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April 30, 2026 5:58 AM 4 min read

In-Depth Analysis: Advanced Micro Devices Versus Competitors In Semiconductors &amp; Semiconductor Equipment Industry

Advanced Micro Devices Background

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Advanced Micro Devices, the following trends can be discerned:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Advanced Micro Devices against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

  • Among its top 4 peers, Advanced Micro Devices has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

  • This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Advanced Micro Devices, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to industry peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest weaker financial performance relative to competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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