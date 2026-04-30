Aflac Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

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Good day and welcome to the Aflac first quarter 2026 earnings call. All participants will be in listen only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To ask a question, you may press star then one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, please press star then two. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to hand the call over to David Young, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Good morning and welcome. Thank you for joining us for Aflac's first quarter 2026 earnings call. This morning Dan Amos, Chairman CEO of Aflac, will provide an overview of our results and operations in Japan and the United States. Then Max Broden, Senior Executive Vice President and CFO of Aflac, will provide more detail on this quarter's financial results, including our capital and liquidity. These topics are also addressed in the materials we posted with our earnings release, financial supplement and quarterly CFO video update on investors.aflac.com. for Q& A today. We are also joined by Virgil Miller, President of Aflac and Aflac US Charles Lake, Chairman and Representative Director, President of Aflac International Masatoshi Kuide, President and Representative Director, AFLAC Life Insurance Japan and Brad Dislin, Global Chief Investment Officer, President of AFLAC Global Investments. Before we begin, some statements in this teleconference are forward looking within the meaning of federal securities laws. Although we believe these statements are reasonable, we give no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Because they are prospective in nature, actual results could differ materially from those we discussed today. We encourage you to look at our annual report on Form 10-K for some of the various risk factors that could materially impact our results. As I mentioned earlier, the earnings release with reconciliations of certain non-U.S. GAAP measures and related earnings materials are available on investors.aflac.com. I'll now hand the call over to Dan.

Dan thank you David and good morning everyone. We're glad you've joined us. Although we have just one quarter under our belt, the first quarter marked a good start to the year. Aflac Incorporated reported net earnings per diluted share of $1.98 and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.75. These results reflect our focused execution of our strategy, thus creating long term value for our shareholders. Starting with Japan as you will recall, last year Aflac Japan implemented a marketing and sales transformation which helped deliver the strong results and sales momentum we saw in 2025 and again in this quarter. This transformation was a major strategic initiative driven by Aflac Japan's corporate strategy and marketing and sales team. I would highlight the leadership of Deputy President Shinsuke Morimoto, First Senior Vice President Michihiro Ito and Chief Marketing Officer Yumi Saito. Working together with Executive Vice President Yoshizumi to make it happen. As a cohesive management team, they delivered strong results I'm excited about and innovation that they have produced and will continue to bring to the organization. Moving forward with this in mind, I'm pleased with Aflac Japan sales increase of a 25.5% increase for the first quarter. These strong sales results were driven largely by by our newest medical product Anshin Palette and Miraito, our latest cancer insurance product. As part of our ongoing strategy, we continue to emphasize and promote the importance of third sector protection to new and younger customers with our innovative first sector product Sumitas. The value of our policies resonates with millions of policyholders and this reinforces how aflac's overall strategy is effective and reputation is important. By maintaining strong persistency while adding new premium through sales, we seek to offset the impact of lapses and reissue as well as policies reaching paid up status in the future. Maintaining strong persistency continues to be important to the future of Aflac Japan. Our broad network of distribution channels including agencies, alliance partners and banks continually leverage opportunities to help provide financial protection to Japanese consumers for the quarter. All of our distribution channels generated increases in sales which is significant considering that we prioritize being where the customer wants to buy insurance. We will continue to evaluate the needs of each channel and support those needs as we work together to provide Japanese citizens with financial protection. Turning to Aflac US I am encouraged by the 2.9% year over year increase in sales and the momentum we are seeing within all areas of our group business, especially our group volunteering products. More importantly, we maintain strong premium persistency of 79.3% and increased net earned premium of 3.5% for the quarter. We continue to focus on driving our profitable growth with strong underwriting discipline and maintaining strong premium persistency. We believe this will continue to drive net earned premium growth. At the same time, Aflac US has continued its prudent approach to expense management and maintaining a strong pre tax margin as MAX will expand upon shortly. Across Japan and the United States, consumers are feeling the increasing burden of out of pocket medical expenses. That's where we step in. Our management teams, employees and sales distribution partners are united to be there for the policyholders when they need us most. As the pioneer in cancer insurance and a leader in the industry, our team and sales partners show up every day to help ease the burden, providing financial protection with genuine compassion and care. As an insurance company, our primary responsibility is to fulfill the promises we make to the policyholders while being responsive to the needs of shareholders. We generated strong capital and cash flows on an ongoing basis while maintaining our commitment to prudent liquidity and capital management. We continue to be pleased with our investments producing solid investment income. Our financial strength is the foundation that backs up our promise to our policyholders, balanced with the financial flexibility and tactical capital deployment. I am very pleased with the company's financial strength which supports our capital deployment. We treasure our 43 consecutive years of dividend increases and remain committed to extending this record. Combining share repurchase and dividends, we delivered $1.3 billion back to the shareholders in the first quarter. In doing so, we have maintained our position among companies with the highest return on capital and the lowest cost of capital in the industry. In today's complex healthcare environment, Aflac stands out as a trusted partner combining relevant products, financial strength, a powerful brand broad distribution to help consumers manage the financial strain of out of pocket medical expenses. The ongoing foundational strengths of our business and our capacity for continued growth in Japan and the United States, two of the largest life insurance markets in the world, support our leading position and build on our momentum. I will now turn the program over to Max to cover more details of the financial results.

