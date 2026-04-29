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April 29, 2026 3:07 PM 47 min read

Penske Automotive Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/833752648

Summary

Penske Automotive Group reported Q1 2026 revenue of $7.9 billion, with net income of $235 million and earnings per share of $3.56.

The company made strategic acquisitions of two Lexus dealerships expected to generate $2 billion in annual revenue and repurchased 170,000 shares of common stock.

Penske Automotive Group's commercial truck segment saw a decline in unit sales due to tariffs and freight market weakness, but new truck orders are increasing, indicating a positive outlook for H2 2026.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Roger Penske (Chair and CEO)

Rich Sherry

Randall Seymour

Shelly Hulgrave

Roger Penske (Chair and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad to raise your hand and join the queue. And if you'd like to withdraw your question again, press Star one. Your first question comes from Michael Ward with Citigroup. Please go ahead

Michael Ward (Equity Analyst)

everybody. Thank you very much and good afternoon. I hope you all are doing well. Weather had a significant impact on the industry in January and February in the us. Can you quantify at all how much you were affected and were you able to get any of that back?

Rich Sherry

Michael Ward (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you, Shelley. Shelley, you called out. I don't know if you were calling out or just the cost on the SGA side of about $15 million. It sounds like some of those will be recurring. I guess the rent and the health in the UK are those one time in nature, are they not recurring? What were you kind of alluding to with that?

Shelly Hulgrave

Hey Mike? Yeah, a little bit of both. Certainly, you know, rent increases we see year over year, you know, health benefit plans, we certainly hope those costs go down, but that doesn't seem to be the trend. I wanted to highlight the fact that the UK social programs, this is the last quarter before we anniversary those. So it's a bit, you know, uncomparable compared to Q1 of 2025. But like I said, we'll see that anniversary here in Q2.

Michael Ward (Equity Analyst)

Tony Piccione (Vice President and Corporate Controller)

Michael Ward (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, yeah. Proactive plan. Looks like you're just pulling it off. So thank you very much. Appreciate it, everybody. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Mike, your next question comes from the line of Rajat Gupta with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Rajat Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Roger Penske (Chair and CEO)

Rajat Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Roger Penske (Chair and CEO)

Rajat, could you repeat that please?

Rajat Gupta (Equity Analyst)

I was trying to say that a lot of these trends seem sustainable through the remainder of the year, at least on the cost side.

Roger Penske (Chair and CEO)

Rajat Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Got it, got it. And just to follow up on the parts and service business, more on the international side, pretty strong numbers overall, but it looks like if you look at it excluding the FX benefit, you know, growth was probably flat to slightly up. I'm curious if that's correct and you know, what kind of initiatives are in place to maybe accelerate that growth going forward. Thanks.

Randall Seymour

Rajat Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Got what percent you have. International is UK versus non UK in your numbers there.

Randall Seymour

Italy was up 11%, Germany was up 20. I mean, like just mix of services, just mix up your business in terms of contribution in UK and non uk. John, I'll get that back. I'll get that back to you offline after the call.

Rajat Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Understood. Okay, great. Thanks. Thanks for all the color. Good luck.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Jeff Lick with Stevens, please. Go ahead.

Jeff Lick (Equity Analyst)

Rich Sherry

Jeff Lick (Equity Analyst)

And anything to call out with service and parts with respect to warranty that you're lapping stop sales, especially on the luxury side.

Rich Sherry

Jeff Lick (Equity Analyst)

Excellent. Well, thanks very much and best of luck in 2Q. Take care, Roger.

Roger Penske (Chair and CEO)

Thanks Jeff.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of John Babcock with Barclays. Please go ahead.

John Babcock (Equity Analyst)

Rich Sherry

John Babcock (Equity Analyst)

All that color. Now just on the M and A side of things, you know, you've increased exposure to Texas, Toyota and Lexus recently. But on a go forward basis, should we think about expanding brands? Are there certain geographies you want to tack onto also? How are you balancing that with leverage and you know, what's your comfort level of leverage right now?

Roger Penske (Chair and CEO)

John Babcock (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, no, thanks. That's perfect. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Mike Albanese with Stonex. Please go ahead.

Mike Albanese (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, thanks for taking my question. Could you guys just comment on what you saw in Q1 regarding Chinese models and taking share in international markets? And then you, you know, is there a house view on how you think about the implications to premium luxury? And I mean, do you think about leaning into, you know, building exposure with these models or just kind of continue to take it slow and monitor?

Randall Seymour

Mike Albanese (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you. And then I probably just follow up to that. You know, it probably matters brand by brand as you alluded to. But could you just comment on what you're seeing in terms of, you know, unit profitability on these vehicles?

Randall Seymour

Mike Albanese (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And then just my last question on this front. Is there anything we should be thinking about in terms of implications on after sales with these brands? I mean is it the same process getting them in the service lanes and the same, you know, general ro that you would get on premium luxury or.

Randall Seymour

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Daniela Hagean with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Randall Seymour

OPERATOR

Great, thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Alex Perry with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Alex Perry (Equity Analyst)

Randall Seymour

Roger Penske (Chair and CEO)

But they're going to limit us based on over dealering. Yeah. And we start to see what the discounting is because we don't want to handle vehicles, can't make any money.

Alex Perry (Equity Analyst)

Rich Sherry

Randall Seymour

Alex Perry (Equity Analyst)

That's incredibly helpful. Best of luck going forward. Thanks, Alex. Thanks Alex.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of David Whiston with Morningstar. Please go ahead.

David Whiston (Equity Analyst)

Rich Sherry

I think, Rich, also these bigger jobs where we're taking engines out of tundras and things like that, you almost need a second bay next year operating bay in order to be able to do the work. So it's flexible. But we are. Put it in perspective.

Roger Penske (Chair and CEO)

OPERATOR

thank you. That does conclude our question and answer session. And I would now like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Penske for closing comments.

Roger Penske (Chair and CEO)

Thanks for joining us. We'll see you next quarter.

OPERATOR

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. That does conclude today's call. Thank you all for joining. And you may now disconnect.

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