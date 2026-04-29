Transcript: Lennox Intl Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Wednesday, Lennox Intl (NYSE:LII) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Lennox International Inc reported Q1 revenue of $1.1 billion, a 6% increase year-over-year, with segment margin at 14.4%, down due to factory under absorption.
The company reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EPS guidance range of $23.50 to $25, despite facing inflationary and tariff-related cost increases.
Key strategic initiatives include the successful launch of new products like heat pumps and water heaters, and the ongoing integration of recent acquisitions to enhance business segments.
Notable operational highlights include strong performance in Building Climate Solutions, driven by emergency replacement and national accounts, while Home Comfort Solutions faced challenges due to weak new home construction.
Management remains optimistic about future growth, emphasizing innovation, customer experience, and disciplined capital allocation as central to the company's strategy.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Chelsea Polchian
Alok Naskara
Michael Quentor (Chief Financial Officer)
Alok Naskara
OPERATOR
Certainly, Mr. Naskara. Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, at this time if you do have any questions, please press Star one. And as a reminder, you can always remove yourself from the queue by pressing star 2. Additionally, we do ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow up will go first this morning to Noah Kay with Oppenheimer.
Noah Kay (Equity Analyst)
Michael Quentor (Chief Financial Officer)
Noah Kay (Equity Analyst)
Okay, and as a follow up you know you called out the 15 million under absorption impacting this quarter. You know, any lingering under absorption headwinds to think about here for two Q or are we kind of mostly caught up now that restocking is underway and you haven't increased your inventories too much?
Michael Quentor (Chief Financial Officer)
I think, as you saw within our results in the first quarter, we continue to not grow inventory as much as we did previous years. So we had some absorption headwinds. We reduced our productions about 30% in the first quarter. So there'll be a little bit of absorption that will go into the second quarter. But by the end of the second quarter, the inventory normalization will have occurred.
Noah Kay (Equity Analyst)
Perfect. I'll turn it over.
Ryan Merkel (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. We'll go next now to Ryan Merkel with William Blair. Hey everyone, Good morning. Thanks for the question I wanted to ask first on HCS, the revenue outlook for 2Q. I think previously you saw it down low single digits year over year, but it sounds like you're seeing a bit of stabilization. And I'm just curious if April has been a little bit, little bit better.
Michael Quentor (Chief Financial Officer)
Ryan Merkel (Equity Analyst)
Okay, got it. And then as my follow up, BCS was really strong. You mentioned good execution. Anything else you'd call out there and why not raise the guidance a little bit more there?
Michael Quentor (Chief Financial Officer)
Ryan Merkel (Equity Analyst)
All right, that's great. I'll pass it on.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We go next now to Julian Mitchell with Barclays.
Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. Maybe just wanted to start on the overall operating margin guide for the company. Is it fair to say that you've sort of got a flattish operating margin dialed in total company for the year and then within that you've got HCS down, BCS up and just trying to understand sort of HCS margins understandably had a tough time in Q1 for many reasons. How quickly do those margins kind of climb up out of that hole?
Michael Quentor (Chief Financial Officer)
Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst)
And then my follow up I suppose was around. So the cost inflation numbers moved 2.5% to 5%. Is that right? That that's roughly kind of a hundred million or so extra gross cost headwinds. And then I suppose, do you see any competitive implications from that cost Base movement and sort of tied to that. How is the price elasticity of volume playing out in hcs at present, please?
Michael Quentor (Chief Financial Officer)
Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst)
That's helpful, thank you.
OPERATOR
We'll go next now to Chris Snyder of Morgan Stanley.
Chris Snyder (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. I also wanted to follow up on the price cost drivers into the back half. I guess there might be some rounding involved but you guys are still calling for mid single digit price. But it does sound like more is coming. So just maybe if you could provide a little bit more, you know, nuance around that. And then also why is the incremental on the price action getting better? I think now it's expected to be 90% versus prior 75%. Thank you.
Michael Quentor (Chief Financial Officer)
Chris Snyder (Equity Analyst)
Michael Quentor (Chief Financial Officer)
Chris Snyder (Equity Analyst)
Thank you, I appreciate that.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We'll go next now to Jeff Sprague with Vertical Research.
Jeff Sprague (Equity Analyst)
Hey, thanks. Good morning. Just back to the inflation. Yeah, Michael, that litany you went through, aluminum, steel, copper, etc. We've been watching that ourselves. Obviously how would you parse kind of the inflation headwind between the tariff changes and just kind of the general inflation going on. And then obviously you know, there's an annualized impact on what, you know, what
Michael Quentor (Chief Financial Officer)
Jeff Sprague (Equity Analyst)
Thanks for that.
Michael Quentor (Chief Financial Officer)
Jeff Sprague (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you.
OPERATOR
We'll go next now to Amit Mehrotra at ubs.
Amit Mehrotra (Equity Analyst)
Alok Naskara
Amit Mehrotra (Equity Analyst)
Alok Naskara
Amit Mehrotra (Equity Analyst)
Right, that makes good sense. Thank you very much Alok, appreciate it.
OPERATOR
We'll go next now to Tommy Mohl with Stevens.
Tommy Mohl (Equity Analyst)
Alok Naskara
Tommy Mohl (Equity Analyst)
And then on the BCS side, Alok Specifically emergency replacement. I think you used the word momentum earlier. What additional details can you share there and what inning are we in? I know you're starting from a pretty low base of revenue, so you have to be strategic about how you attack that market going forward.
Alok Naskara
Michael Quentor (Chief Financial Officer)
The bundling of the service offering with the national accounts continues to perform very well.