Max thank you Dan. For the first quarter of 2026, adjusted earnings per diluted share increased 6.6% year over year to $1.77 excluding effect of foreign currency in the quarter. In this quarter, remeasurement gains on reserves totaled $82 million, reducing benefits with 23 million or $0.04 per diluted share above plan variable investment income ran $14 million or $0.02 per diluted share below our long term return expectations. Adjusted book value per share excluding foreign currency remeasurement increased 0.2%. The adjusted ROE was 12.8% and 16.4% excluding foreign currency remeasurement, a solid spread to our cost of capital. Overall, we view these results in the quarter as solid. Starting with our Japan segment, net earned premiums in yen terms for the quarter declined 3.8%. Aflac Japan's underlying earned premiums, which excludes the impact of reinsurance, paid up policies and deferred profit liability, declined 1.3%. We believe this metric provides a clearer insight into long term premium trends. Japan's total benefit ratio came in at 62.9% for the quarter, down 290 basis points year over year. We estimate the impact from reserve remeasurement gains exceeding plan to be approximately 70 basis points. We continue to have favorable trends in cancer and hospitalization. While persistency was down, it remains strong and in line with our expectations at 92.8%. We continue to see an uptick in lapse and reissue on our cancer insurance product. Lapses on our first sector savings block remain low and in line with previous periods. Despite the increase in yen interest rates, our expense ratio in Japan was 19.5% for the quarter, down 10 basis points year over year. For the quarter, adjusted net investment income in yen terms was up 4%, primarily driven by higher US dollar fixed rate income on higher volume and higher variable net investment income compared to last year, partially offset by lower dollar denominated floating rate income due to lower volume and rates as well as reduced call income. The pre tax margin for Japan in the quarter was 35%, up 320 basis points year over year, a very good result. Turning to US results, net earned premiums were up 3.5%. Premium persistency remained solid at 79.3%. Our total benefit ratio came in at 47.2%, 50 basis points lower than Q1 2025 driven by favorable incurred claims for individual voluntary benefits, products and group disability. We estimate that reserve remeasurement gains impacted the benefit ratio by approximately 230 basis points in the quarter, which is about 80 basis points above plan. Our expense ratio in the U.S. was 38.3%, up 70 basis points year over year, primarily driven by higher DAC amortization and commissions along with timing of advertising and investment spend. Adjusted net investment income in the US was down 0.5% for the quarter, primarily driven by lower short term rates offset by higher variable net investment income. Profitability in the US segment was solid with a pre tax margin of 20.4%, a 40 basis points decrease compared with a strong quarter a year ago. Corporate and Utter reported break even pre tax adjusted earnings down from a $43 million gain last year driven by lower adjusted net investment income, higher interest expense and operating costs and runoff impacts from closed blocks of business. Adjusted net Investment income was $17 million lower than last year due to a combination of lower hedge benefits partially offset by lower volume of tax credit investments. Our tax credit investments impacted a net investment income line for US GAAP purposes negatively by $5 million in the quarter with an associated credit to the tax line. There were no benefit in first quarter earnings from tax credit investments. We are pleased with the overall performance of our investment portfolio during the quarter. We recorded $19 million of charge offs on our loan portfolio. Additionally, we did not foreclose on any properties in the period. We recorded $24 million of impairments on our real estate owned portfolio to reflect the continued depressed valuations in the commercial real estate markets. However, we continue to believe that the currently stressed market does not reflect the true intrinsic value of our portfolio, which is why we continue to manage them through this cycle and maximize our recoveries for US statutory we recorded $12 million of impairments on invested assets and a $1 million valuation allowance on mortgage loans as an unrealized loss during the quarter on a Japan FSA basis. Securities impairments reversals led to a net realized gain of 66 million yen in Q1 and we booked a valuation allowance of 201 million yen related to transitional real estate loans. This is well within our expectations and has a limited impact on regulatory earnings and capital. Effective March 31, Aflac Re Bermuda entered into a transaction in which it assumed a block of whole life annuities from Japan Post Insurance. This transaction itself is immaterial to Aflac Inc. S financials, but it marks a strategic milestone as we expand our reinsurance franchise targeting the Japan market. Aflac Inc. Unencumbered liquidity stood at $3.4 billion, which was $2.4 billion above our minimum balance of $1 billion at the end of the quarter. Our adjusted leverage was 21.2% for the quarter, which is within our target range of 20 to 25%. As we hold approximately 65% of our debt in yen. This leverage ratio is impacted by moves in the yen dollar exchange rate. This is intentional and part of our enterprise hedging program protecting the economic value of of Aflac Japan in US Dollar terms. Our capital position remains strong. We ended the quarter with an estimated regulatory ESR of 227% including the undertaking specific parameter or USP. This would add 16 points to the regulatory ratio and result in an ESR with USP of 243%. We estimate our combined RBC to be approximately 560%. These are strong capital ratios which we actively monitor stress and manage to withstand market volatility and credit cycles as well as external shocks. Given the strength of our capital and liquidity, we repurchased $1 billion of our own stock and paid dividends of $315 million in Q1 offering good relative IRR on these capital deployments. We will continue to be flexible and tactical in the way we manage the balance sheet and deploy capital in order to drive strong risk adjusted ROE with a meaningful spread to our cost of capital. I will now turn the call back over to David.

