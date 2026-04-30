Kinross Gold Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/141642198
Summary
Kinross Gold reported a strong first quarter in 2026, delivering record free cash flow of approximately $840 million, driven by high operating margins and favorable gold prices.
The company produced 493,000 ounces of gold, with Tasiast and Paraketu contributing significantly to production and cash flow.
Kinross Gold continues to return capital to shareholders, targeting to return approximately 40% of free cash flow in 2026.
The company is advancing several projects, including mine life extensions and new developments at Great Bear and Lobo Marte, with significant progress in permitting and exploration.
Operational highlights include strong production at Tasiast and Paraketu, with improvements in mill recoveries and cost management strategies mitigating pressures from geopolitical events.
Financial metrics for Q1 included a cost of sales of $1,380 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of $1,732 per ounce, with record margins of $3,476 per ounce.
Management expressed optimism for the remainder of 2026, maintaining production, cost, and capital guidance, while continuing to focus on sustainability and responsible mining practices.
Full Transcript
Tina (Conference Operator)
Thank you for standing by. My name is Tina and I will be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to The Kinross Gold First Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call and webcast. I would now like to turn the call over to David Shaver, Executive Vice Executive Vice President
David Shaver (Executive Vice President)
Paul Rowlandson (Chief Executive Officer (CEO))
Andrea Freeborough
Claude Schimper
William
Jeff Gold
Paul Rowlandson (Chief Executive Officer (CEO))
operator
To ask a question, simply press star1 on your telephone keypad. Again, that is star1 to ask a question and your first question comes from the line of John Wilson with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
John Wilson (Equity Analyst)
Hi, thank you very much. First question is on Great Bear. With the AEX permit now in place, what is the pathway to be able to start some of that deeper exploration? Basically, what time frame would you be at the levels that you need to be at to start some of that deeper exploration?
Paul Rowlandson (Chief Executive Officer (CEO))
John Wilson (Equity Analyst)
Andrea Freeborough
John Wilson (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you,
operator
your next question comes from the line of Fahad Tariq with Jeffreys. Please go ahead.
Fahad Tariq
Hi. Thanks for taking my question. Maybe first on tasiast grades, they were really high. I think the highest since the third quarter of 2024. Just the outlook for grades through the rest of this year that would be really helpful. Fahad, thanks for the question.
Paul Rowlandson (Chief Executive Officer (CEO))
Tasiast we're working through different areas, finishing off on West Branch 4 and that's why the grades were higher. We still had some of that stockpile inventory and we pushed that through in the first quarter. We expect it to taper off for the rest of the year slightly lower. But we are constantly looking at opportunities to obviously enhance what we're putting out from Tazz.
Fahad Tariq
Okay. And then maybe just staying in Mauritania, can you just remind us. So diesel prices are regulated, I believe by the government. So that probably factors into the sensitivity you provided. If you could confirm that. And then also anything you've heard in terms of security of supply, specifically in Mauritania. Thanks.
Paul Rowlandson (Chief Executive Officer (CEO))
Fahad Tariq
Okay, that's super clear. Thank you.
operator
Your next question comes from the line of Ralph Profidi with Stifel Financial. Please go ahead.
Ralph Profidi
Thanks very much. The Global Marc Day EIA submission would have had to us as a baseline include, you know, some type of water usage strategy. Just wondering what, what that baseline is and what can, what can you tell us about the strategy around that?
Paul Rowlandson (Chief Executive Officer (CEO))
Ralph Profidi
Great. Yeah, that's very helpful. Just as sort of a minor follow up, I'm looking at the round Mountain recoveries for the quarter and just wondering is that sort of the normal grade and recovery relationship there? Was that expected? And you know, is there any change in the medical metallurgical assumptions around sort of that phase X underground transition? When I think about those recoveries,
Claude Schimper
Ralph Profidi
Okay. Great. Yeah, I appreciate that clarity. Thank you.
operator
Your next question comes from the line of Carrie McCurry with Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.
Carrie McCurry
Good morning and congrats on a strong start. Just following up on the second half. Guidance being slightly higher than the first half. Just wondering what assets in particular we should be thinking about as stronger in the second half.
Paul Rowlandson (Chief Executive Officer (CEO))
Sure, I'll start. And someone else may want to jump in. I think, you know, the US in particular we pointed to as expected to be higher in the second half. Some of that is Brown Mountain as we expect, you know, higher production there as we get into the heart of Mezas.
