Entergy Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Good Morning, My name is John and I will be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to Entergy's first quarter 2026 earnings call and teleconference. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during this time, simply press Star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad and if you would like to withdraw your question, press Star one again. I will now turn the call over to Liz Hunter, Vice President of Investor Relations for Entergy Corporation.

Liz, Good morning. Thank you John and thanks to everyone for joining this morning. We will begin today with comments from Entergy's Chair and CEO Drew Marsh and then Kimberly Fontan, our CFO will review results in today's call. Management will make certain forward looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from these forward looking statements due to a number of factors which are set forth in our earnings release, our slide presentation and our SEC filings. Entergy does not assume any obligation to update these forward looking statements. Management will also discuss non-GAAP financial information reconciliations to the applicable GAAP measures measures are included in today's press release and slide presentation, both of which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website. And now I will turn the call over to Drew.

Thank you Liz Good morning everyone. We had a productive first quarter in which we delivered strong financial results. We launched our Fair Share plus pledge and we advanced customer initiatives with the execution of several electric service agreements, including the one with META that improve our financial outlook well into the future.. Beginning with financial results today we are reporting first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.86. 2026 guidance remains on track and we are increasing our already strong adjusted EPS outlook driven by 8.5% retail sales growth. Now I'll cover the business updates in the quarter and as always, I'll start with the customer. For several years we have worked with stakeholders to recruit data centers and capture the transformative impact they can have on our communities and through investment, jobs and other support, all at the same time protecting and benefiting existing customers. Earlier this year we formalized that commitment with the launch of our Fair Share+ pledge. The Fair Share+ pledge is a set of guiding principles that ensures that data centers pay their fair share for the power they consume plus additional benefits for customers and communities. Our pledge aligns with the Ratepayer Protection Pledge that our customers signed with the White House. Fair Share is achieved in several ways. Minimum bills and contract length cover incremental costs, termination provisions ensure current customers avoid unneeded costs, clean energy terms support a potential future transition, and strong credit terms give us confidence in all of it. Fair share also means that data centers cover their portion of fixed costs that our current customers pay for today. The fair share portion alone is the source of the estimated $7 billion of benefits we have highlighted, and current customers bills will be lower than they otherwise would have been because data centers are paying for the incremental infrastructure they need as well as their share of fixed costs. The plus component is all of the community benefits originally envisioned by our state and local leaders, including well paying jobs and targeted workforce development a substantial influx of new support for schools, nonprofits and other state and community needs and multiplier effects from new businesses and employment opportunities that come about because of the data centers. The plus component also includes a stronger electric system with reliability and resilience benefits, lower average fuel costs driven by more efficient generation, and specific customer benefits like low income or energy efficiency support. The plus component is clearly valuable and it is in addition to our estimated $7 billion in customer benefits. We're proud that the framework we committed to more than two years ago is already providing significant benefits for our customers and communities, and those benefits will compound well into the future.. I cannot say enough about the tremendous work our employees have done to create this transformative opportunity for our communities while also providing so much value for our existing customers. And we aren't done yet. In late March, we announced a new electric service agreement with MEDA for another data center in North Louisiana. The fair share value from this agreement alone is expected to be $2 billion, which is included in the $7 billion I mentioned in the plus category. Over the next 20 years, MEDA has made other commitments $140 million for energy efficiency programs and $60 million for our Power to Care program. Entergy Louisiana will match power to CARE funding, bringing the increase to $120 million. For context, that is a five times annual increase for 2025 levels that will meaningfully improve outcomes for our most vulnerable customers. Shortly after executing the agreement, Entergy Louisiana filed an application with the Louisiana Public Service Commission requesting approval for assets needed as a result of adding the new META data center to the system. The investment includes seven new combined cycle units, transmission infrastructure and battery storage facilities. The cost of the proposed facilities will be covered by payments from meta, whether from their tariff or other contributions. Yet all customers will realize reliability and resilience benefits and lower fuel costs from these investments. We also agreed to pursue another 2 1/2 gigawatts of Renewables and further investigate CCS, nuclear upgrades and new nuclear to support META's clean energy goals. We'll add projects to the plan as assets are identified. This month, the Commission affirmed that our request falls