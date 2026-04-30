Kinross Gold Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Kinross Gold (TSX:K) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/141642198
Summary
Kinross Gold reported strong Q1 2026 financial performance with record free cash flow of approximately $840 million and adjusted earnings of $0.71 per share.
The company produced 493,000 gold equivalent ounces with a cost of sales of $1,380 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of $1,732 per ounce.
Kinross Gold is targeting to return 40% of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases; $250 million in shares were repurchased in Q1.
Operational highlights include strong production from Tasiast and Paraketu, significant progress on mine life extensions and growth projects, and the submission of an Environmental Impact Assessment for Lobo Marte.
The company maintains a strong outlook for 2026, with plans to produce 2 million ounces and continue its cost management strategy, despite potential inflationary pressures.
Management expressed confidence in their financial position, operational performance, and project pipeline, emphasizing sustainability and responsible mining practices.
Full Transcript
Tina (Conference Operator)
Thank you for standing by. My name is Tina and I will be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to the Kinross Gold First Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call and webcast. I would now like to turn the call over to David Shaver, Executive Vice President.
David Shaver (Executive Vice President)
Paul Rowlandson (Chief Executive Officer)
Andrea Freeborough
Claude Schimper
William
Jeff
Will
Paul Rowlandson (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
To ask a question, simply press Star one on your telephone keypad. Again, that is Star one to ask a question and your first question comes from the line of John Wolfson with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
John Wolfson (Equity Analyst)
Hi, thank you very much. First question is on Great Bear. With the AEX permit now in place, what is the pathway to be able to start some of that deeper exploration? Basically, what time frame would you be at the levels that you'd need to be at to start some of that deeper exploration?
Paul Rowlandson (Chief Executive Officer)
John Wolfson (Equity Analyst)
Andrea Freeborough
Hi Josh, it's Andrea. On inflation more broadly, I'd say, you know, we included a 5% inflation factor in our cost guidance back in February. So we're still on, we're still on track for that. It's early in the year and we'll see where things go with oil price and fuel costs and energy related costs. We've given sensitivities. But as we sit here today, we're still feeling good about the 5% overall
Paul Rowlandson (Chief Executive Officer)
John Wolfson (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Fahad Tariq with Jeffreys. Please go ahead.
Fahad Tariq (Equity Analyst)
Hi, thanks for taking my question. Maybe first on TASIAST grades, they were really high. I think the highest since the third quarter of 2024. Just the outlook for grades through the rest of this year that would be really helpful.
Paul Rowlandson (Chief Executive Officer)
Fahad, thanks for the question. Tasiast. We're working through different areas, finishing off on West Branch 4 and that's why the grades were higher. We still had some of that stockpile inventory and we pushed that through in the first quarter. We expect it to taper off for the rest of the year slightly lower. But we are constantly looking at opportunities to obviously enhance what we're putting out from Tasiast.
Fahad Tariq (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then maybe just staying in Mauritania, can you just remind us so diesel prices are regulated, I believe by the government. So that probably factors into the sensitivity you provided. If you could confirm that. And then also anything you've heard in terms of security of supply, specifically in Mauritania. Thanks.
Paul Rowlandson (Chief Executive Officer)
Fahad Tariq (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's super clear. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Ralph Profidi with Stifel Financial. Please go ahead.
Ralph Profidi (Equity Analyst)
Thanks very much. The Global Mart Day EIA submission would have had to as a baseline include, you know, some type of water usage strategy. Just wondering what, what that baseline is and what can, what can you tell us about the strategy around that?
Paul Rowlandson (Chief Executive Officer)
Ralph Profidi (Equity Analyst)
Well, did you want to add.
William
Ralph Profidi (Equity Analyst)
Agree. Yeah, that's very helpful. Just as sort of a minor follow up, I'm looking at the Round Mountain recoveries for the quarter and just wondering is that sort of the normal grade and recovery relationship there? Was that expected? And you know, is there any change in the medical metallurgical assumptions around sort of that Phase X underground transition? When I think about those recoveries,
Paul Rowlandson (Chief Executive Officer)
Ralph Profidi (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Yeah, I appreciate that clarity. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Kerry McCurry with Canaccor Genuity. Please go ahead.
Kerry McCurry (Equity Analyst)
Good morning and congrats on a strong start. Just following up on the second half guidance being slightly higher than the first half. Just wondering what assets in particular we should be thinking about as stronger in the second half.
Paul Rowlandson (Chief Executive Officer)
Sure, I'll start and someone else may want to jump in. I think, you know, the US in particular we pointed to as expected to be higher in the second half. Some of that is Brown Mountain as we expect, you know, higher production there as we get into the heart of mesas. So we continue to be on plan is the point.
