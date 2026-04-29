First Commonwealth Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/105905810
Summary
First Commonwealth reported a net income of $37.5 million, translating to $0.37 per share, below the consensus earnings estimate of $0.40.
Net interest income decreased by $4.2 million due to the sale of $210 million in Eastern Pennsylvania commercial loans and heightened loan payoffs.
The net interest margin fell to 3.92%, but positive replacement yields and expiring swaps suggest potential for future expansion.
Deposits grew by 6.3% annualized, with successful money market promotions leading to new checking accounts.
Non-interest expenses increased by $1.2 million due to higher salaries and incentives, as well as prepayment fees for debt repurchase.
The efficiency ratio increased to 55.4%, with a commitment to slow down expense growth.
Provision for loan losses rose by $3.7 million, influenced by specific reserves for larger credits, but overall credit quality remains stable.
The balance sheet strengthened with increased tangible book value and reduced borrowings, while the loan-to-deposit ratio decreased to 91%.
Key strategic initiatives include leveraging fintech and AI to improve customer experience and internal efficiency.
The company plans continued share repurchases and announced an 11th consecutive annual dividend increase.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Ryan Thomas (Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations)
Mike Price (President and CEO)
Jim Reschke
OPERATOR
Daniel Tamayo (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Good afternoon to everyone. Maybe starting just on the increase in the charge offs. I appreciate the comments on the loans that were paid down or sold in the second quarter early on. Maybe just a clarification on that. First of all, were there any charge offs associated with those loans that were sold or paid off. And then Jim, I was just wondering if you had any thoughts on provision or net charge offs for the rest of the year. Thanks,
Brian Sohocki (Chief Credit Officer)
Daniel Tamayo (Equity Analyst)
Okay, very helpful and I appreciate that detail on the second quarter. So I think what you're saying is correct me if I'm wrong. If I'm wrong. You're expecting, I guess you said they were a little bit above your long term target in the first quarter. So that should drift down towards that range kind of as the year plays out. Is there like a, a ramp down you think still from here or we're moving pretty quickly back into that range.
Brian Sohocki (Chief Credit Officer)
Yeah, we'll continue to work through the resolution. Specifically, as you saw in the release, the one item which was moved to NPL during the first quarter is a second quarter charge off. So more of a slow ramp down to the historical level as we resolve those credits that move into NPL.
Daniel Tamayo (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. That's helpful. Thanks. And then, and then Jim, maybe, or, or Mike or anyone on, on the loan growth. Just, just curious what paydown activity look like in the, in the first quarter. Kind of how you're forecasting that to, to, to, to trend down for the rest of the year and, and how that offsets against origination activity.
Mike Price (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Thanks for all that color, Mike. Appreciate it. And our next question comes from the line of Charlie Driscoll with kbw. Your line is open.
Charlie Driscoll (Equity Analyst)
Jim Reschke
Mike Price (President and CEO)
Charlie Driscoll (Equity Analyst)
Jim Reschke
I think the guidance we gave, you know, we talked about NIE hovering the 74 to $76 million range. You know, I wish I could actually give you a tighter range. I know it's a $2 million range, but it does just vary a little bit quarter to quarter. We just committed to keeping expenses under control.
Mike Price (President and CEO)
Charlie Driscoll (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks for answering my questions. I'll step back.
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from the line of Carl Shepard with rbc. Your line is open.
Carl Shepard
Hey, good afternoon, guys. Can you guys hear me? Yep. Yes, please. Okay, great. Jim, just one quick one. On the NIM guidance, I think you said you moved from two cuts to one cut. Is that later in the year or is it earlier and might have a little bit of impact?
Jim Reschke
Carl Shepard
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from the line of Manuel Navas with Piper Sandler. Your line is open.
Manuel Navas (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good afternoon. Can you speak a little bit more on the buyback pace and is it impacted at all with any potential shifts in loan growth? I mean, I know you reiterated the guide, but if loan growth comes in at different parts of the range, would you buy back more? Is that part of the calculus?