under their new Louisiana Lightning Initiative, and they directed that the procedural schedule should support a decision at the December B and E meeting. The Commission's Lightning Initiative is part of Governor Landry's Project Lightning Speed to support economic development that provides significant benefits to state and local communities. We are requesting approval for more than $15 billion in capital with about $14 billion in our four year plan. As a result of the agreement and pending the approval request, we're also raising our sales and adjusted EPS outlook. Kimberly will discuss in more detail beyond the META agreement. So far this year we have signed ESAs totaling over 1,000 megawatts. These agreements were from multiple industries across all our operating companies and they indicate that customer growth beyond data centers remains robust in our region. We also continue to receive data center interest within our service area. After all agreements signed to date, including the recent agreement with META, we still have a pipeline of 7-12 GW of potential data center customers that are not in our plan. Moving beyond the customer growth update, I'd like to cover a few more items. Operational excellence remains a key focus area and we will talk in more detail about that at Investor Day. For today, I'll share a couple of highlights. Orange County Advanced Power Station achieved its first fire milestone, bringing it one step closer to delivering reliable power for our customers in Texas. We expect the plant to be fully online in late summer. Recently, our power delivery team identified more than $30 million in capital savings on the Commodore to Churchill 230kV project. Our engineers developed a solution which improved the design, lowered materials cost and enabled faster customer delivery. Importantly, the improvement can be applied to future large transmission projects. This kind of innovative thinking, combined with the scale of our capital plan will continue to lower costs for customers and unlock additional customer investment opportunities. Entergy Texas is working to expand its spending generation capacity to serve a growing customer base. Following the Commission's feedback, they issued an RFP in February for combined cycle capacity and energy across our system. We continue to expand our Renewables portfolio driven by our customers desire for clean energy options. We have active RFPs for more than 1,600 megawatts of Renewables and storage and we have over 4,500 megawatts of Renewables and storage in various stages of negotiation. After selections from prior RFPS in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Roughly two thirds of the megawatts in negotiation would be owned. In addition, we are actively managing proposals through Louisiana's accelerated Renewable review process. These are important tools to help us identify projects supporting customers Clean Energy Goals as we indicated on the previous earnings call, Energy Arkansas filed its base rate case in late February requesting a $45 million rate change which is less than 2%. Because bill impacts vary by customer type, the residential impact would be less than 1%. Some of the features that we requested include an optional time of use rate that provides residential customers with the opportunity to lower bills by shifting energy use to lower cost hours and low income rates that provide a 50% discount on the customer charge for households that qualify for LIHEAP assistance. We also elected to resume Entergy Arkansas Forward Test Year FRP after the rate case is resolved. Entergy Mississippi filed its annual formula rate plan with no change requested. Arkansas and Mississippi both have mechanisms that provide cash allowance for funds used during construction for investments to support significant economic development projects. To that end, Entergy Arkansas filed its first annual Generating Arkansas Jobs act rider in March and Entergy Mississippi updated its interim facilities rate adjustment in January. One additional comment about Mississippi the state recently passed legislation authorizing securitization of costs associated with Winter Storm. Fern Kimberly will provide additional details on that as well Beyond Fair Share plus Our employees continue to work every day for the benefit of the communities we serve. We recently participated in the industry's LIHEAP Action day in Washington, D.C. to advocate for energy affordability for our customers in need. Congress approved an appropriations package that includes a $20 million increase for LIHEAP, which reflects growing recognition of the program's importance. For more than 15 years, Entergy has also provided free tax preparation for low to moderate income customers at sites throughout Entergy's region. In 2025, we helped customers receive $54 million in earned income tax credits, putting money directly into our customers pockets. Finally, we are very excited about our upcoming Investor Day in June. Plan to walk through the clear line of sight for our multi year strategy and outlooks in detail and you'll hear directly from our leadership team on the opportunities ahead. Highlights will include a conversation with large customers on how we partner together to create better outcomes for our key stakeholders, a view into our operational strategy to successfully execute on the large build cycle ahead of us, a discussion of the work we are doing to unlock additional capital deployment opportunities, a review of our approach to maintaining financial discipline, and finally, a deeper dive into the significant near and long term customer growth opportunities to sustain our strong growth well beyond our five year outlook. We had a productive start to 2026 with solid progress and execution across the business and by continuing to put our customers first, we will deliver premium value to each of our key stakeholders. We look forward to discussing this in more detail with you at our Investor Day. I'll now turn the call over to Kimberly for the financial update.

