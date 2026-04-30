Aflac Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/563301778
Summary
Aflac reported first-quarter 2026 net earnings per diluted share of $1.98 and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.75, reflecting strong execution of strategic initiatives.
Aflac Japan saw a sales increase of 25.5%, driven by new medical and cancer insurance products, and aims to maintain strong persistency to offset policy lapses.
Aflac US reported a 2.9% increase in sales, with strong performance in group products, maintaining a premium persistency of 79.3%, and focusing on profitable growth.
The company repurchased $1 billion of its own stock and paid $315 million in dividends, emphasizing strong capital management and a high return on capital.
Management highlighted ongoing strategic focus on innovation in product offerings, distribution expansion, and maintaining financial strength to support growth in Japan and the US.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
David Young (Senior Vice President of Capital Markets)
Dan Amos (Chairman and CEO)
Max Broden (Senior Executive Vice President and CFO)
David Young (Senior Vice President of Capital Markets)
Thank you, Max. Before we begin our Q and A, we ask that you please limit yourself to one initial question and a related follow up. You may then rejoin the queue to ask additional questions. Our operator for today's call will now give you instructions on how to rejoin the queue and then announce our first question.
OPERATOR
We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star, then one on your telephone keypad. If you are using a speakerphone, you will need to pick up the handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. At this time we will pause momentarily to assemble the roster. And our first question comes from Tom Gallagher of Evercore isi. Please go ahead.
Tom Gallagher
Morning. First question is just on Capital Generation. Max, can you talk about can you help quantify how much benefit you got from that external reinsurance deal and were there any ESR headwinds that emerged in Japan that might have impacted things?
Max Broden (Senior Executive Vice President and CFO)
Tom Gallagher
Okay, thanks for that. And then my follow up is just, can you. I think there was a change in the lapse in reissue activity during the quarter. Normally it's much older policies and it was less so this quarter. Can you talk about what does that mean for, from an IRR perspective for Aflac when there's somewhat younger customers that are doing lapse and reissue are Those still positive IRRs when you think about, you know, your economics. Thanks.
Max Broden (Senior Executive Vice President and CFO)
Tom Gallagher
Good, thanks.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Ryan Krueger of kvw. Please go ahead.
Ryan Krueger
Hey, thanks. Good morning. I had a question on the Japan benefit ratio. You know it's towards the high end of your target in the quarter and a little bit above, I guess, excluding favorable experience. Can you just talk about the key drivers of expected improvement in the benefit ratio as the year goes on towards the 60 to 63% outlook?
Max Broden (Senior Executive Vice President and CFO)
Ryan Krueger
Great, thanks. And then you did. I know it's smaller the starting point, but on the first third party Japan reinsurance transaction. But could you talk a little bit about how big of an opportunity you think that is for Aflac? I guess over time. And could that move the needle some on your growth in Japan?
Max Broden (Senior Executive Vice President and CFO)
Ryan Krueger
Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Wes Carmichael of Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.
Wes Carmichael
Hey. Thank you. Good morning. First question on Japan cancer sales. Morimoto, do you expect sales to sequentially improve in the next quarter relative to the first quarter? I know it's competing a bit now with the new medical product.
Yoshizumi
This is yoshizumi from Aflac Japan. Medical Cancer Insurance. Miraito's momentum is continuing and we expect the 2026 sales to be equivalent to that of 20. 20. We have created a system whereby the entire three products, starting with the cancer insurance, Miraito Medical Insurance, Ashin Pallet and Sumitas, to be sold concurrently.
Wes Carmichael
Thank you, Appreciate that. And then second, second question just was on the corporate segment. I know there's break even in the quarter. Maybe a little bit of impact from tax credits but you know, it's bounced around a little bit. I was wondering Max, is there any help you can give us with an expected run rate of earnings power there and realize there's a few moving pieces?
Max Broden (Senior Executive Vice President and CFO)
Wes Carmichael
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Next question comes from Joel Hurwitz of Dowling and Partners. Please go ahead.
Joel Hurwitz
Hey good morning Matt. Max, wanted to go back to the external reinsurance transaction that you did with some of your first sector business in Japan. If I look at the seeded premiums in the tick up quarter over quarter it looked like it had like a one and a half point impact to net earned premium. Should we think that the earnings impact is similar to that premium impact over time or is there another way we should be thinking about earnings impact from that deal?
Max Broden (Senior Executive Vice President and CFO)
Joel Hurwitz
Got it. That's helpful. And then switching to the US There were some headlines in the past month that a state regulator was forcing rate cuts on some of your products. Are you seeing pressure from other states and just how should we think about a potential impact to top line or earnings in the US.
Virgil Miller (President of Aflac Incorporated and Aflac US)
Hey, good morning Joel, this is Virgil. No, we're not Seeing any additional pressure like that. As a matter of fact, in the US I'm pleased with how we are looking going forward with the year. We're still being consistent and balanced with our approach, but we're really seeing no material impacts at all.
