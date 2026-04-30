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April 30, 2026 9:02 AM 33 min read

Transcript: Xerox Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ:XRX) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2of89kat/

Summary

Xerox Holdings reported a Q1 2026 revenue of $1.85 billion, a 27% increase due to the Lexmark acquisition, though pro forma revenue declined 4%.

The company's adjusted operating margin improved to 3.9%, marking a turning point in profit trajectory with a 240 basis points increase year over year.

CEO Louie Pastor emphasized a focus on stabilizing revenue, increasing profitability, and reducing leverage, with a commitment to transparency and accountability.

Strategic initiatives include a focus on growth in entry and production print markets, a new partnership with Toshiba, and expanding IT solutions offerings.

The company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance, expecting over $7.5 billion in revenue, $450-$500 million in adjusted operating income, and $250 million in free cash flow.

Operational highlights include a unified commercial engine, a new inside sales initiative, and increased control over product design and manufacturing.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Welcome to the Xerox Holdings Corporation First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Conference Call. After the presentation there will be a question and answer session. To ask your questions. At that time, please press Star one one. At any time during this call you can withdraw your question by pressing star 11 again. At this time I would like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Greg Stein, senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations.

Greg Stein (Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations)

Louis Pastor

Chuck Butler (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star one one on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star one one again. One moment for questions. And our first question comes from Amanda Barua with Boop Capital. You may proceed.

Amanda Barua (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, guys, thanks. Thanks for taking the questions. A few if I could, I guess, Louie, what you walked through a lot of great detail there in your prepared remarks. What of what you spoke about is new and what might be some of the stuff that you'll be focusing on that could be new that may not have been mentioned in what you talked about. And I have a couple follow ups. Thanks.

Louis Pastor

Amanda Barua (Equity Analyst)

Louis Pastor

Amanda Barua (Equity Analyst)

Chuck Butler (Chief Financial Officer)

Amanda Barua (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thanks for that context.

Chuck Butler (Chief Financial Officer)

Absolutely.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Sumik Chatterjee with JP Morgan. You may proceed.

Mark

Hello, good morning, this is Mark on for Sumic. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess my first question is kind of a follow up to one of the previous ones for Louis, I guess with regards to some of the initiatives and new strategies that he's going to or approaches that he's taking, I guess anything to elaborate on in terms of how the approaches might differ from the prior management. Thank you.

Louis Pastor

Chuck Butler (Chief Financial Officer)

Got it. And if I could just add a little bit, I'll tell you from my seat, one thing you noticed, and Louis touched on it there. It's every decision that we make right now is put through the lens of does it stabilize revenue, does it expand margins and does it delever this company as quickly as possible? And it's staying incredibly focused on those three points.

Mark

Got it. Thank you. I guess on the margin side, there was some improvement in print profit margins quarter to quarter, I guess. What are some of the drivers in the quarter to quarter improvement and like how much of that would you consider structural versus like one time benefits?

Chuck Butler (Chief Financial Officer)

Yes, the benefits that you're seeing as we continue to expand margin are largely related to the acquisition and synergy cost as we continue to realize those.

Mark

Got it. And then I guess the last question on top of that would be looking at the path of operating margins from around 4% this quarter to the midpoint of the guidance. I guess. What do you think about in terms of the quarterly cadence, what would be driving the step function changes? Any changes with regards to timing of how you envisioned it earlier this year?

Chuck Butler (Chief Financial Officer)

Louis Pastor

Yeah, I think that's well said.

Mark

Got it. Thank you.

Asea Merchant

Chuck Butler (Chief Financial Officer)

Asea Merchant

Yeah, that's helpful, thank you. In terms of your billings and bookings, I know you're reporting pretty strong billings and bookings here. In IT Solutions, you're also talking about talent hires. Just help me understand how we should think about those. Billings and bookings translate into revenues into that segment for the year.

Louis Pastor

Chuck Butler (Chief Financial Officer)

Asea Merchant

Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. I would now like to turn the call back over to Mr. Pastor for any closing remarks.

Louis Pastor

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