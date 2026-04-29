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April 29, 2026 4:33 PM 40 min read

Rush Enterprises Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rc4sc8fa/

Summary

Rush Enterprises Inc reported first quarter 2026 revenues of $1.68 billion, with net income of $61.5 million or $0.77 per diluted share.

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share, emphasizing its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Despite a challenging commercial vehicle market, the company expects the first quarter to be the trough and anticipates improvement driven by increased order activity and customer optimism.

Aftermarket services, leasing, and rental businesses remained strong and contributed significantly to profitability, with the aftermarket business accounting for 66% of gross profit.

Strategic initiatives included signing an agreement to acquire Peterborough dealerships in Louisiana and Mississippi, expected to close in June.

Management highlighted the importance of emissions regulations and the anticipated impact on future truck sales, with a focus on maintaining inventory levels and managing costs effectively.

The company expects gradual improvement in truck sales and aftermarket performance, supported by improving freight conditions and customer sentiment.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Rusty Rush (Chairman, CEO and President)

Well, good morning and welcome to our first quarter 2026 earnings release call. With me on the call this morning are Steve Keller, Chief Financial Officer, Jody Pollard, Chief Operating Officer, Jay Hazelwood, Vice President Controller, and Michael Goldstone, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Before I get started, Steve will say a few words regarding forward looking statements.

Steve Keller (Chief Financial Officer)

Rusty Rush (Chairman, CEO and President)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder, if you'd like to ask a question, please press Star one one on your telephone. You'll hear the automated message advising your hand is raised. We also ask that you please wait for your name and company to be announced before proceeding with your question. One moment while we compile the Q and A roster, our first question for the day will be coming from the line of avi. Audrey Lashwin of ubs. Your line is open.

Audrey Lashwin (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Rusty Rush (Chairman, CEO and President)

Audrey Lashwin (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Appreciate that Rusty. And just to follow on a point there. So thinking about the improving conditions within the freight market, as you just noted, really more driven by supply reductions, capacity reductions that doesn't necessarily help the parts and service side as much as improving freight activity. So what are you seeing there and when do you think we might see parts and service volumes inflect positively?

Rusty Rush (Chairman, CEO and President)

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for the next question. And our next question is going to be coming from the line of Bradley Luertz Stevens. Your line is open.

Bradley Luertz

Great, thanks. Morning, Rusty. Thanks for, thanks for taking our questions. You mentioned that you expect overall commercial vehicle sales to improve gradually. Could you just help us break that out between your heavy duty and your medium light duty? Just because of the weakness in the medium duty in the first quarter. Should we see a more immediate recovery in that versus Class 8? Just any clarity around breaking out those two trends would be helpful.

Rusty Rush (Chairman, CEO and President)

Bradley Luertz

That makes sense. Thank you for all that color. Maybe I just for my second question, just wanted to follow up on an earlier one and maybe ask about it from a different angle. Just the reduction in capacity in the freight market driving the improvement. How do you think, if at all that affects new truck sales this cycle? Is that a headwind or does the emission regulation offset that? Just any thoughts around this kind of competing dynamics would be helpful.

Rusty Rush (Chairman, CEO and President)

Bradley Luertz

Yeah, no, I think, I think you did and I appreciate it. Thanks so much.

Rusty Rush (Chairman, CEO and President)

Bradley Luertz

Okay, thanks so much for the time this morning, Rusty. I'll pass it along. You bet. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for the next question. And the next questions will be coming from the line of Andrew Obin of Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Rusty Rush (Chairman, CEO and President)

Hey, good morning, Rusty, how are you? Good morning, Steve. Mr. Obin, how are you today? I'm doing well.

Andrew Obin (Equity Analyst)

Maybe we can talk a little bit about you sort of talked about parts and services, clearly a focus for the OEM yesterday as well. You have this big initiative with large corporate customers. Can you just talk as to how that initiative is progressing. Do you think you are outgrowing the industry on parts and services? And what levers do you have to keep outgrowing the industry? Thank you.

Rusty Rush (Chairman, CEO and President)

Andrew Obin (Equity Analyst)

Rusty Rush (Chairman, CEO and President)

Andrew Obin (Equity Analyst)

Thank you, Rusty.

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone. One moment for the next question. And our next question will be coming from the line of Cole Cousins of Wolf Research. Please go ahead.

Cole Cousins (Equity Analyst)

Hey, guys. Yesterday Paccar suggested that recent order strength is perhaps a little misleading and that build rates and retail sales remain more muted and thus the pricing backdrop remains more competitive. Right now. What do you think is driving recent order strengths and how sustainable are current order rates in the coming months?

Rusty Rush (Chairman, CEO and President)

Cole Cousins (Equity Analyst)

That's helpful Rusty and Maybe just another question, just in the context of improving demand backdrop and visibility to higher truck prices next year, when do you think we can start to see truck pricing move higher this year? And is there a gross margin opportunity ahead of the EPA transition to sell older trucks? You might have an inventory towards the end of the year or into early 2027?

Rusty Rush (Chairman, CEO and President)

Cole Cousins (Equity Analyst)

No, that's helpful. And maybe if I could squeeze one last question. Sure, go for it. Hey, I'm coming back to your conference for the first time in a while. We're looking forward to it, rusty, but on SGA expense, it only increased 2% sequentially in the first quarter. That's a lot better than historical trends in 1Q. Can you maybe talk about the measures you're taking to kind of drive this cost management?

Rusty Rush (Chairman, CEO and President)

OPERATOR

Thank you. That does conclude today's Q and A session. I would like to turn the call back over to Rusty for closing remarks. Go ahead, please.

Rusty Rush (Chairman, CEO and President)

Yes. Well, I just want to appreciate everybody joining us this morning and we will look forward to speaking to everybody in July and we'll discuss Q2 to see if everything still, the outlook is the same. I'm banking on it. See you. Thank you. Bye-bye.

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