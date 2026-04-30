Bandwidth Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Bandwidth reported a record first-quarter revenue of $209 million, a 20% year-over-year increase, and an adjusted EBITDA of $26 million, prompting the company to raise its full-year outlook.
The company highlighted its strategic partnership with Salesforce, which selected Bandwidth as the critical infrastructure partner for its AgentForce contact center platform, expanding Bandwidth's role in CRM platforms.
Bandwidth's messaging and voice solutions experienced strong growth, with notable wins in financial services and enterprise sectors, reinforcing its position as a mission-critical communications provider in the AI-driven market.
The company is seeing increased adoption of AI technologies, particularly in voice agents, and anticipates that AI will drive significant future growth, positioning Bandwidth as essential infrastructure for AI applications.
Management expressed confidence in achieving full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $880 million to $900 million, driven by AI-driven traffic, a strong enterprise pipeline, and expanded software services.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Ankit Hira (Investor Relations)
David Morgan (Chief Executive Officer)
Darrell Rayford (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Eric Zuppecker (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, thanks for taking the question. Congrats on a solid quarter there. Can you speak a little bit about some of the developments going on with some of the frontier model providers like Google and OpenAI in terms of their advances in their ability to support AI voice technologies and if that's thanks for taking my question. And is that making a difference to bandwidth?
David Morgan (Chief Executive Officer)
Eric Zuppecker (Equity Analyst)
Very good. Thank you.
David Morgan (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, Eric.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Patrick Walravens from Citizens. Please go ahead.
Patrick Walravens (Equity Analyst)
David Morgan (Chief Executive Officer)
Patrick Walravens (Equity Analyst)
All right, fantastic. And so for my follow up, if someone does, you know, if you have a big airline or a big bank or whatever that decides that they're going to move forward with Salesforce on their new approach, how does bandwidth make money? What are the dynamics there?
David Morgan (Chief Executive Officer)
Patrick Walravens (Equity Analyst)
Fantastic. Thank you.
David Morgan (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, Pat.
OPERATOR
Again, if you have a question, please press star then one. And our next question comes from Joshua Riley from Needham. Please go ahead.
Joshua Riley (Equity Analyst)
David Morgan (Chief Executive Officer)
Josh, thanks. And thanks for your good question. I've got with me today John Bell, our chief Product officer. Let me invite him to respond to your good question.
John Bell (Chief Product Officer)
Joshua Riley (Equity Analyst)
Darrell Rayford (Chief Financial Officer)
Joshua Riley (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Very helpful. Thank you guys.
Darrell Rayford (Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
And the next question comes from Arjun Batia, from William Blair. Please go ahead.
Arjun Batia (Equity Analyst)
Darrell Rayford (Chief Financial Officer)
David Morgan (Chief Executive Officer)
And Arjun, I'd only add to that. This is. David, that performance wasn't due to political in the quarter. It was largely commercial. And that squares with the announcement that we had about our messaging win. That was a commercial consumer brand messaging platform for both retail and restaurant verticals. And that was a major win and consistent with the success we're seeing, that has nothing to do with the seasonal civic traffic.
Arjun Batia (Equity Analyst)
David Morgan (Chief Executive Officer)
John Bell (Chief Product Officer)
Yeah, and I would just add that a big part of our role right now is helping our customers transition to this new world and helping both the human agents and the voice agents work together in a harmonized way. And that creates a very big opportunity for us and a lot of value for our customers to help them quickly realize the economic value of voice agents in their businesses.
Arjun Batia (Equity Analyst)
Wonderful. Very helpful. Thank you guys. And congrats again.
David Morgan (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Jim Fish, from Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.
Jim Fish (Equity Analyst)
Hey guys, can you gratz on the agent force side of things? Just wanted to circle back to on the political side. Was there any Political messaging impact this quarter.
Darrell Rayford (Chief Financial Officer)
Jim Fish (Equity Analyst)
David Morgan (Chief Executive Officer)
John Bell (Chief Product Officer)
Yeah, I'd add. So the move to the cloud did certainly enable a lot of the enterprises to easily adopt voice agents, which we're excited about. But I would also add a core benefit of Maestro is even for customers who still have a lot of their human agents and the software for their human agents on prem, we are still able to voice agent enable them and that is a tremendous benefit of our Maestro platform.
Jim Fish (Equity Analyst)
Thanks guys.
David Morgan (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
Jim Fish (Equity Analyst)
Thank you, Jim.
OPERATOR
This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to David Morgan for any closing remarks.
David Morgan (Chief Executive Officer)
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