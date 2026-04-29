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April 29, 2026 5:13 PM 37 min read

Highwoods Props Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Highwoods Props (NYSE:HIW) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/653907737

Summary

Highwoods Properties Inc reported strong leasing activity, increasing its leased rate by 50 basis points for in-service properties and 800 basis points for development properties.

The company invested $108 million in properties in Dallas and Raleigh while selling $42 million of non-core properties in Richmond, improving portfolio quality.

FFO was reported at $0.84 per share, and the company maintained its annual outlook, with expectations of significant NOI and cash flow growth as occupancy increases.

Highwoods Properties Inc plans to sell $200 million of additional non-core assets by mid-year and may use proceeds for share buybacks or further investments.

Management highlighted strong leasing performance in key markets like Dallas and Charlotte, driven by favorable demographic trends and limited new office supply.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Brendan Mayarana (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Ted Klink (Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Leary (Chief Operating Officer)

Brendan Mayarana (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. Our first question comes from Seth Berge from Citi. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Seth Berge (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I guess I just wanted to go back to some of your comments and prepared remarks about, you know, discussions around potential new developments. And then you obviously announced kind of this share reauthorization. I'm just curious, kind of, you know, how do you think about capital allocation priorities and you know, how does those two opportunities kind of compare to each other today?

Ted Klink (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Great, thank you. Our next question comes from Blaine Heck from Wells Fargo. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Blaine Heck (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks. Good morning. You've had a solid start to the year on the leasing side, so I was hoping you could comment on the leasing economics you've seen thus far and maybe how you would expect rent spreads and concessions to trend during the full year of 2026.

Ted Klink (Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Leary (Chief Operating Officer)

Ted Klink (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Right. Okay, thanks a lot for the color. Our next question comes from Peter Abramowicz from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Peter Abramowicz (Equity Analyst)

Brendan Mayarana (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

That's all for me. Thank you. Our next question comes from Ronald Camden from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Brendan Mayarana (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Ted Klink (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Great. That's it for me. Thank you. Our next question comes from Dylan Brzezinski from Green Street. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Dylan Brzezinski (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for taking the question. I guess just on one on the build to suit opportunities, what sort of stabilized yield on cost would you guys

Ted Klink (Chief Executive Officer)

Brendan Mayarana (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Okay, great. That's incredibly helpful, Brendan. Thanks so much. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. Our next question comes from Vikram Malhotra from Mizuho. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Vikram Malhotra (Equity Analyst)

Brendan Mayarana (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Ted Klink (Chief Executive Officer)

And then on the second question, AI, I alluded to it maybe, I think earlier in the call, we signed one AI related tenant. They're focused on data centers, and that was in Dallas, Bikram. Other than that, throughout our markets, we really haven't seen much AI demand at all.

Vikram Malhotra (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our last question comes from Nick Selman from Baird. Please. Go ahead. Your line is open.

Nick Selman (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning, guys. Can you hear me? Yes. Okay, like, cut out for a second. Sorry. Just one quick question on just overall utilization within the portfolio and just maybe getting an understanding of just sublease availability within the portfolio. Do you guys have, like, a number on just occupied space that's currently listed for sublease?

Ted Klink (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

That was it for me. Thanks. All great. Thanks, Vic. We have no further questions. I would like to turn the call back over to Ted Klink for any closing remarks.

Ted Klink (Chief Executive Officer)

Well, thanks everybody for joining the call and thanks for your interest in Highwoods. We look forward to seeing you all at Nareit, if not before or the next call. Thank you.

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