Kerry McCurry (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then just follow up on the oil hedges, I think. Andrea, you mentioned you're 75% hedged for 2026. Was that the number in terms of exposure?
Andrea Freeborough
So we're 63% hedged for the exposures in the US and at TasIast that on the total portfolio is somewhere around 50%. We don't hedge in Brazil because there is price controls in Brazil, so the prices don't move necessarily directly. With spot in Brazil, for example, so far since early March, we've seen prices increase everywhere else except they've been pretty flat in Brazil.
Kerry McCurry (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then for 2027 you can kind of just, I think that 75% comment was the US and Tasias make up 75% of our fuel usage. Okay, got it. And then for 2027, I guess we could just prorate based on the numbers on slide 11 there.
Andrea Freeborough
Yeah, sorry, 42%. We're 42% hedged for those for us and task for 2027, that's about 30% company wide, which we'll look at opportunities to chip away at.
Kerry McCurry (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, okay, that's great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
And your next question comes from the line of Anita Soni with CIBC World Markets. Please go ahead. Hi guys. Good morning and congrats on a strong start.
Anita Soni (Equity Analyst)
I just wanted to ask A lot of the questions I wanted to ask have been asked already about TASIUS grades and phase X grades. But just could you give us a
Andrea Freeborough
little bit more guidance or is it the same as it was at the beginning of the year on the cadence of sustaining capital and gross capital spend over the next few quarters? Sure. I mean we were slower to start, which is typical for us. Q1 is always a bit of a lower capex quarter. So we're still on track for the full year with in particular the growth capital spending kind of ramping up on the US Projects as we go through the Year.
OPERATOR
Okay, thanks. That's it for my questions. And your next question comes from the line of Tanya Jakuskonik with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.
Tanya Jakusconik
Oh, great. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for taking my question. Andrea, can I just come back? And you mentioned that you're seeing no issues in terms of getting supplies, supplies to mine sites, etc. Is there anything with your suppliers that you talk to that they are monitoring? Just, you know, things are moving now, but is there anything tight that they're watching?
Claude Schimper
Tanya Jakusconik
Okay, so they're not seeing anything. So that would imply, Andrea, I shouldn't see any increase in, you know, working at mine sites. You're not going to, you're not accumulating anything there.
Andrea Freeborough
We are targeting more fuel in country for tasia. So there was already a little bit of a buildup of supplies, inventory, you know, starting in March, but nothing overly significant.
Tanya Jakusconik
Claude Schimper
Tanya Jakusconik
Okay. Because on your, you mentioned that, you know, you have a strategy for, you know, you have your hedging so your fuel, your currencies and then your grade optimization as we get better grades. I'm just wondering if your productivity and your turnover is where you want it to be as well.
Claude Schimper
Yeah. Like I said, certainly the big three labor groups, we continue to focus on being the employer of choice. And certainly those areas we believe will be quite successful, that it doesn't take us off the focal point. And then just from a point of view of cost, as I said, there's no pressure.
Tanya Jakusconik
Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
And our final question is from the line of Lawson Winder with Bank of America securities. Please go ahead.
Lawson Winder (Equity Analyst)
Paul Rowlandson (Chief Executive Officer)
Lawson Winder (Equity Analyst)
Paul Rowlandson (Chief Executive Officer)
Lawson Winder (Equity Analyst)
Storage is the bottleneck. Storage is the bottleneck for those very large capacity plants.
Paul Rowlandson (Chief Executive Officer)
Lawson Winder (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's very helpful. Thank you both. And if I could just ask just one quick clarification question. On Fort Knox, the conveyor belt repairs during the quarter, I guess they were unexpected and that's why they were backed out of earnings. Earnings for adjusted earnings, but just any additional costs or shutdowns expected with that for the balance of the year?
Paul Rowlandson (Chief Executive Officer)
No, the incident didn't have any impact on our actual production and process. It's given us the opportunity to refurbish a 50 year old installation and we're right on track. And ironically right at this point we're busy doing commissioning and testing the new system and we've replaced nearly a kilometer of belt and so we're on track and we expect the operation to just continue as normal.
Lawson Winder (Equity Analyst)
Fantastic. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
And with no further questions in queue, I will now hand the call back over to Ken Ross Gould for closing remarks.
Paul Rowlandson (Chief Executive Officer)
Great. Thank you, operator. And thanks everyone for joining us this morning. We look forward to catching up with you in person in the coming weeks. Thanks for joining us.
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