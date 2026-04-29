Central Pacific Financial Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/325405077

Summary

Central Pacific Financial reported strong earnings in Q1 2026 with net income of $20.7 million and EPS of $0.78, reflecting a 20% increase from the previous year.

The company maintained healthy credit quality and capital strength, with a return on average equity of 13.90% and a net interest margin of 3.53%.

Loan growth was driven by commercial real estate, while deposits increased by $90 million, with core deposits making up over 90% of total deposits.

Central Pacific Financial was named Hawaii's US Small Business Administration Lender of the Year for 2025, highlighting its commitment to local businesses.

Management expects modest loan and deposit growth for 2026, with net interest income projected to rise by 4-6% over the prior year.

The company plans to continue returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, with $44.5 million remaining under the share repurchase program.

The outlook includes maintaining a strong balance sheet and focusing on disciplined and sustainable growth strategies amid a resilient Hawaiian economy.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Gerald Rubago

Arnold Martinez (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Dana Matsumoto (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

David Morimoto (Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer)

Ralph Mesic (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer)

Thank you, Ralph. To summarize, the first quarter was a strong start to the year. We delivered solid earnings, maintained strong credit quality, grew both loans and core deposits, and continue to operate from a position of capital strength. I want to thank our employees for their continued commitment, care and dedication to our customers and communities. We are now happy to answer your questions.

Arnold Martinez (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one in your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, simply press Star one again. Your first question comes from the line of Evan Kwitkowski from Raymond James. Your line is open.

OPERATOR

Hey, good morning guys. I'm on for David Feaster.

Evan Kwitkowski

David Morimoto (Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer)

Evan Kwitkowski

And then maybe on that, is that more, Are you seeing more opportunities on the mainland or in Hawaii or is it kind of balanced or just wherever you see the opportunity.

David Morimoto (Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer)

Evan Kwitkowski

That's really helpful. And then maybe pivoting to the margin, you were able to achieve further funding cost leverage during the quarter, which is no easy feat seeing as you know, deposit costs are at 90bps. Do you think you've kind of hit a floor on the funding cost side from here? And if so, what do you think the main drivers for the margin are going forward with the Fed seemingly on hold?

Dana Matsumoto (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Evan Kwitkowski

That's really helpful. And then maybe if I can ask one more, I saw that you were active on the buyback this quarter and you still maintain a good amount of excess capital. I just wanted to get a sense of how you're thinking about capital priorities today. If you see any opportunities for balance Sheet optimization with that excess capital.

Dana Matsumoto (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Evan Kwitkowski

Awesome. Thank you for taking my question, guys. I'll step back.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler. Your line is open.

Matthew Clark

Hey, good morning, everyone. Just a couple more questions around the margin. Dana, if you had the spot rate on deposits deposit costs at the end of March.

Dana Matsumoto (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Sir Matthews, for the March month to date deposit cost, it was 90 basis points. And then the spot rate at the end of March was about in the same area.

Matthew Clark

Okay. And then on the asset side, can you remind us on average, how much you have in fixed loan repricing per quarter? And same on the security side in terms of cash flows?

Dana Matsumoto (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Matthew Clark

Dana Matsumoto (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Arnold Martinez (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Matthew Clark

Got it. And then do you still anticipate a few construction projects funding this quarter or where does that stand as we think about the related reserves you put against it?

David Morimoto (Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer)

Yeah. Hey Matthew, it's David. There is one large residential condominium project that is expected to close in the second quarter. So that will be a pay down on the construction side, but it will largely be offset by takeout mortgages on the residential mortgage side for the homeowners.

Matthew Clark

Ralph Mesic (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer)

Your next question comes from the line of Kelly Mata from kbw. Your line is open.

OPERATOR

Hi, good morning. Thanks for the question. Maybe if I could circle back to the margin. I apologize if I missed it. I did catch your commentary around some greater competition on the loan pricing side. Can you remind us where a blended rate of new originations is now relative to maybe a quarter ago?

Kelly Mata

Sure. Hi Kelly, it's Dana. In the first quarter, our weighted average new loan yield was 6.0%. And then if you compare that in the fourth quarter, I believe it was 6.8%. So we do see a little bit of Moderation there.

Dana Matsumoto (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Got it, got it. That's helpful. And then I appreciate the commentary around capital return. It seems very consistent with the commentary you've had so far. I know it's really early, but just, you know, given residential mortgage is a decent part of the portfolio, I wonder if fair to say the proposed capital rules would be beneficial to you guys. And have you guys done any preliminary sensitivity around the impact to your regulatory capital ratios?

Kelly Mata

Dana Matsumoto (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Got it. Maybe two last just nitpicky modeling questions if I may. Just on the tax rate, it jumped up a bit from Q4, but you did have the bully death benefit. Dana, is this kind of 23% tax rate a good go forward rate or any considerations as we think through the full year? That did come in a bit higher. Thank you.

Kelly Mata

The increase in our effective tax rate this quarter was due to less tax exempt boli income. As you noted. Also in the prior quarter in Q4, we had some tax credit benefits. Going forward, kind of on a normalized rate, we expect the ETR to be in the range of about 22 to 23%. It could trend lower to the extent that we bring on additional tax credits or have more tax exempt income, but we feel pretty good about that range for now.

Dana Matsumoto (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Got it, got it. That's helpful. And then last question for me. You noted part of the maybe greater pressure than we may have expected on Q1 margin was liquidity was higher. Dana, can you remind us what how you, how you guys manage your liquidity levels? As I'm assuming some of that gets redeployed back into the growth you're seeing.

Kelly Mata

Dana Matsumoto (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Understood. Thank you so much.

Kelly Mata

Thanks for your question Kelly.

OPERATOR

Again, if you would like to ask a question or have additional follow up questions, press Star then the number one on your telephone keypad. Now we will pause for just a few seconds. As there are no further questions. I will now turn the call back over to JROL Rebago for closing remarks.

JROL Rebago

Thank you everyone for joining us today and for your continued interest in Central Pacific Financial Corp. We look forward to updating you again next quarter.