Thank you Drew. Good morning everyone. I'll now review our financial results and provide an update on our long term outlooks. Our results for the quarter were straightforward. Our adjusted EPS was $0.86 as shown on slide 4. The primary drivers were from the effects of investments made for our customers, including regulatory actions net of higher depreciation expense taxes other than income taxes and interest expense from financing capital expenditures. The per share increase was partially offset by a higher share count from settling equity forwards. Industrial sales growth was very strong at 15% as new and expansion projects continue to ramp up their operations. Overall retail sales increased 6%. The earnings contribution from retail sales growth was essentially neutral as higher revenue from the industrial growth was offset by the effects of weather, including positive weather in the first quarter of last year. As Drew discussed, the MEDA contract creates significant customer and community benefits. In addition, we are refreshing our outlooks to reflect the new agreement and other minor updates. The highlights are summarized on slide 5. This agreement further strengthens our retail sales outlook. We now expect approximately 8.5% compound annual retail sales growth through 2029 driven by 16%. Industrial growth data centers continue to be a significant driver along with growth from a variety of traditional Gulf south industries including lng, industrial gases, petrochemicals, agricultural chemicals and primary metals. As a reminder, we only add hyperscale data centers to our plan once we have a signed electric service agreement and then we include them at minimum bill levels. This conservative approach ensures that we can count on the revenue that we've included in our plan. Our customer centric four year capital plan is now $57 billion, which is 14 billion higher than our plan quarter. The increase includes the investment needs resulting from the new customer agreement, primarily seven new CCCTs as well as battery storage projects. All seven CCCTs have in service dates in 2030 and 2031 such that not all of the capital for these units is in our four year horizon. For the transmission investments in the filing, we've made a conservative assumption not to include them as we work through financing options. We have also not yet included the renewables or Riverbend nuclear upgrade investments discussed in our filing. These would be added to the plan as specific projects are firmed up. The equity associated with our four year plan is now $6.6 billion at the lower end of our target range of 10 to 15% of the total capital plan. Our strategy to be proactive in addressing our equity needs provides certainty and flexibility, giving us ample time to raise. We have successfully sold forward contracts through our robust ATM program as well as the block transaction we executed last March. The agreements we have in place cover about 30% of our four year need with 1.9 billion already contracted. That leaves $4.7 billion to be sourced which is not expected to be needed until late 2027 through 2029. Our forecast also includes $3 billion of hybrid instruments at parent slide 6 summarizes our credit ratings and affirms that our credit metric outlooks remain better than rating agency thresholds. Our plan reflects FFO to debt at or above 15% from Moody's metric throughout the period, giving us capacity to manage events in the business as they occur. Our financial health is bolstered by the way we by the work we've done to strengthen our balance sheet and create benefits for customers, including structuring large agreements to protect existing customers and our credit, solidifying our pension funded status and receiving constructive regulatory mechanisms. You may recall our system experienced an ice storm earlier this year. Mississippi's recent legislation provides a path to securitize the storm cost which we estimate in the $200 million range. This will lower the overall cost for customers. We will submit our filing by October 5th and we expect the Commission to issue a decision within 60 days of our filing. As shown on Slide 7, we are affirming our 2026 adjusted EPS guidance and updating our outlooks for 2026. We're firmly on track and we remain confident that we will deliver on our guidance. Looking ahead to the second quarter with other movements in our plan, we expect other O and M to be approximately $0.15 higher than the same quarter last year, reflecting higher vegetation spending and the timing of nuclear maintenance beyond 2026. Today's update reflects our new capital plan which includes investment resulting from the latest customer agreement as well as other updates since the third quarter. Our adjusted EPS outlook for next year is now $0.20 higher as the investment accumulates. The increase grows ratably to $0.50 in 2029 to $6.40. We will extend our full outlook to 2030 at our investor Day in June. As a preview, the 2028 to 2029 year over year adjusted earnings per share growth was 12%. We expect approximately the same for 2030. Entergy is executing a differentiated growth strategy, delivering strong sustainable results. Through our disciplined customer centric approach, we are creating value for all our key stakeholders, including our owners. Our plan is solid with clear line of sight to achieve our outlooks and we have significant opportunities before us. This update makes our already strong growth profile stand out even more. And now we're happy to take your questions.