So the reinsurance transaction we executed in the first quarter with an external party, the impacts to capital were relatively small. This was a relatively small block in the scheme of compared to the overall enterprise. So it wasn't really meaningful to either the ESR or FSA earnings in the quarter. And in terms of the movements in the ESR, as you recall, we're down a little bit compared to the full year. The main driver of that is subsidiary dividends being moved up from Aflac Japan to the holding company in the quarter. Other than that, you have our sensitivities and they work pretty well in terms of estimating the other impacts. Obviously higher yen rates has a slightly negative impact to the ESR because of the increased capital charge associated with mass lapse risk. At the same time, you also saw a little bit of a yen weakening that is benefiting the ESR. So relatively small impact from capital markets inputs to the ESR.

Thank you, Tom. So when you have a policy that is a little bit shorter in its duration because that policy is now lapsing and now moving into a new policy, what tends to happen in that scenario is obviously the policyholder is doing this for in order to get a better coverage. And once you have gotten that better coverage, you probably more likely to improve the persistency post the lapse and reissue activity. So when you think overall, we think when we analyze this through the totality of the overall block, relatively minor impacts on the IRRs. There will be, if you take a snapshot of one specific policy that just lapsed all obviously that IRR is a little bit lower than originally assumed. But we now think about that new policy it is moving into the duration of that policy is likely to be longer and that might actually improve the IRR of that new policy that is being written. So that is sort of working a little bit as a balancing impact. So the overall impact to IRRs across the whole inforce is expected to be quite minor.

Yeah, thank you Ryan. So when we think about the different drivers being underlying experience, that being the lower net premium ratio established in the third quarter of last year and then also different types of lapse activity we would expect going forward, the favorable experience that we did have in this quarter and we've had for a long time, we think that we will continue to generally have those trends in place. When we think about the net premium ratio that has been set more or less and that's more driven by mix of business as it relates to the current year benefit ratio and obviously we will update our net premium ratio with our long term assumption unlock in the third quarter of this year. Then the last piece being the mix of lapsation, we did have a mix in this quarter with a little bit less of old age cancer and a little bit higher lapsation of more recently issued policies. And when that happens you naturally have less of an impact on the reported GAAP benefit ratio because the younger policies have less of a reserve being built up relative to old policies. Especially old policies with a CSV could have quite an impact on the reported benefit ratio given the release of those reserves. So as we then think about these impacts and trends running through our results for the full year, we still feel very confident with the outlook range that we gave at the beginning of the year of 60 to 63% for the Japan benefit ratio.

Well, these transactions, while this one was a relatively small transaction, could be material to us over time. These can be pretty sizable blocks when executed and they would then be immediately accretive to our earnings profile. So Japan obviously is a very sizable market. I don't think that we will target the whole market. We will be selective in the way we approach it, both in terms of the target niches and also the type of products and risks that we go after. But it's obvious to us that we think that we have a balance sheet that is quite attractive for counterparties to transact with with a double A rating. We think that we have certain expertise in how to navigate and transact in the Japanese market. And we now built a platform that is ready to do so. So we do think that adding also some risks, that is that being mortality, longevity risk and spread risk to our balance sheet can be quite attractive to us from a risk management standpoint as well. So there are many factors at play that makes this quite attractive from a financial standpoint for us. So I think this will be. It will take time for this to build up, but over time we certainly expect that this would be be material to the company.