Tommy Mohl (Equity Analyst)
Thank you both. I'll turn it back.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We'll go next now to Jeff Hammond with KeyBanc Capital Markets.
Jeff Hammond (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning, guys. Hi, Jeff. Hey. Just going. I mean it seems like the lean is more. Your inflation impact is 232 and you mentioned a couple times like you think everyone has the same issues. But I'm just wondering. It seems like there's one OEM that does not make product in Mexico. And just what do you think happens if most people move on price but not everybody moves on price?
Michael Quentor (Chief Financial Officer)
Jeff Hammond (Equity Analyst)
OPERATOR
We go next now to Nicole Deblace with Deutsche Bank.
Nicole Deblace (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, thanks. Good morning guys. Morning Nicole. Maybe just on the BCS business, you guys obviously have a lot going on with respect to various drivers of market share. G hard to see what's happening with the underlying commercial unitary market. So Alok, I'd be curious how you'd frame the performance of the overall market and is it still down overall and Linux is just outperforming that much or have you seen any improvement at the same time?
Alok Naskara
Nicole Deblace (Equity Analyst)
Okay, got it. Thanks Alok. And then just a quick follow up maybe from Michael. I think you Mentioned, Michael, that you expect under absorption to continue but maybe at a lesser rate in the second quarter. Can we just put a finer point on that relative to the 50 million I think you spoke to in 1Q, what are you expecting for 2Q?
Michael Quentor (Chief Financial Officer)
Nicole Deblace (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thank you so much. I'll pass it on.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We go next now to Steven Volkman with Jeffries.
Steven Volkman (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you and good morning. Just a couple sort of bigger picture follow ups, I think. Michael, you mentioned some spending on ERP and AI targeted. Just any details. Those sound like interesting potential projects.
Michael Quentor (Chief Financial Officer)
Steven Volkman (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you for that. And then alok I'm interested both Samsung and Ariston kind of your growth programs, I suppose around distribution. I'm guessing those started before all this tariff noise kind of came to bear. And I'm just curious if you've changed the way you're thinking about those opportunities given the realities of the world today.
Alok Naskara
Steven Volkman (Equity Analyst)
Thank you guys.
OPERATOR
I'll pass it on.
Nigel Koh
We'll go next now to Nigel Koh with Wolf Research.
Alok Naskara
Thanks. Good morning. By the way, look, I'm down for the 7am crisis call so I'll ask Chelsea to send me the details of that. Could be interesting call,
Nigel Koh
Alok Naskara
Nigel Koh
Okay, it doesn't sound like you want to give me the number on the percentages of production domestic, but in case you, in case you do, just thought I'd remind you there. Going back to the sell through the -10% on the single channel sales. You did mention that you were rationalizing your residential new construction exposure last quarter. I'm just wondering if that was an impact during the quarter and whether that process is now complete.
Michael Quentor (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
We'll go next now to Joe o' Day with Wells Fargo.
Joe o' Day
Michael Quentor (Chief Financial Officer)
Joe o' Day
Michael Quentor (Chief Financial Officer)
Joe o' Day
Got it. Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
We'll go next now to Dean Dray with RBC Capital Markets.
Dean Dray (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Morning. Hey, I appreciate the update on the new products on slide 4. Can you just remind us you track a new product vitality index or the contribution from the new products and then just kind of related. I believe you gave an indirect update in Steve's question on Duckless, but anything on the Samsung JV would be helpful too.
Alok Naskara
Dean Dray (Equity Analyst)
We talked last year that the meaningful impact is going to be this year because it takes almost a year for us to kind of get through the channel, get dealer conversion work through phase in, phase out of the inventory. And we are pleased with the current momentum and feel like there's a lot more upside as we take this forward, especially as we look at everybody's impacted the same way from tariff.
OPERATOR
The feedback from the channel and the
Patrick Bauman (Equity Analyst)
Michael Quentor (Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks. Well, thanks to you and others who had experts call and their own analysis. I really want to say a lot
Patrick Bauman (Equity Analyst)
about this, Dean, and maybe we'll have to wait for some other occasion because at this point I have to read a prepared statement given to me by my lawyers. But I'm glad you asked.
Michael Quentor (Chief Financial Officer)
Our response is the matter is pending legal complaint, the lawsuit contains only plaintiff allegations and there has been no finding of wrongdoing. We dispute the accuracy of the allegation and will actively and vigorously defend our
Patrick Bauman (Equity Analyst)
position through proper legal channels. Again, there's a lot more I want to say but I'm currently constrained because of the lawsuit saying only the prepared legal portion of this. That's great.
OPERATOR
I'm glad I asked. I'm glad you were able to read that statement and we certainly agree. So we'll leave it there.
D
It made my general counsel's day that I read the statement, sir. Appreciate it.
A
Thank you. We'll go next now to Patrick Bauman with JPMorgan.
H
C
Patrick. So typically when we go from Q4 to Q1 like this, last year we
D
H
Thanks. And then maybe just a cleanup on price mix. Can you give any Context on the 9% in the first quarter? How much came from price versus mix? And then for the year, the mid single digit, it sounds like you added a little bit of price to that. How much is coming from price and mix within the full year guide?
E
Within the first quarter the majority of it was mix. As Luke mentioned, that mix should really taper off here in the second quarter. Then for the balance of the year it's all price.
H
Okay, thank you,
A
thank you. And ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us today. Since there are no further questions, this will conclude Linux's 2026 first quarter earnings conference call. You may disconnect your lines at this time and have a great day.
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