Thank you ladies and gentlemen. We will now begin the question and answer session. At this time I would like to remind everyone, in order to ask a question please press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. Again press star one. If you'd like to ask a question. In the interest of time, we ask that you please limit your questions to one primary and one follow up question. We'll pause for a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Thank you. Our first question comes from the line of Char Perezza with Wells Fargo.

Please go ahead. Hey guys, good morning. Morning, Char. Morning, Drew. So obviously a great update this quarter with the metadeal. I just want to be crystal clear here as today's results just kind of raise the bar again. Does the CapEx increase today fully support the deal, or do you see additional CapEx and earnings accretion as we shift focus to the Analyst Day? You just had a strong update. So should we assume there could be further updates to the capital plan in addition to the roll forward in the June day? Analyst day. Thanks.

Yeah. Good morning, Charlotte. Kimberly. As I noted, 14 billion. Good morning. 14 billion was added to the plan. The filing had about 15 billion and the CCCTs close outside the period. But what's not in the is the renewables that are under the agreement as well as some of the nuclear pieces. So certainly there is more opportunity both in the period and beyond. But what we've provided here today is largely around the generation pieces that you see in the filing and what we would probably expect for our Investor Day through 29. Because it's only six weeks away, it's a very short window. So we try to give you a preview of it this time today. Got it, Got it. That's perfect. And then just lastly, in terms of financing, what are the specific mechanisms that keep increment incremental equity funding for the 15 billion in new capex under 20%? Is that something that would get replicated beyond the current CapEx plan? I mean, most of the new investment is in Louisiana, but do you see the same accretion from DC clustering in Arkansas and Mississippi? Thanks. Yeah, we've been able to maintain that 10 to 15% rate on our capital plan for some time and I don't see any factors that change that. There's a number of factors that help support that. Whether it's the mechanisms that we have, the forward mechanisms, the recovery of AFUDC during the construction period. I mentioned funding of our pension status. So it's a variety of mechanisms but no fundamental structural change that I see that causes that to really shift as we think about new capital.

of Nicholas Campanello foot Barclays, please go ahead. Hey, good morning. Productive quarter like you said. So thanks for all the updates. So I just wanted to follow up on some of your prepared. You said that you have a pipeline of 7-12 GW that are still not in the plan. You used to have this nice slide around EEI conference which kind of showed how much equipment you secured to facilitate growth above the plan. So can you just kind of talk about after this meta announcement, after the other gigawatt that you highlighted as well that you executed on in the quarter, what is the equipment outlook look like for you now? Thank you.

Hey Nick, it's Kimberly. Appreciate the question. Yes, Drew did confirm that even after this agreement our pipeline is still 7 to 12 and that underscores the fact that we continue to see that pipeline things move through the pipeline and that pipeline refreshed from an equipment perspective. We'll give you a full update in just a few weeks at Investor Day. But we have additional turbines both on that slide and we're not standing still relative to continuing to ensure sure that we can support that incremental growth as well as we'll talk about what else is out there relative to all of our other industrial customers in just a few weeks.

Okay, thank you. Looking forward to that. And you know there was some discussions in the filing at the regulator about exploring kind of new large scale nuclear studies at certain sites. And Drew, just maybe given your involvement in any I maybe can you kind of talk about where the company stands on committing to large scale nuclear at this point, what the industry still needs to move forward and what Entergy would need to kind of move forward. And this is, is this something that we should be keeping in mind as we kind of get to this this analyst day update? Thank you. Thanks Nick. Certainly new nuclear is something that we believe we will need when we look out into the long term. Certainly, you know, we talked about this in the past. We don't think we'll get to something like 2050 without having new nuclear as part of our portfolio. So it's something that we are continuing to actively explore and investigate. And the agreement that we signed with META helps move that forward a little bit. We are in the same spot from a financial risk perspective that we always have been and that is that there is significant challenges that we still have to overcome from a cost and a cost uncertainty perspective. And we are mindful of what that could mean to the balance sheet of Entergy, Louisiana or any of our operating companies. So we aren't going to enter into any agreement that creates an existential risk right off the bat. And we've said that many times at our investor day we'll have some ideas about how we could manage that and how we could move the needle on the cost and the risk associated with construction that could help us get there. But our balance sheet isn't big enough to cover the whole risk by ourselves. And we're aware of that. Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jeremy Tennet with JP Morgan.

