Entergy Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
Entergy Corp reported a strong financial performance for Q1 2026, with adjusted earnings per share of $0.86 and an 8.5% growth in retail sales.
The company launched the Fair Share+ pledge to ensure data centers contribute to infrastructure costs, securing agreements with Meta for new data centers, which are expected to generate $7 billion in benefits.
Entergy Corp raised its capital plan to $57 billion, driven by new electric service agreements and growth in industrial sales, with an anticipated 8.5% compound annual growth in retail sales through 2029.
Operational highlights include the first fire milestone of the Orange County Advanced Power Station and capital savings in transmission projects, while expanding renewable and storage capacity with active RFPs for over 4,500 megawatts.
Future outlook remains positive with strong growth prospects, supported by strategic investments and robust customer agreements, with plans to provide more details at an upcoming Investor Day.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Liz Hunter (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Drew Marsh (Chair and CEO)
Kimberly Fontan (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Char Perezza (Equity Analyst)
Kimberly Fontan (Chief Financial Officer)
Char Perezza (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's perfect. Thank you guys and big congrats. You keep raising the bar for the, for the industry. Thanks. Thanks Char. Our next question comes from the line
Nicholas Campanello (Equity Analyst)
Kimberly Fontan (Chief Financial Officer)
Nicholas Campanello (Equity Analyst)
Diana Niles
Please go ahead. Hi, good morning, this is Diana Niles on the call for Jeremy. Thanks for taking my questions today. Absolutely. Good morning. Good morning. So I was hoping, could you elaborate on the thousand megawatts of additional ESAs beyond the meta agreement and maybe how you would characterize the kind of industrial breakdown there and ramp going forward?
Drew Marsh (Chair and CEO)
Yeah, there are things that you're familiar with. Steel petrochems. I don't have a specific by industry breakdown. Lots of smaller ones. You know, there's many that are in the less than 20 megawatts kind of range, but all together they add up to 1,000 megawatts. I don't have a specific breakdown for you.
Diana Niles
Got it, thank you.
Drew Marsh (Chair and CEO)
And I will also add one other thing that I just got reminded of here in the room. We probability weight those non data centers projects. So those are still probability weighted. They're not all in at 100%. And as Kimberly noted in her remarks, the data centers only go in whenever we have assigned esa.
Diana Niles
Got it, thank you. So to maybe clarify, there, there could be upside should the more traditional industrial load all come on at the full capacity.
Drew Marsh (Chair and CEO)
That's true. That is correct. If it were all to come on, it's probability weighted for a reason because that doesn't usually happen. But if they were all to come on, yes, there would be upside.
Diana Niles
Got it, thank you. And maybe to piggyback on the prior question and apologies if you already spoke to it and I didn't hear, but I saw that there was the study in the Meta agreement speaks to AP1000s. Was that selection of technology a preference from Entergy or from the customer?
Drew Marsh (Chair and CEO)
Diana Niles
Got it. Thank you, Appreciate that.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Richard Sunderland with Truist Securities.
Richard Sunderland
Kimberly Fontan (Chief Financial Officer)
Richard Sunderland
Kimberly Fontan (Chief Financial Officer)
falls Zimbardo
Kimberly Fontan (Chief Financial Officer)
falls Zimbardo
Kimberly Fontan (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, so you can see the shaping of the earnings through 27, 28, 29 in the materials and then in my comments, I did note for a preview to 30 that we would expect the year over year from 29 to 30 to be roughly the same as the year over year from 28 to 29. So that gives you some indication of how that shapes into that fifth year.
Bill Appicelli (Equity Analyst)
Okay, awesome. Thank you very much. Thanks Paul. Our next question comes from the line of Bill Appicelli with UBS Financial. Please go ahead. Yeah, good morning. Just isolating the meta update here. I mean is the 14 billion of incremental capital entirely attributable to the expansion of that agreement?
Kimberly Fontan (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, Bill, and you can see that filing, that's pretty close to what is included there in the filing. There's something, and I went through what we included and whatnot, what wasn't. But that's essentially the ad here.
Bill Appicelli (Equity Analyst)
Kimberly Fontan (Chief Financial Officer)
Yes. Drew mentioned in his comments that it was more than 15 billion. That happens outside the period and certainly depending on where the solar and battery the renewable lands gives you some upside opportunity there.
Bill Appicelli (Equity Analyst)
Okay, and then when should the full earnings run rate be realized on the Meda expansion? Is that I know you're Talking about the CODs are in 30, I think into 31. Right. So is that when we think about the entirety of the return on the capital being reflected in financials, is that sort of at that point in time, is that a 31 mid 31 period?
Kimberly Fontan (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, the CCTP finished closing in 31, so most of your capital is in by then we gave you the ramp up through 30 and you know, we'll talk about what longer term visually looks like without giving you specific outlooks at investor day.
