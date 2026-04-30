LKQ Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.
View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/494749610
Summary
LKQ reported Q1 2026 revenues of $3.5 billion, a 4.3% increase year over year, with adjusted diluted EPS of $0.67.
North America saw a slight organic revenue decline of 0.5% but showed sequential improvement, driven by increased utilization of alternative parts and renewed MSO agreements.
The company is maintaining its full-year guidance for organic parts and services revenue, adjusted EPS, and free cash flow, citing improving industry trends and internal execution.
European operations showed sequential improvement, with Germany and Eastern Europe delivering positive growth, and private label penetration reaching 25.3%.
Management remains committed to a strategic review with Bank of America and Goldman Sachs to evaluate long-term shareholder value creation, though no immediate updates are expected.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Joe Butos (Vice President Investor Relations)
Justin Jude (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Rick Galloway (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Justin Jude (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
If you wish to ask a question, please press star followed by one on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. In the interest of time and to ensure we can answer as many questions as possible, we ask that you keep to one question and one follow up. And your first question comes to the line of Craig Kennington from Baird. Your line is open.
Craig Kennington (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning. Thank you for taking my question. I wanted to focus on North America and a couple of metrics that you shared, one of which was APU at 40% and then I think you said you signed some MSO agreements. I'm curious, as you have success, let's say, in that MSO channel, what are the implications for your overall, you know, penetration for alternative parts and your margin profile?
Justin Jude (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Craig Kennington (Equity Analyst)
When you talk about those integrations, to what extent does it drive APU even higher at maybe a stickier level?
Justin Jude (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Craig Kennington (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
Justin Jude (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks Craig.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes to the line of John Babcock from Barclays. The line is open.
John Babcock (Equity Analyst)
Hey, thanks for taking my questions. I guess just quickly on reparable claims there was obviously improvement from in 1Q relative to 4Q from I think it's now what, 2 to 4%? You said from 4 to 6% down last quarter. What do you think is driving that improvement structurally?
Justin Jude (President and Chief Executive Officer)
So long term benefit of repairable claims
John Babcock (Equity Analyst)
Justin Jude (President and Chief Executive Officer)
John Babcock (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Jeff Lick from Stevens Inc. Your line is open.
Jeff Lick (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Justin, you had mentioned some signs of improvement in Europe as the quarter went on. I was wondering if you could elaborate on that. And then also as it relates to the private label initiative over there, I was wondering if you could kind of walk through maybe more the timing with respect to as you migrate from the introductory prices to a more regular pricing cadence.
Justin Jude (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Rick Galloway (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
in 2027 and maybe just add one piece of color. We did get to see sequentially, Jeff, from Q4 to Q1, a sequential improvement in the overall private label margin. So it is taking hold and we are getting to be able to raise that price a little bit as it gets that penetration.
Jeff Lick (Equity Analyst)
And I'm just curious. I know they were small acquisitions, but you know, I think sometimes investor perception is that you're, you're on your back foot in Europe and you know, making a couple tuck ins implies that, you know, you're still playing offense. I was wondering if you can just give any detail on those.
Justin Jude (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jeff Lick (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks very much for the color and best of luck with Q2.
Justin Jude (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Jeff.
OPERATOR
As a reminder, if you wish to ask a question, please press star followed by one on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. That is Star one. If you wish to ask a question and your next question comes online of Brett Jordan of Jefferies, the line is open.
Brett Jordan (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning, guys. Good morning. Morning. Brett. When you think about the cash flow guide and sort of the generation of cash as the year progresses, how do you think about the working capital balance? I think you're leveraged at 2.6 times. Do you think you can get sort of a better accounts payable inventory ratio or is it just really a matter of selling down inventory?
Rick Galloway (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Brett Jordan (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then I guess on capital return, it sounds like maybe specialty might be hung up a bit. So big cash infusion might be delayed. Is there thought of buyback rather than dividend? Just given where the from a valuation standpoint, where it trades.
Rick Galloway (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Brett Jordan (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great.
Rick Galloway (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks Brian.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes online of Josh Battle from J.P. morgan. The line is open.
Josh Battle (Equity Analyst)
Justin Jude (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Josh Battle (Equity Analyst)
Understood, that's helpful, thank you. Just as a follow up, you know, on the North American organic revenue growth, would you be able to dissect the impact of some of the weather related disruptions we had in Q1? And I was also curious if you could speak to the margin headwinds you may have seen from higher diesel prices both in Europe and North America either in March or quarter to eight.
Justin Jude (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Rick Galloway (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Josh Battle (Equity Analyst)
That's very helpful, thank you. And just if I could sneak one more in. You know, you had previously indicated the expectation for a potential update on the specialty segment sale by the first, by the end of the first half. I'm curious if there are any developments or timing updates you'd be able to share at this point. Thank you.
Justin Jude (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, nothing new other than what I said in my script to where, you know, the credit markets tightened up which, which caused some concerns for us on, on getting a transaction through and we wanted to be transparent with that. We haven't killed the process by any means, but if anything substantially changes, we will obviously inform our investors, but nothing different than what was in my notes in my script.
Rick Galloway (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
And I think the positive news is that the specialty organization is operating very well. Revenue is up. We've had three quarters in a row of positive revenue. So the trends for that market, for that business and that Industry in general is good and positive, so real happy to see that.
Josh Battle (Equity Analyst)
Awesome. Thanks, Justin and Rick, good luck.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Scott Stember of Roth Capital Partners. Your line is open.
Scott Stember (Equity Analyst)
Hi, guys. Good morning. This is Jack on for Scott. Just how are you seeing the recent changes to tariffs affecting your business with the IPAs going away and then ultimately replaced by 122s and the 232s? Can you just talk a little bit about that, please?
Rick Galloway (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Scott Stember (Equity Analyst)
Great. And then can you talk about the different region regions in Europe? What are you seeing in the regions that are growing as well as the ones that are relatively weaker?
Justin Jude (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, as I mentioned in my script, the two markets where we saw good, decent growth in Q1 was in Germany as well as Central Eastern Europe. We were obviously then negative in the remaining markets, but sequentially we got better, so not as negative. So we're seeing, you know, some demand continue. Continue to improve throughout. Throughout Q1.
Scott Stember (Equity Analyst)
Thank you very much, guys.
Justin Jude (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Jack.
OPERATOR
There are no further questions at this time, so I'd like to hand back to Justin Drude for closing comments.
Justin Jude (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. Look, we continue to believe our business is undervalued and we are doing whatever we can to close that gap. We remain highly enthusiastic about our business and 2026 is off to a great start. The resilience of our underlying business, coupled with many of our markets recovering as we enter 2026 should translate into positive results as we progress throughout the year. With that, we will conclude this call. Thank you, everyone.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.