Yeah. So you tell me where short term rates are going to go and I give you the answer is a little bit of the how this works. The main driver that is swinging our corporate and other segment around is the net investment income that we generate on our cash and liquid assets. So obviously depending on how much capital we hold at the holdco times, the short term rates to some extent drives that. The other component to it is this is where we hold our internal, sorry all our reinsurance treaties,. And because these are runoff blocks, there's a natural decay roughly about 8% per year. So that also drives down the earnings contribution year over year unless we add and do more either internal or external transactions adding to the earnings of that segment. So as we go into Q2 right now, I would say that I would expect this segment to be slightly negative in terms of pre tax earnings given current volumes and rates and what we see from our reinsurance blocks.

So on that transaction it negatively impacted our Aflac Japan earnings in the first quarter by mid-single-digit millions of U.S. dollars. That transaction or that block of business will initially have a negative impact along those lines for the next couple of quarters. But then over time it will go towards more of a zero impact. So in the near term we expect a negative earnings impact from that seeded business and that it will go closer to zero over time as those policies reach paid up status.

No, What I would say is, is that we're always looking for opportunities. We, you know, our, our position on reinsurance was, is we've taken a slow, methodical approach by starting by doing a reinsurance with another company. Then we ended up taking it internally. And what we've seen is success in the reinsurance business for us. And now the next thing is to do a deal with our biggest and closest partner, Japan Post, and then from there we'll see where it goes. We still believe there's a lot of opportunity to grow our business in Japan. And so this is a natural fit for us that we'll continue to watch. But what I like is evolution, not revolution. And so we continue to methodically take this on and continue to grow the business.

Yes, thank you. So I was mentioning just Dan. Overall, I'm pleased with the quarter. It's consistent, it's balanced. The color I gave on a group business. I'll give you some more insight. Very similar. So in the quarter, if you look at what we file as group production, that would include our dental and vision line, our core vb. And then you look at what we've been doing now with our group life and absence disability. If you add those 3 categories up, we're up about 12.4% for the quarter. What we've been calling by the bills, this is the investment we made with the dental and vision property. What we made, we were calling it plas, but let's just call it group Life absence and disability. And then with our direct consumer platform that we refer to as consumer markets, when you add the three of those to those three entities up to buy the bills, we were up 25% for the quarter. So strong performance. Very, very pleased with those. If you look at the Dillon Vision property, I fell on the sword maybe a couple over a year ago and told you that we were going to invest in improving that business and get it back going. So we're up 52% for the quarter. Strong performance. I believe that the you'll continue to see solid performance in those categories. And again, I am pleased with how we're trending. And overall, you add in the point, the fact that we still have consistent, strong persistency, 79.3%. And that is how you're seeing, though the overall increase in our premium income at 3.5. If you look at the premium income since the pandemic, we've seen steady increase. And now I'm pleased with where we're sitting with that metric.

Yeah, that's why you don't see the overall tremendous growth that you've seen in just the group space, that particular business. We've got some investments we're doing right now to try to get growth out of that business. What you're seeing right now is slightly down to flat. What's going to improve that is our continued focus on recruiting agents and then making sure that we convert those agents. So in the first quarter, we had a 16% conversion rate of new agents. That's where I continue to focus. And we continue to have strong productivity. The productivity with our agent group was about 8%. So that's our continued focus. But you're right, we're not seeing growth out of our core traditional business. We've also invested in improving and enhancing our enrollment process. What that really means is we've made it easier for new agents to be onboarded and have given them tools where they can go out and sell quickly and, and get going. We all know that when you're in a market where you're having people come on that are getting paid commission, the best thing to do is get money in their hands as quickly as possible and get some accounts in the book. There's a metric that I monitor behind the scenes called new agent success. And what that really measures is can we get an agent to produce about 25,000 in the first three months and add three new accounts. And that metric is up also 8%. So I think we're headed in the right direction. But with the market going toward group product and then group product continuing to go toward the smaller employee groups, down now to 100 and some below 100 lines, we just have to continue to make sure that we are putting innovative product technology and that's what we're investing in.

