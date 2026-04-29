Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Mastercard Stock In The Last 20 Years

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 17.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.73%. Currently, Mastercard has a market capitalization of $469.60 billion.

Buying $100 In MA: If an investor had bought $100 of MA stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $11,418.04 today based on a price of $531.00 for MA at the time of writing.

Mastercard's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.