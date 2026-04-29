Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Taiwan Semiconductor Stock In The Last 15 Years

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 13.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.19%. Currently, Taiwan Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion.
Buying $1000 In TSM: If an investor had bought $1000 of TSM stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $29,302.83 today based on a price of $392.50 for TSM at the time of writing.
Taiwan Semiconductor's Performance Over Last 15 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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