Steve Flushman (Equity Analyst)
Kimberly Fontan (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, yeah, yeah. See what you're seeing, you know with all construction projects you've got AFUDC, that sort of thing leading up to the construction, leading to the close through the construction period. And then again in 30 I would see a similar uptick in ratably as to what we saw in the years that we gave you for, you know, getting you to the similar type of growth rate in 30.
Steve Flushman (Equity Analyst)
Great. And then just the 14 billion that you added to capex. Is that before CapEx or after CapEx? Because we don't have rate base to kind of match up to from you.
Kimberly Fontan (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I would think about that. Related to the CCCTS is largely overnight costs. So we did, I mentioned the transmission wasn't included and then the financing costs largely are not included in there either.
Steve Flushman (Equity Analyst)
Okay. You also mentioned this renewables RFP separate from Meta the 4 1/2 gigawatts of which 2/3 would be owned. Is that in your plan at 2/3 owned or not?
Kimberly Fontan (Chief Financial Officer)
About half of that is not in our plan is the way to think about that. So pretty good upside there relative. So we had some projects that we had worked to safe harbor or just get ahead of relative to other solar interests, but there's a good bit of that that's not in the plan.
Steve Flushman (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then just on I know you don't need equity, you know, for a while timing wise, you know, late 27 or 28, 29, just how are you thinking about just though approaching equity or you continue to try to get out ahead of that and just any thoughts on ways to approach getting the equity for this?
Kimberly Fontan (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, to your point, we don't require equity until well into 27 but we have been proactive about ensuring that we stay ahead of that. 30% is already on the table but the ATM has been an effective tool. We were able to use a block last year but I would expect that, you know, we Don't. We don't require additional equity until 27, so we can't speak to the specific timing, but I would think about it that way.
Sophie Karp (Equity Analyst)
Drew Marsh (Chair and CEO)
Sophie Karp (Equity Analyst)
All right, thank you. And then maybe, real quick, if you could maybe come and give us some color on how the, I guess the situation, oil markets and around the conflict in the Middle east is impacting your industrial customers.
Drew Marsh (Chair and CEO)
Sophie Karp (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thank you. Appreciate it.
Steve Dumbrisi (Equity Analyst)
Kimberly Fontan (Chief Financial Officer)
Steve Dumbrisi (Equity Analyst)
Kimberly Fontan (Chief Financial Officer)
Chris Ellinghouse (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks. That's all I have. Thanks very much. Our next question comes from the line of Chris Ellinghouse with Sibert Williams. Please go ahead. Hey, good morning everybody. Drew, vis a vis the Iran issue, is that providing some impetus or interest in new ESAs and in their, you know, sort of calculus of where the world markets are?
Drew Marsh (Chair and CEO)
Kimberly Fontan (Chief Financial Officer)
Chris Ellinghouse (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that helps. Lastly, I guess Mississippi data center interest just seems to be exploding. Can you talk about or maybe this is something for June? What's in the plan at this point and is there a significant bucket of unplanned at this point?
Kimberly Fontan (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I would reference you back to our 7 to 12 gigawatts, which is not OPCO specific, but that's our enterprise view of the data centers. We don't provide that breakdown sort of either where they are in the pipeline or where they are specifically by opco. But still significant opportunity before us, one that we're working to shore up and to capture as much as we can. So lots of opportunity there, but no specifics by operating company.
Drew Marsh (Chair and CEO)
And the data centers that are in our plan are already signed. We do not have any data centers in our plan that are prospective. Right. Okay. Thanks for all the updates. Great quarter. Thank you. Our last question for today comes from the Linus. Andrew Weissel with Scotiabank. Please go ahead. Hey everybody, Good morning. Morning.
Andrew Weissel (Equity Analyst)
Kimberly Fontan (Chief Financial Officer)
Andrew Weissel (Equity Analyst)
Okay, in terms of the credit metrics and timing issues, is that, how does that work? And is there going to be temporary pressure on the credit metrics during construction?
Kimberly Fontan (Chief Financial Officer)
Andrew Weissel (Equity Analyst)
Okay, very impressive. Then one last one if I may. The 15% industrial sales growth in the first quarter was notably better than your guidance of 10% for the year and a big pickup from last year's full year result of 7%. You mentioned in the remarks that it was a combination of new and expansion projects. Can you just elaborate a little bit on what you're seeing? And does that change your full year, your expectation for the full year?
Kimberly Fontan (Chief Financial Officer)
Andrew Weissel (Equity Analyst)
Does it position you toward the high end or is it too early to say something like that?
Kimberly Fontan (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, it's way too early. It's first quarter, so we've got we obviously have to get through the summer and then all the way through the end of the year.
Andrew Weissel (Equity Analyst)
Okay, sounds great. Thank you very much. Thank you, Andrew.
OPERATOR
Thanks, Andrew.
Liz Hunter (Vice President of Investor Relations)
And that concludes our Q and A session for today. I will now turn the call back over to Liz for closing remarks.
OPERATOR
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