Jim Reschke
Manuel Navas (Equity Analyst)
Okay. Is just shifting over loan growth for a moment. Any shift to the mix or just because the production is pretty solid, you're going to keep the same mix. And one specific. Could you comment a little bit on the equipment finance growth is are we approaching a cap or does that still have a year or so left to run? That's. That was kind of the nice positive area of growth for the quarter.
Mike Price (President and CEO)
Manuel Navas (Equity Analyst)
that's great. Thank you. I appreciate. I'll step back into the queue.
OPERATOR
As a reminder, it is Star One if you would like to ask a question. And our next question comes from the line of Matthew Breese with Stevens. Your line is open.
Matthew Breese (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good afternoon. Hey, Matt, a few questions. First one is towards the back of your presentation. Looks like you have 35 million new maturing office next quarter. You have 17 million in the third quarter and 13 million in the fourth quarter. Given we're not totally out of the woods on office yet, just curious, have you looked at the maturities and any sort of credit worries as we come upon those dates?
Mike Price (President and CEO)
Yeah, we've looked at it going out about through the end of next year actually. Brian, do you want to comment on that?
Brian Sohocki (Chief Credit Officer)
Matthew Breese (Equity Analyst)
Is that helpful? Yes. Jim, it looks like the cash position is up a little bit. You know, maybe excess of 100, 150 million it's kind of the near term deployment for that.
Jim Reschke
Matthew Breese (Equity Analyst)
Mike Price (President and CEO)
Matthew Breese (Equity Analyst)
I do think we can grow. We will grow it. Okay. Last one is just, you know, between Ohio And Pennsylvania, there's just a ton of activity between chip manufacturing, AI data centers and power plant build out stuff. I was hoping for your comments around all that. And then you know, how much of it can you say is had or potentially could have an impact on the pipeline or loan growth to date?
Mike Price (President and CEO)
Matthew Breese (Equity Analyst)
I'll leave it there. Thank you for all that.
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from the line of Daniel Cardenas with Breen Capital. Your line is open.
Daniel Cardenas (Equity Analyst)
Good afternoon guys. Good afternoon. Just a couple of questions. Have you noticed any change in customer sentiment? Just given the current economic environment right
Mike Price (President and CEO)
Brian Sohocki (Chief Credit Officer)
Yeah, I just, I confirm that Mike and I mean that was one of the positives in the first quarter as consumer delinquency trends improved and was somewhat of an offset helped our overall total delinquency level for the period. But we were monitoring everything that's touching energy and potential inflation impacts as we go through the quarter.
Mike Price (President and CEO)
And Dan, I would add we have probably. It's not like we have 15 or 20,000 customers. We have plus indirect auto. We have 300,000 customers at the bank. So we have a lot of clients. So it's a pretty good sample set sample size.
Daniel Cardenas (Equity Analyst)
All right, and then just jumping quickly back to credit. Within your non. Your level of non performers, is there any geographic concentration? Any one particular market, or perhaps some of these credits are housed in versus others?
Brian Sohocki (Chief Credit Officer)
Daniel Cardenas (Equity Analyst)
All right, and then just one quick modeling question on the tax rate. Is a 20% tax rate kind of a good run rate for you guys?
Jim Reschke
Yeah, it's very close. I think we are at 20.26. Okay. Yeah, 22.26 for the first quarter. Perfect. I'll step back.
Daniel Cardenas (Equity Analyst)
Thank you, guys. Thanks.
OPERATOR
And we have no additional questions at this time. So I will now turn the conference back over to Mr. Mike Price for closing remarks.
Mike Price (President and CEO)
Thank you for our interest in our company. I did want to mention, lastly and importantly, after 37 years at our company, Norm Montgomery, our Chief Information Officer, is retiring and we will miss him. And we have hired Ryan Gorney to replace Norm and have a talented team at our company and excited for Norm his retirement. And welcome to Ryan Gorney.
OPERATOR
And ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's call, and we thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.
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