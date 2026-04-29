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April 29, 2026 4:37 PM 53 min read

Transcript: Old Dominion Freight Line Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=D3KvR7xX

Summary

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc reported a 2.9% year-over-year decline in revenue for Q1 2026, totaling $1.33 billion, despite an improvement in LTL volumes later in the quarter.

The company maintained a 99% on-time service and a claims ratio below 0.1% while focusing on yield management to support strategic investments.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc plans to invest $265 million in 2026, continuing its strategy to prepare for future growth and handle increased volumes.

The company's operating ratio increased by 80 basis points to 76.2% due to higher overhead costs, though direct operating costs improved.

Management expressed confidence in market share growth, supported by a strong service proposition and continued investment in employee development and infrastructure.

April 2026 revenue per day showed improvement despite a 6.5% decrease in LTL tons per day, indicating potential for sequential growth in Q2.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc highlighted its strategic focus on maintaining superior service and cost discipline, with expectations of benefiting from improved demand and market share gains.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jack Atkins

Marty Freeman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Adam Satterfield (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press star then one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press star then two. At this time, we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. The first question comes from Jordan Aliger with Goldman Sachs.

Jordan Aliger (Equity Analyst)

Please Go ahead. Yeah, hi, morning everyone. Thanks for the update. I guess sort of in the context of, you know, some of those trends you've been seeing, maybe continue on the trend thought and share some color or thoughts on direction of or trends as we move from the Q1 to Q2. Thank you.

Adam Satterfield (Chief Financial Officer)

Jordan Aliger (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. And I don't know if I could ask a follow up, but just sort of related to that, have you seen been a shift in sort of that excess terminal capacity? Has it come in a little bit? As we've seen volumes look a little better in terms of our capacity?

Adam Satterfield (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question is from Jason Seidel with TD Cowan.

Jason Seidel (Equity Analyst)

Please go ahead. Thanks, operator. Morning, Marty. Adam and Jack. And Adam, I hope you feel better. I'm going to stick on the OR topic a little bit here. You know, as we think about your commentary for the normalized sequential moves from 1Q to 2Q, can you help us frame up the impacts in 1Q for

Adam Satterfield (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

And that was my one. Appreciate it, guys. The next question is from Chris Weatherby with Wells Fargo.

Chris Weatherby (Equity Analyst)

Please go ahead. Hey, thanks guys. Good morning. Wanted to get your sense on how you feel about, I guess, demand and then ultimately how you're faring from a market share perspective as you think about coming out of the really strong performance in February and then what you've seen so far in March and April. Just kind of curious if some improvement has continued or you feel like there's

Adam Satterfield (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Scott Grube with Wolf Research.

Scott Grube (Equity Analyst)

Adam Satterfield (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Eric Morgan with Barclays.

Eric Morgan (Equity Analyst)

Adam Satterfield (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ravi Shankar with Morgan Stanley.

Ravi Shankar (Equity Analyst)

Adam Satterfield (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Understood. Thank you, Adam. Our next question comes from Jonathan Chappell with Evercore isi.

Jonathan Chappell (Equity Analyst)

Marty Freeman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jonathan, I'll answer your pull forward. We're not hearing any major pull forward comments from our large customers as they visit our corporate office. You know, as Adam said earlier, we see, you know, some of this truckload volume that LTL went to last year or the year before. We see some of that coming back because of the tightness of the drivers and so forth. So we're not hearing the pull forward comment at all.

Adam Satterfield (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Ken Huckster with Bank of America.

Ken Huckster (Equity Analyst)

Adam Satterfield (Chief Financial Officer)

Marty Freeman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ken, also it is good freight because many of these customers that transitioned some of their business over to full truckload, we have, we're still handling LTL shipments for them and that pricing still in effect. So when it moves back over to us, it moves at that profitable LTL pricing that we have an effect for them. So it is good freight.

OPERATOR

Very helpful. Thanks Marty. Thanks, Adam. Our next question comes from Tom Wadwitz with ubs.

Tom Wadwitz (Equity Analyst)

Adam Satterfield (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Oh, okay. All right, Appreciate it. Thanks for the time. Our next question comes from Brian Ossenbeck with JP Morgan.

Brian Ossenbeck (Equity Analyst)

Adam Satterfield (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Okay, thanks very much, Adam. The next question comes from Raja Harnain with Deutsche Bank.

Raja Harnain

Adam Satterfield (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

All right, thank you, Adam. Feel better. The next question comes from Ari Rosa with Bank of America.

Ari Rosa

Adam Satterfield (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Very helpful, thanks. Our next question comes from Jeff Kaufman with Vertical Research.

Jeff Kaufman

Please go ahead. Thank you very much and thank you for squeezing me in. I was just wondering if you could give us a little bit more color on weight per shipment. I don't know what level of detail you break it down to, but just under the idea that it is improving. But do you have any idea whether

Adam Satterfield (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question is from Stephanie Benjamin with Truist.

Stephanie Moore

Adam Satterfield (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Appreciate the time. The next question comes from Bruce Chan with Stifel.

Matt Vilas

Adam Satterfield (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Joe Enderlin with Stevens.

Joe Enderlin (Equity Analyst)

Please go ahead. Hey guys, thanks for taking the question. Looking at the industry and public peers, everyone's focused on service as a means to drive yields higher,. Though with your position as a service leader, what's your focus on when you think about continuing to improve your mix of business? And are there any end markets or services you're leaning into currently given you might have a better value add relative to competitors. Thank you.

Marty Freeman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you, guys. Thank you. This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mari Freeman for any closing remarks.

Marty Freeman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you all for your participation today. We really appreciate your questions, and please feel free to give us a call if you have anything further. Thanks, and have a great day.

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