Well, we are supportive of any of the technologies out there and we're investigating and talking with the vendors for all kinds of different technologies. Certainly the AP1000 is one that is has been constructed and built and that there is a full design and it's also a technology that we're familiar with because it's, you know, BWR. So I think those are things that we are, that we are comfortable with and so I think there's some benefits associated with that. But we are more or less agnostic to the technology. What we're more concerned about is the risk sharing for construction.

Please go ahead. Hey, good morning. Thanks for the time today. Good morning. Speaking of some of those other capex elements for META that are outside of the plan, could you speak a little bit more to sort of guardrails, timing, other elements you have an eye to before you would go and add those to the plan. And then I guess similarly on the size and scope, I know the transmission you outlined, but what are you thinking about as an order of magnitude on the other buckets? Thank you.

Yeah, good morning Richard. Certainly we saw Meta as well as other customers have made commitments or signed up for new solar in, you know, multiple of gigawatt amounts. We do have open RFPS to fill those as well as we're looking at, you know, our own self bills that we would put into those RFPS to fill that and we would be looking to fill that, you know, over the next several years. So you could see some of that come into this four year plan and you could see some of it stretch a little bit beyond that. But from a, you know, from a size and scope perspective, 2500megawatts in this meta agreement, 1500megawatts in the previous agreement, all provides a good framing around incremental solar that we could have. And then you could have incremental in other areas as well. And I said solar, but it could also be batteries as well.

Got it, thank you. That's helpful context. And then just turning back to the 7 to 12 gigawatt backlog, I'm curious if the, the Meta addition today, did that move through the backlog and so you then backfilled with New interest to get back to the 712 gigawatts. And then even on the industrial side, just like how have some of those trends been relative to crystallizing the thousand megawatts that you also referenced today? If you could provide any color there. Thank you.

Yeah, so on the 7 to 12, you're exactly right. Meta would have moved through that. It's now in our plan. So it's not in the 7 to 12 because that references data center opportunity. That's outside of our plan. We, you know, our 7 to 12 was never our full scope of plan. So as things move through, we've got additional things coming in as well as we've had additional interest on the broader customers. What Drew referenced on the thousand megawatts is really closing out specific customers that either getting them to sign agreements which would adjust the probabilities as well. But we'll give you a full update on that pipeline again in a few weeks, but that continues to be strong as well.

Great, thank you. Looking forward to the updates. Our next question comes from the line of falls Zimbardo with Jeffries, please go ahead. Hey guys. Good morning. Marta, can you hear me okay? Yeah, you're breaking up, but we can hear you now. Oh, good, good. No, no, thank you. And again, setting a low board for everyone by saying a productive quarter. My goodness. One I did want to clarify and Kimberly mentioned a little bit just in terms of the conservative on the kind of the minimum take or pay minimum bills, is there any way to frame kind of what that benefit can be to earnings or cash flow? Just any parameters would be helpful there?

Yeah, we haven't given specifics around the minimum bill levels, except to say that on all of our industrial customers we have minimums or demand charges. And on the hyperscalers it is significantly higher than what we've had on traditional customers for the amount of incremental investments that they drive onto the system. In the forecast period, I would think about these customers are going to be ramping up and so their minimum bills are coming in during the period and they go into the ramping period. So you're gonna have more opportunity once they get to full load versus a minimum bill. But certainly there could be some opportunity near term if perhaps they ramp faster. But generally I would think about it as we haven't given it, but the minimums are pretty substantial. So there's some margin, but it's not equal to what's already there.

Okay, no, that's helpful. And one other I add and again, can't wait for the investor day. Just as we think about like the capital you put into the plan today relative to the 50 cents of increase in 2029, is there any information on shaping? Is that kind of back end weighted in the 2029 capex? Just it seems like there's more earnings to come, not to ask a leading question, but more earnings to come from that capital. Any flavor you could provide be helpful. Thanks again.

There has been a lot of capital added since our last earnings change. You know, you recall that we added cottonwood and there's been some other things that have happened. But certainly the 14 billion is the key driver here. Right. And then on top of that there is still some residual generation spend that'll show up in 30. And then you talked about the transmission renewables also not included. Right. So when we think about the totality of what that meta deal is worth in terms of capex, it's obviously something north of the 14. Right. It's an incremental several billion. Is that fair?

Okay. All right, that's it for me. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Steve Flushman with Bloom Research. Please go ahead. Hi. Thanks. I think my questions, a lot of my questions got answered on this but just the sounds like there is meaningful earnings that come from the meta Capex even though it is largely in place through 29. The earnings tail a little later. Is it, you know, just as the projects come on. Is that not that 50 cents is not a lot but.

