer)
Bobby Brooks
Chris Groth (Chief Financial Officer)
Bobby Brooks
Got it. That makes sense. Appreciate the caller.
OPERATOR
All right. At this time, before we proceed again, I would like to inform everybody, if you would like to ask a question, Please press star 1 on your telephone keypad to join the queue. If you would like to withdraw a question, simply press star one again. Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Brady Erickson for the closing remarks. Please go ahead.
Brady Erickson (CEO)
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