Andrea Freeborough
Carrie McCurry
Okay. And then for 2027 we can kind of just.
Andrea Freeborough
I think that 75. The 75% comment was the US and Tasius make up 75% of our fuel usage.
Carrie McCurry
Okay, got it. And then for 2027, I guess we could just prorate based on the numbers on slide 11 there.
Andrea Freeborough
Yeah, sorry. 42%. We're 42% hedged for those for us and Tasias for 2027, that's about 30% company wide, which we'll look at opportunities
Carrie McCurry
Yeah, okay, that's great. Thank you.
operator
And your next question comes from the line of Anita Soni with CIBC World Markets. Please go ahead.
Anita Soni
Hi guys. Good morning and congrats on a strong start. I just wanted to ask a lot of the questions I wanted to ask were have been asked already about CASAS grades and phase X grades. But just could you give us a little bit more guidance or is it the same as it was at the beginning of the year on the cadence of sustaining capital and gross capital spend over the next few quarters?
Andrea Freeborough
I mean we were slower to start, which is typical for us. Q1 is always a bit of a lower capex quarter. So we're still on track for the full year with in particular the growth Capital spending kind of ramping up on the US Projects as we go through the year. Okay, thanks. That's it for my questions.
operator
And your next question comes from the line of Tanya Jakuskonik with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.
Tanya Jakuskonik
Oh, great. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for taking my question. Andrea, can I just come back? And you mentioned that you're seeing no issues in terms of getting supplies, supplies to mine sites, etc. Is there anything with your suppliers that you talk to that they are monitoring? Just, you know, things are moving now, but is there anything tight that they're watching?
Claude Schimper
Tanya Jakuskonik
Okay, so they're not seeing anything. So that would imply, Andrea, I shouldn't see any increase in, you know, working capital at mine sites. You're not going to, you're not accumulating anything there.
Claude Schimper
We are targeting more fuel in country for tasia.
Tanya Jakuskonik
Claude Schimper
Tanya Jakuskonik
Okay. Because on your side, you mentioned that, you know, you have a strategy for, you know, you have your hedging, so your fuel, your currencies, and then your grade optimization as we get better grades. I'm just wondering if your productivity and your turnover is where you want it to be as well.
Claude Schimper
You know, like I said, certainly the, with the big three labor groups, we continue to focus on being the employer of choice. And certainly those areas we believe would be quite successful, but it doesn't take us off the focal point. And then just from a point of view of cost, as I said, there's no pressure.
Tanya Jakuskonik
Okay, thank you.
operator
And our final question is from the line of Lawson Winder with Bank of America securities. Please go ahead.
Lawson Winder
Paul Rowlandson (Chief Executive Officer (CEO))
Lawson Winder
Claude Schimper
Paul Rowlandson (Chief Executive Officer (CEO))
But I think, glad to add, I mean you know the solar plant was really kind of the first beachhead. We got the direct savings on fuel. But now we're established with the beachhead. We've got buses, light vehicles, more and more use of battery powered light vehicles at site and I could see that trend continuing.
Claude Schimper
Yeah. So and as we look at the larger mining fleet as well, we're starting to look at how do we capitalize on using that solar piece. And then the other part now is looking at the opportunity for wind and currently doing a wind study as well. So looking at a lot of different alternatives to heavy fuel.
Lawson Winder
Okay, that's very helpful. Thank you both. And if I could just ask just one quick clarification question. On Fort Knox, the conveyor belt repairs during the quarter, I guess they were unexpected and that's why they were backed out of earnings for adjusted earnings, but just any additional costs or shutdowns expected with that for the balance of the year?
Claude Schimper
No, the incident didn't have any impact on our actual production and process. It's given us the opportunity to refurbish a 50 year old installation and we're right on track. And ironically right at this point we're busy doing commissioning and testing the new system and we've replaced nearly a kilometer of belt. And so we're on track and we expect the operation to just continue as normal.
Lawson Winder
Fantastic. Thank you very much.
operator
And with no further questions in queue, I will now hand the call back over to Kinross Gold for closing remarks. Great. Thank you, operator.
Paul Rowlandson (Chief Executive Officer (CEO))
And thanks everyone for joining us this morning. We look forward to catching up with you in person in the coming weeks. Thanks for joining us.
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