Joel Hurwitz
Thanks, Virgil.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Sunit Kamant of Jefferies. Please go ahead.
Sunit Kamant
Great. Thank you. Good morning. Just wanted to start on strategy maybe with Dan. So this reinsurance opportunity in Japan sounds interesting, but I guess another read could be sort of it's an indication that maybe the core business over there has less growth than maybe it previously did and you're looking for other opportunities to sort of stimulate growth. So just curious, is that not the right read of this?
Dan Amos (Chairman and CEO)
Sunit Kamant
Got it. Okay. And then I guess for Virgil, last quarter you gave us some good color in terms of the mix of sales, sort of the. The group business versus kind of the core agent business. Just wondering if you could give us an update on what happened here in the first quarter and how you think things will trend for the balance of the year. Thanks.
Virgil Miller (President of Aflac Incorporated and Aflac US)
Sunit Kamant
But is the core business, like the agent business, shrinking still or what's going on with that piece?
Virgil Miller (President of Aflac Incorporated and Aflac US)
Sunit Kamant
Okay, thanks.
OPERATOR
Next question comes from Jack Matten of BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Jack Matten
Virgil Miller (President of Aflac Incorporated and Aflac US)
Jack Matten
Got it. That's helpful, thanks. And then maybe just to follow up on the Japan business growth outlook, I mean, Affleck's been seeing very strong sales growth following the marketing transformation you all did and the new product introductions over the past year. But that underlying earned premium growth rate still hasn't gone to tick higher. Just wondering what, if anything, you think would need to change for that inflection to occur.
Yoshizumi
Yoshi zumi. Well, I'll take it, I guess. Go ahead.
Masatoshi Kuide (President and Representative Director, Aflac Life Insurance Japan)
This is koide speaking from aflac japan. Our mid term management strategy is to grow the new business and by doing so we aim to stop at the stagnation of the earn premium.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Loma Burdis of Raymond James. Please go ahead.
Loma Burdis
Hey, good morning. Leverage has been declining again. Does AFLAC have plans to raise any debt? And if so, could you talk a little bit about uses of capital? I think in addition to that you have quite a bit of excess capital, so maybe just talk a little bit about that.
Max Broden (Senior Executive Vice President and CFO)
Loma Burdis
Thank you, Max. Aflac has so much excess capital. That's really the number one question I get is there, you know, what can you do with that? Is pursuing these external reinsurance deals something that you think you could deploy more sizable amounts of capital in? And if so, what would you look for in a larger deal? Thanks.
Max Broden (Senior Executive Vice President and CFO)
Loma Burdis
Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Pablo Simon of JP Morgan. Please go ahead.
Pablo Simon
Hi. Thank you. So first on the U.S. benefits ratio, sort of the reverse of Ryan's question. So 1Q was much better than your outlook. Is there any reason why the benefit ratio should increase from here? Or basically is your view that claims are just too good in one Q.
Max Broden (Senior Executive Vice President and CFO)
Pablo Simon
Thanks, Max. And then my second question. Other group insurance companies have started talking more about paid family leave. Can you talk about your current involvement in that product Today? I think you're mostly admin services and you know if there are goals or intentions to eventually start fully ensuring risk
Virgil Miller (President of Aflac Incorporated and Aflac US)
Pablo Simon
Thanks, Virgil.
OPERATOR
The next question is a follow up from Tom Gallagher of Evercore isi. Please go ahead.
Tom Gallagher
Thanks. Just wanted to try and tie a few things together from different responses I heard to make sure I am understanding this correctly. Max D. The number to get to flat premium growth in Japan, you said would require around 90 billion of yen sales for the year. Did I understand that part correctly?
Max Broden (Senior Executive Vice President and CFO)
Yes, you did.
Tom Gallagher
Okay. And then I think the earlier response on the expectation for Japan sales for 26 was the same level as 25, which was 74 billion yen. So that would leave you about 15, 16 billion short. Is that the right math to think about here?
Dan Amos (Chairman and CEO)
Well, let me just say this, Dan. I think the number will be higher than last year's number.
Tom Gallagher
Gotcha. So Dan, you expect, and if you wouldn't mind opining a little bit further on that, Dan, what are you thinking overall relative to you know, 74 billion was the baseline for 25. How do you. What's your best guess for how that emerges in 26?
Dan Amos (Chairman and CEO)
I would say closer to 80. That's what I'd like. Now, I'm not going to say that the company won't be satisfied with a little less, but I'd like 80.
Tom Gallagher
And you want to talk a little about the product, then?
Virgil Miller (President of Aflac Incorporated and Aflac US)
Tom Gallagher
Okay, thanks.
OPERATOR
This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to David Young for any closing remarks.
David Young (Senior Vice President of Capital Markets)
Thank you, Andrea. And thank you all for joining us this morning for our call. If you have any additional questions, please reach out to the investor and rating agency relations team. We'll be happy to follow up, and we look forward to talking to you soon. Have a great day.
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