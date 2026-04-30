MoneyHero Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY) held its fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ydx9uomn/
Summary
MoneyHero reported a net profit of $0.5 million for Q4 2025, a significant improvement from an $18.8 million loss in the same period last year, alongside the first-ever adjusted EBITDA gain of $0.7 million since listing on Nasdaq.
Fourth quarter revenue grew 27% year-over-year to $20 million, driven by strong performance in core markets: Singapore (up 56%) and Hong Kong (up 27%).
For the full year 2025, adjusted EBITDA loss improved 73% to $6.4 million from $23.7 million in 2024, and net loss narrowed 86% to $5.2 million from $37.8 million.
The company's strategic pivot focuses on high-margin verticals like insurance and wealth, which now contribute 30% to total revenue, with wealth revenue accelerating by 50% year-over-year in Q4.
Operating costs for 2025 declined 27% year-over-year, with technology costs dropping 59% due to AI-driven automations, which enabled handling 70% of customer service queries.
AI initiatives have significantly improved operational efficiency, with 12% more approved applications in Q4 while reducing employee benefit expenses by 32%.
Future guidance for 2026 anticipates adjusted EBITDA to exceed 2025 levels, driven by high-margin vertical expansion and AI-driven operational leverage.
Leadership transition to a new CEO is underway to lead the company into its next phase of profitable growth, though current management remains confident in their strategic trajectory.
The company remains focused on sustaining and scaling profitability, leveraging its AI-driven operating model, and maintaining a cash-generative, capital-light strategy.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good day and welcome to the MoneyHero Group fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings conference call. At this time all participants are in listen only mode. After the speaker's presentation there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question, please press star11 on your touchtone phone. Also note that this call is being recorded. I would like to turn the call over to Gretchen Kwan, Corporate Communications Lead. Please go ahead.
Gretchen Kwan (Corporate Communications Lead)
Danny Learn (Interim CEO and CFO)
Gretchen Kwan (Corporate Communications Lead)
So first we can start the Q and A section.
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11. If your question has been answered and you'd like to remove yourself from the queue, press star 11 again. One moment for questions and our first question comes from William Gregozewski with Green Ridge Global. Your line is open.
William Gregozewski (Equity Analyst)
Hey Danny, congratulations on the great quarter. Can you provide a bit more color on the recent leadership transition? Why was the decision made to change CEOs right as the company hit profitability inflection point.
Danny Learn (Interim CEO and CFO)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Calvin Wong with Spica Capital. Your line is open.
Calvin Wong (Equity Analyst)
Thank you for taking my questions. I have a few questions maybe I'll ask one by one. What are the key the first one is about the business segment. What are the key opportunities to grow within the insurance segment? Are there more insurance verticals the company can start offering? Are you having measurable success with the Sabrebot beta on WhatsApp?
Danny Learn (Interim CEO and CFO)
Calvin Wong (Equity Analyst)
Great to hear that. My next question is more related to the revenue we've seen that full year revenue was down 8%. By looking at the current quarterly trends, do you feel you have now established a stable baseline for future revenue growth?
Danny Learn (Interim CEO and CFO)
Calvin Wong (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, yeah. Looks amazing. I have two other questions, if I may. Maybe I'll start with the first one, which is more related to the expenses side. You reported a significant 27% reduction in total operating cost this year, with technology costs specifically falling by 59% as the business stabilize. As you mentioned, how much of this cost saving is permanent? And how are you using AI to ensure you can scale efficiently without cost returning to legacy levels?
Danny Learn (Interim CEO and CFO)
Calvin Wong (Equity Analyst)
Great. Great to hear about AI deployment. Okay. And finally, sorry to keep it long, but finally, just a small question. Why did you restate your historical members and applications metrics this quarter?
Danny Learn (Interim CEO and CFO)
Calvin Wong (Equity Analyst)
That's perfect. Thank you very much. Thank you. Thank you, Kevin.
OPERATOR
Thank you again. To ask a question, please press star 11. And our next question is a follow up from William Gregozewski with Green Rich Global. Your line is open.
William Gregozewski (Equity Analyst)
Hey Danny, two more questions. I'll just ask them together real quick. How is your AI initiative advancing beyond the cost reductions? And what are the CAPEX and OPEX implications for that for 2026? And then second is if you can, can you comment on the news article
Danny Learn (Interim CEO and CFO)
OPERATOR
Thank you. This concludes our question and answer session. I'd like to turn the call back over to Danny for any closing remarks.
Danny Learn (Interim CEO and CFO)
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