Okay, thank you. Our next question comes from the line is Sophie Karp with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Hi, good morning. Thank you for taking my question. And congratulations on a strong update here. So maybe you could talk a little bit about the regulatory mechanisms you have, particularly in Louisiana and other areas that are experiencing this significant growth. Do you feel like you have sufficient regulatory recovery mechanisms in place and is there a risk of some regulatory fatigue if the capital grows as much as

it has been growing? Thanks, Sophie. That's a good question. And good morning. I think we have adequate regulatory mechanisms in place. Certainly you've seen our regulators begin to change some of their processes. A good example is in Louisiana, the Louisiana Lightning Initiative to accelerate reviews for strong economic development projects. I think that's really the key is if we are providing significant benefits for customers, communities, I think the regulators will be very supportive of these kinds of ongoing activities. And I don't know that there would be necessarily any fatigue associated with that. That's why we've really been focused on these things. If we can't provide that, obviously that would be a different story. But we've been able to do that pretty well so far, and we'd expect to be able to continue that story going forward.

Is it a positive for them? Is it negative for them? Like, what is the situation on the ground in your territory? Great question, Sophie. So the, I guess generally it's been. I would say it's probably been positive for most of our industrial customers. The things that they are looking at are spreads between oil and gas that have obviously increased. Geographic spreads between the Gulf coast and the Asia, Europe, those have increased. And so our industrial customers along the Gulf coast have, I would say, probably benefited somewhat from the conflict over there, but simply because it's dislocated the prices a little bit. But I would say it's not out of alignment with where we've been over the last decade to 15 years. I'd say prices were, as you know, for oil, a little bit lower early in the year. Obviously they're higher now. But the spreads that they pay attention to, those are the same spreads that they've been seeing for a long period of time and frankly we would expect them to continue to stay in place well after the conflicts are resolved.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Steve Dumbrisi with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Drew and Kimberly, thanks very much for taking my question. I just had a quick one. If I look at the change in terawatt hour sales growth from 4Q to this update, it looks like it's just about 3 terawatt hours. And so if I try to back into what that means from, you know, incremental load from data centers, it seems like it's only 4, 400 or 450 megawatts. And so can you just talk a little bit about how the meta facility ramps? Because if it's, you know, five and a half incremental gigawatts, it feels like there's a ton of terawatt hour sales that are going to come beyond 2029. So just want to understand what that means both for, you know, earned returns and also like capital deployment beyond 29.

Steve, it's Kimberly, you cut out a little bit, but I think your question was how does, how does, how does the meta agreement ramp and how do I think about the terawatts and our sales that you're seeing? You know, certain. Yeah, certainly we have to build to support this customer. You see that in the CCCT deployment which come online in 30 and 31, so they are able to get some ramp in the period. But your full loads aren't going to come online until all of those offsets come online. But recall that we have minimum bills on these customers as they ramp and that minimum build is reflective of, you know, ensuring that they cover the incremental cost that they drive over the life of the contract. So that minimum bill may not be directly in sync with the ramp, for example. So what we've included in our forecast is the minimum bill here. But you should continue to see ramp as you, as those assets come online.

Okay. And any, any just again like it seems like it's, it's really a very small amount in 29 and I know you rolled a 30, but any flavor for what adding 5 gigawatts to the existing sales forecast does like to sales KERS through 2032 or something like that. Like because it's just, it seems very, very like an increment, significant incremental step up. Just want to understand like if that has customer benefits or rate benefits that you can pass back or any way to think about that.

Yeah, we'll give you the sales growth through 30 in just a few weeks and then we'll show you sort of, you know, how we think about opportunities longer term. But all customers are benefiting from this ramp and from the minimum bills to the point that Drew made, both from the fair share component, ensuring that they're paying their portion of the incremental cost. And that will flow through the traditional mechanisms in Louisiana, similar in other jurisdictions. So there is opportunity and benefit there for other customers. Customers. But we'll provide you that sales forecast in just a few weeks through 2030.