Hey, good morning. Just a follow up on the US business, I guess just given there's been some kind of incremental impacts from inflation and higher gas prices in recent months, is Affleck seeing anything changing around consumer behavior for voluntary products or regarding agent recruiting? I mean, it sounds like you just said your persistency has been stable so far, but just wondering if there's any other perspective you'd offer. So I think one of your peers called out somewhat lower VB persistency.

Well, thank you for the question though. You can see our persistency has maintained consistent and actually we had been showing steady increase. So that 79.3 is strong. So we haven't seen an impact of that. Recruiting is tough in the market. It's not easy. But however, I can tell you that we're going to be on track to recruit about consistent. Where we've been for the last two or three years, we've been in that 10,000 to 11,000 range. Now that's what I expect to see again this year. But again the focus would be on taking those and making sure we convert and making sure we maintain those going forward. But we're not seeing any material impact that's worthy of calling out.

Yeah, thank you, Wilma. So leverage down to 21.2%. That is partially a function of the yen dollar exchange rate. As you may recall, we hold about two-thirds of our debt denominated in yen and 1/3 in US dollars. And this is a part of our Enterprise FX hedging program that we run in order to neutralize the impact from the yen dollar exchange rate to the overall enterprise. What that means is that as we operate within the leverage corridor of 20 to 25%, we have significant benefits from borrowing in yen, that being from a lowering risk standpoint as relates to FX to enterprise, also accessing a broader investor base and also accessing lower interest rates, all of those very beneficial to us. But what it also means is that it does expose our leverage ratio to volatility in the yen dollar exchange rate. So we need to stress test that and make sure that we don't necessarily breach the leverage corridor even in a significant yen strengthening scenario. So that's why we always sort of stress test that under different scenarios, especially when we are looking to add new debt to our capital structure. At this point in time, we don't have any real plans to increase our leverage per se. We have significant capital and liquidity at the holding company in order to deploy that into our operations and also back to shareholders. And we have significant flexibility across the company as it relates to the capital that we hold inside of the regulated entities. And layer on top of that, the ability to then also utilize reinsurance to both create in the near term more capital and eventually further liquidity available to the holding company gives us, puts us in a very strong position to execute whatever plans we want to execute on.

So as it relates to our external reinsurance strategy, that is something that will consume capital. That being said, I don't expect it to be consuming that much capital that we would alter our capital deployment back to shareholders as we have pursued over the last couple of years. This is more as an add on strategy and if we can do that at good irrs and grow our overall business and earnings power, we think that that can be quite beneficial overall to the company. And certainly also it would diversify our earnings stream a little bit and also diversify the risk profile of the company. All of those being ultimately positive.

Thank you, Pablo. So the benefit ratio guidance for the full year remains 48 to 52%. In the first quarter we did benefit from remeasurement gains. That was over and above our internal expectations by about about 80 basis points. So on an underlying basis, if I add back those 80 basis points puts our first quarter underlying benefit ratio spot on. 48%. That is at the very low end of the full year range. In this quarter we did benefit both from favorable experience on cancer, but we also benefited from a low benefit ratio on our group disability block as well. This is something that can be quite volatile from quarter to quarter. So I would keep that in mind. So while we're very encouraged by the start of the year, we still think that 48 to 52% is a good range for the full year for our U.S. benefit ratio.

Hey, good morning, this is Virgil again. So yeah, let me just give you a little bit more color on our overall block and what we do. Of course our focus is on the administrative service portion. We provide services for more than about 3 million constituents out there. You know, the main thing we talk about is the services we provide for the state of Connecticut. We want and add it now the state of Maine. But we also oversee and provide services for other entities, other business entities inside those business entities. Though, if you look at that, we do provide insurance coverage also. So we get about, approximately about 40 million in premium on that side of business. It's not material to our overall US block, but from administrative services fee we get probably about 90 million from that size. It kind of gives you a little bit more color into the size and again is providing services about more than 3 million constituents overall. Overall this has been very good for our overall book of business. We've been able to demonstrate that we are certainly serious in a a player in this space. We provide high touch, very high standard of service. It's excellence that we provide and we have been able to achieve and get good feedback from where we're providing those administrative services and we look cautiously to expand where necessary out in the market because it's been a good business for us.

Yeah. Just to say, you know, you can see just looking at consistency now with the growth we're seeing in the new cancer product. You can also see, though, that ancient palate, the medical product we introduced to the market, has come out strong in Q1. So we are very encouraged by the new sales of those two products. And then we continue to be focused on Sumatas. Sumatas, you know, came out very strong for us, but we're still, we're adjusting our rates where necessary, and we're still being a major player in there. So when you combine those three, three things, I think that's what has us all encouraged about what we're seeing with Athletic Japan.