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April 30, 2026 8:28 AM 15 min read

Lanvin Gr Hldgs Reports FY 2025 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Lanvin Gr Hldgs (NYSE:LANV) discussed full-year financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=glpMDf2X

Summary

Lanvin Gr Hldgs reported a revenue decline of 18% year-over-year to 240 million euros for 2025, primarily due to external market pressures and internal restructuring.

The company improved its operational efficiency, reflected in a gross margin of 58% and a 12% reduction in operating expenses.

Key strategic initiatives included streamlining the retail footprint, adopting an asset-light model, and optimizing the brand portfolio by carving out Caruso.

Lanvin and Wolford showed sequential improvement in the second half of the year, signaling positive effects of strategic actions.

Leadership changes were made to strengthen brand management, with new CEOs appointed at St. John and Wolford.

Regionally, North America outperformed, while Greater China faced significant challenges due to weaker consumer sentiment.

Lanvin Gr Hldgs aims to continue its transformation journey into 2026, focusing on sustainable profitability and further recovery of its brands.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Andy Liu (Executive President)

Ray Han (Chief Financial Officer)

Andy Liu (Executive President)

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