Perhaps. I mean, certainly we have a lot of natural advantages associated with where we're located. You know, we're along the river and the Gulf Coast. We have access to global markets and we have the significant energy infrastructure with pipelines and low energy costs and rail and other transport availability to domestic markets. I mean, we're well situated with a supportive community that values industrial investment. All of that has meant that when people look around for places to invest in industrial facilities, they look at the Gulf Coast. And certainly over the last few years we've seen a lot of interest in onshoring because of geopolitical uncertainty. And I would say that this current situation is just more continuation of that. So to the extent that people around the world are looking for a stable place to invest and given the opportunities that are here and the advantages associated with the Gulf coast, it becomes a natural potential location when you're looking around the world, it's a very attractive place to invest. So certainly this situation is not. I would say it's probably causing people to look maybe even a little bit more, but it's not a new scenario and it goes with the long term kind of commodity spread discussion that I was talking about just a minute ago. Sure, that makes sense. I was just curious whether it was expediting anybody's thought process. Are there any other cottonwood type transactions in your mind sort of in the hopper? Well, there's, I mean, we normally don't talk about M and A, but I will say in this case there's really just not much in terms of other generators that are around. So I would not say we'd expect that asset M A to be a significant part of our potential capital outlay going forward beyond Cottonwood. Okay. Given the significant increase to the CapEx, can you give us any idea of how it might alter your thinking about the cadence of dividend payouts over, you know, the four year horizon?

Sure. It's Kimberly, we have historically had a 6% growth rate on our dividend and we're obviously growing faster than that. And so that has an effect on your payout ratio. But that's been our philosophy to balance the growth rate in the earnings and our sales growth rate relative to the growth rate in the dividend to date. That's the philosophy that we've taken to date and I think that is an appropriate balance as we think about that over the next four years.

Two for me. Thank you for adding me in here at the end. First, in terms of financing the incremental 15 billion of capex or so for Meda, I understand that Meta is going to be paying for that under the fair share plus commitment. Great setup of course, but you're obviously including that in the CAPEX and the equity plan. Maybe just remind me or help me understand how that works from a timing and cash flow perspective. You know, if you're not going to collect the revenue or how and when will you collect the revenues relative to the construction and equipment payments and how and when will the two or seven billion dollars be returned to customers? How does that work in terms of the timing and how that impacts your credit metrics? I know you reiterated the credit metrics, but how does that work? In terms of the short term impacts of credit rating metrics and your conversations with the agencies and cash flows.

Yeah, our fair share plus as a reminder is our commitment in ensuring that these customers are paying their fair share. And that covers a number of areas. One is ensuring that they're paying to support not just the incremental costs that they drive, but also the embedded costs that are already in customers bills. And so that shows up in ways like in Mississippi, we've talked before about Superpower Mississippi where they're deploying $300 million of capital without incremental cost to customers because of the embedded cost that AWS is supporting, enables us to continue to make investments for customers without incremental costs. So I think about it that way. Another example is in Louisiana we have securitized storm costs on their bills already related to previous storms. And these customers will pick up their allocable portion of those costs. So customers that we're paying them will see a slightly less cost. That's how that $7 billion effectively flows back to customers.

Yeah, as I noted in my comments, our credit metrics on a Moody's basis are 15% or better throughout this four year forecast period during this heavy construction period. And that has a lot to do with all the constructive mechanisms we have as well as how we are contracting. So that doesn't in and of itself put pressure on the metrics because again, it's enabling you to make investments as these customers pay a portion of incremental costs that customers otherwise would have paid for previously.

Yeah, we did have a good first quarter, but on a year over year basis we expected customers to ramp up. That's what you're seeing there. We, it doesn't change what we expect for the full year. It does shore up that, you know those customers are coming online. But even if the volumes were off a little bit, you would see that you wouldn't see a decrement because of the minimum bills and other structures that we have to support. So we're comfortable with our guidance and our and, you know, we're pleased to see the volumes starting to come in.

Liz thank you, John, and thanks to everyone for participating this morning. Our quarterly report on Form 10Q will be filed with the SEC at a later date and provides more details and disclosures about our financial statements. Events that occur prior to the date of our filing may provide additional evidence of conditions that existed at the date of the balance sheet will be reflected on our financial statements in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting principles. Also, as a reminder, we maintain a webpage as part of Entergy's investor relations website called Regulatory and Other Information, which provides key updates of regulatory proceedings and important milestones on our strategic execution. While some of this information may be considered material information, you should not rely exclusively on this page for all relevant company information. And this concludes our call. Thank you very much.