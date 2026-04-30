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April 30, 2026 5:58 AM 4 min read

Comparative Study: Tesla And Industry Competitors In Automobiles Industry

Tesla Background

After a detailed analysis of Tesla, the following trends become apparent:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Tesla in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

  • Among its top 4 peers, Tesla has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

  • This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Tesla, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers in the Automobiles industry, indicating that the stock may be overvalued. The low ROE suggests that Tesla is not generating strong returns on shareholder equity. However, the high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth numbers show that Tesla is performing well in terms of operational and financial metrics compared to its industry counterparts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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