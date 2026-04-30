Full Transcript: Textron Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Textron (NYSE:TXT) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/840231586
Summary
Textron reported a strong start to the year with Q1 2026 revenues of $3.7 billion, up 12% year-over-year, and segment profit growth of 10% to $320 million.
The company announced its intention to separate its industrial segment from its aerospace and defense (A&D) businesses, targeting a completion of this separation within 12 to 18 months.
Textron's backlog for aviation has increased significantly, with Textron Aviation's backlog growing to $8 billion and the overall backlog at $19.2 billion.
The MV75 Cheyenne program is a key driver of growth, with the Army accelerating its production schedule, and Bell is advancing on other defense projects like the DARPA X76 and Flight School Next competition.
Management emphasized the strategic benefits of the separation, including enhanced capital allocation, strategic flexibility, and alignment with end markets, while also noting improvements in supply chain performance.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Scott Hegstrom (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Lisa Atherton (Chief Executive Officer)
David Rosenberg (Chief Financial Officer)
Lisa Atherton (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Sheila Kayalu (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Good morning, Lisa and Dave. Can you maybe, you know, the industrial separation has been a long time coming. Can you maybe provide a little bit more on what led to the decision? Why now? Was it just the growth in the V-280 portfolio, the Valor, and how you see that? If you could elaborate. Thank you.
Lisa Atherton (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Miles Walton of Wolf Research. Your line is open.
Miles Walton (Equity Analyst at Wolf Research)
Thanks. On aviation, can you speak to the market environment for order activity and and anything that's changing given the ongoing Middle east conflict? And then Lisa, you mentioned repositioning some of your R and D funding into the supply chain. Could you just elaborate on what that means and the quantity?
Lisa Atherton (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Robert Stallard of Vertical Research. Your line is open.
Robert Stallard (Equity Analyst at Vertical Research)
Thanks very much. Good morning. Morning. Couple of questions for you on aviation. First of all, if you could give us an update on what you think the cadence of deliveries will be in this division through the year and whether you expect this aftermarket growth rate to be maintained. And then secondly, on the aviation supply chain, did you see any improvement in that in the first quarter? Thank you.
David Rosenberg (Chief Financial Officer)
Lisa Atherton (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Peter Arment of Baird. Your line is open.
Peter Arment (Equity Analyst at Baird)
Yeah, thanks. Good morning, Lisa and Dave. Nice results, Lisa. Maybe just quickly on average start the year a low point. Maybe just to give us a little, you know, the puts and takes you're thinking about for the year. And just when you, you know, given your annual guidance, just how we should be thinking about, you know, from here, just given the volume that you're seeing
Lisa Atherton (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Pardon. Your next question comes from line of Seth Seifman of JP Morgan. Your line is open.
Alex
Lisa Atherton (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of John Godin of Citi. Your line is open.
John Godin (Equity Analyst at Citi)
Lisa Atherton (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Noah Popinak of Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.
Noah Popinak
Lisa Atherton (Chief Executive Officer)
David Rosenberg (Chief Financial Officer)
Noah Popinak
Thanks, Lisa. I guess just, you know, getting some of the getting. If I took the entire portfolio to 18 months, it would imply, you know, pretty, pretty nicely over 200 total deliveries. I guess maybe you're saying it's not, not everything should be at 18 months, but is it, do you think the equilibrium is 200 or 220 or hard to put a number to it?
Lisa Atherton (Chief Executive Officer)
No, I think you're in the right ballpark. Right. I think the right number is right there around 200. I think that's accurate.
Noah Popinak
Okay, thank you.
Josh Corn (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Your next question comes from the line of David Strauss of Wells Fargo. Your line is open. Hi, good morning, this is Josh Corn on for David. Wanted to ask, I think you were planning on taking that charge on MV75 later this year or early next as the program ramps, is there any change to your expectation in the size or timing of the charge?
David Rosenberg (Chief Financial Officer)
No change in our expectation on the size, which was the cube catch up was 60 to $110 million. As we said when we announced it previously, it all depends on the timing of when the lrip Clin is exercised by the government. And there's no change in our expectation right now that that could be as early as the second half of this year or possibly could flow into the first half of next year. And nothing's changed from our perspective right as we sit today.
OPERATOR
Okay, thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Gavin Parsons of ubs. Your line is open.
Gavin Parsons (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Thank you. Good morning. Morning. Morning. Lisa, you mentioned textrons considered strategic alternatives on industrial in the past. I guess what are the hurdles to getting this done and is there a minimum return threshold you're looking for to ensure it's not a dilutive transaction?
Lisa Atherton (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes online of Christine Lewag of Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.
Christine Lewag (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)
Hey, good morning everyone. Lisa, you know, post the industrial spin and you know you'll have more time to allocate to the core aerospace, defense. I was wondering, can you talk more about how you're thinking about potential capital allocation within that core business? Are there platforms or capabilities you would you plan to spend more time on focusing and are there areas you're willing to lean in more versus potentially rationalize?
Lisa Atherton (Chief Executive Officer)
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Lisa Atherton (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Ron Epstein of Bank of America. Your line is open.
Ron Epstein (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)
Lisa Atherton (Chief Executive Officer)
David Rosenberg (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Doug Harned of Bernstein. Your line is open.
Doug Harned (Equity Analyst at Bernstein)
Good morning. Thank you. On systems, I find this to be the most difficult business to really kind of look forward long term. Atac, the ship to shore connector. This has been going well, but if we think on more of a five year view, what do you see as the underlying differentiated capabilities there and the types of programs that you see you're best positioned for as you look longer term?
Lisa Atherton (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
And your last question comes from the line of Gotem Khanna of TD Cowan. Your line is open.
Gotem Khanna (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Yeah. Congratulations on the announcement. Thank you. Wanted to ask if there are any dis synergies that you can point to. I know you talked a little bit about tax but any sense of dis synergies early on from the separation.
Lisa Atherton (Chief Executive Officer)
So I you know we we've obviously as part of this process analyzed all those you know, there'd be a minimal level of stranded costs that we can we do strongly believe we can manage through but otherwise there is nothing in of a significant nature from a dis synergy perspective. But the stranded costs are very minimal.
Gotem Khanna (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Okay. And Lisa, to Christine's earlier question, I just wanted to understand better. Is that do you think this is kind of the end of the portfolio review or will there be parts of the A and D franchises that you're looking to maybe scale back and as part of this process?
Lisa Atherton (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah. So again, great question and I would say I'm looking to lean in and grow versus scaling back. Gotcha. Thank you very much.
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