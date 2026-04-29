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April 29, 2026 4:33 PM 40 min read

Transcript: Rush Enterprises Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Wednesday, Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rc4sc8fa/

Summary

Rush Enterprises Inc reported first quarter 2026 revenues of $1.68 billion with a net income of $61.5 million or $0.77 per diluted share. A quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share was declared.

The company noted challenges in the commercial vehicle market due to a freight recession and economic uncertainty but observed early signs of recovery with improved freight rates and increased customer sentiment.

Strategic growth included signing an agreement to acquire Peterborough dealerships in Louisiana and Mississippi, expected to be operational in June.

Aftermarket business remained a key strength, contributing 66% of gross profit with $627 million in revenue, showing slight growth year-over-year despite soft demand in some segments.

Truck sales were impacted with Class 8 sales at their lowest since COVID, but the company maintained a 7.2% market share, and improved order activity was noted, especially from large fleet customers.

Leasing and rental businesses continued to perform well, with leasing revenue up over 2% year-over-year.

Management expressed optimism for gradual improvement in sales and parts and service demand throughout the year, citing improving freight conditions and upcoming emissions regulations as drivers.

The company focused on disciplined expense management, maintaining solid earnings and profitability despite market pressures.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Rusty Rush (Chairman, CEO and President)

Well, good morning and welcome to our first quarter 2026 earnings release call. With me on the call this morning are Steve Keller, Chief Financial Officer; Jody Pollard, Chief Operating Officer Jay Hazelwood, Vice President and Controller and Michael Goldstone, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Before I get started, Steve will say a few words regarding forward looking statements.

Steve Keller (Chief Financial Officer)

Rusty Rush (Chairman, CEO and President)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder, if you'd like to ask a question, please press Star one one on your telephone. You'll hear the automated message advising your hand is raised. We also ask that you please wait for your name and company to be announced before proceeding with your question. One moment while we compile the Q and A roster, our first question for the day will be coming from the line of Avi Audrey Lashwin of ubs. Your line is open.

Avi Audrey Lashwin

Rusty Rush (Chairman, CEO and President)

Avi Audrey Lashwin

Appreciate that Rusty. And just to follow on a point there. So thinking about the improving conditions within the freight market, as you just noted, really more driven by supply reductions, capacity reductions that doesn't necessarily help the parts and service side as much as improving freight activity. So what are you seeing there and when do you think we might see parts and service volumes inflect positively?

Rusty Rush (Chairman, CEO and President)

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for the next question. And our next question is going to be coming from the line of Bradley Luertz Stevens. Your line is open.

Bradley Luertz Stevens

Great, thanks. Morning, Rusty. Thanks for, thanks for taking our questions. You mentioned that you expect overall commercial vehicle sales to improve gradually. Could you just help us break that out between your heavy duty and your medium light duty? Just because of the weakness in the medium duty in the first quarter. Should we see a more immediate recovery in that versus Class 8? Just any clarity around breaking out those two trends would be helpful.

Rusty Rush (Chairman, CEO and President)

Bradley Luertz Stevens

That makes sense. Thank you for all that color. Maybe I just for my second question, just wanted to follow up on an earlier one and maybe ask about it from a different angle. Just the reduction in capacity in the freight market driving the improvement. How do you think, if at all that affects new truck sales this cycle? Is that a headwind or does the emission regulation offset that? Just any thoughts around this kind of competing dynamics would be helpful.

Rusty Rush (Chairman, CEO and President)

Bradley Luertz Stevens

Yeah, no, I think, I think you did and I appreciate it. Thanks so much.

Rusty Rush (Chairman, CEO and President)

Bradley Luertz Stevens

Okay, thanks so much for the time this morning, Rusty. I'll pass it along. You bet. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for the next question. And the next questions will be coming from the line of Andrew Obin of Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Andrew Obin (Equity Analyst)

Rusty Rush (Chairman, CEO and President)

Andrew Obin (Equity Analyst)

Rusty Rush (Chairman, CEO and President)

Andrew Obin (Equity Analyst)

Thank you, Rusty. You bet.

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone. One moment for the next question. And our next question will be coming from the line of Cole Cousins of Wolf Research. Please go ahead.

Cole Cousins (Equity Analyst)

Hey, guys. Yesterday Paccar suggested that recent order strength is perhaps a little misleading and that build rates and retail sales remain more muted and thus the pricing backdrop remains more competitive. Right now. What do you think is driving recent order strengths and how sustainable are current order rates in the coming months?

Rusty Rush (Chairman, CEO and President)

Cole Cousins (Equity Analyst)

That's helpful Rusty and Maybe just another question, just in the context of improving demand backdrop and visibility to higher truck prices next year, when do you think we can start to see truck pricing move higher this year? And is there a gross margin opportunity ahead of the EPA transition to sell older trucks? You might have an inventory towards the end of the year or into early 2027?

Rusty Rush (Chairman, CEO and President)

Cole Cousins (Equity Analyst)

No, that's helpful. And maybe if I could squeeze one last question. Sure, go for it. Hey, I'm coming back to your conference for the first time in a while. We're looking forward to it, rusty, but on SGA expense, it only increased 2% sequentially in the first quarter. That's a lot better than historical trends in 1Q. Can you maybe talk about the measures you're taking to kind of drive this cost management?

Rusty Rush (Chairman, CEO and President)

OPERATOR

Thank you. That does conclude today's Q and A session. I would like to turn the call back over to Rusty for closing remarks. Go ahead, please.

Rusty Rush (Chairman, CEO and President)

Yes. Well, I just want to appreciate everybody joining us this morning and we will look forward to speaking to everybody in July and we'll discuss Q2 to see if everything still, the outlook is the same. I'm banking on it. See you. Thank you. Bye bye.

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