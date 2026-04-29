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April 29, 2026 12:40 PM 47 min read

Pebblebrook Hotel Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/776585065

Summary

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported an exceptional first quarter, with financial performance exceeding the high end of their outlook. Key metrics include a 27.6% increase in same property Hotel EBITDA to $82.2 million, and a 29.5% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $73.3 million.

Strategic initiatives focused on expanding revenue-generating amenities and effective expense control were highlighted, contributing to a 327 basis point expansion in hotel EBITDA margin.

The company is cautious about the remainder of 2026 due to geopolitical tensions and potential economic uncertainty, but remains optimistic given current booking trends.

Operational highlights include strong performance in urban and resort markets, with notable RevPAR growth in San Francisco and Los Angeles, driven by events like the Super Bowl and conventions.

Management emphasized the positive impact of strategic rebranding efforts, like the Valorian Los Angeles Curator Collection by Hilton, and investments in technology and efficiency improvements.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Raymond Martz (Co President and Chief Financial Officer)

John Bortz (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Cooper Clark (Analyst)

John Bortz (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Cooper Clark (Analyst)

some of the building blocks on the expense guidance for the full year and where you're expecting to see growth come in for wages and benefits, insurance and utilities.

Raymond Martz (Co President and Chief Financial Officer)

Cooper Clark (Analyst)

Great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Smedes Rose of Citi. Please go ahead.

Smedes Rose (Analyst)

Hi. Thanks. I was just interested to hear a little bit more about your decision to rebrand what was, I think the Mondrian to Valorian and join the Hilton system. Could you just maybe talk about how you weighed what I assume would be maybe higher costs to be in the Hilton system versus the system you were

John Bortz (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Raymond Martz (Co President and Chief Financial Officer)

John Bortz (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

And maybe one other thing to add is the Hilton distribution in that market is little to none. So we felt like it was really good positioning with Hilton.

Smedes Rose (Analyst)

Okay, that's interesting. Thanks. And then I wanted to ask you, just coming into the year, you had

Raymond Martz (Co President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Appreciate it. Thank you. Our next question is coming from Gregory Miller of Truist Securities. Please go ahead.

Gregory Miller (Analyst)

John Bortz (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Greg, you're breaking up a little bit. Greg, it's hard to hear. So. Greg, you're breaking up, so it's hard to hear. You can't make out your question.

OPERATOR

Okay, why don't you dial back in and we'll add you back to the queue for the next question. So, Donna, can you go to the next one over to Ari? Certainly. Our next question is coming from Ari Klein of BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Ari Klein (Analyst)

John Bortz (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Raymond Martz (Co President and Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah. Ari, as a part of reference for 2026, our San Francisco hotel document season should be somewhere in the 74, 76% range. We'll see where we end at. But that was at 87% in 2019. And that's not to say we're going to get back and the season had the same occupancy level, but it shows that San Francisco is truly a multi year growth story and we're just in the early innings of that.

John Bortz (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

And pricing is still well down from 19. So. And that's, and that's just nominal pricing. That's not inflation adjusted pricing. So I think there's huge opportunity in that market. And let's not forget there isn't going to be any supply in that market for at least the next five years and arguably probably five to ten years. Appreciate the color. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Gregory Miller of Truist. Please go ahead.

Gregory Miller (Analyst)

Brian

Gregory Miller (Analyst)

Great. Thanks again, Brian. Thanks, Greg.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Rich Hightower of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Rich Hightower (Analyst)

John Bortz (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Rich Hightower (Analyst)

John Bortz (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Rich Hightower (Analyst)

Very helpful. Thanks, John.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Dwayne Fenningworth of Evercore isi. Please go ahead.

Dwayne Fenningworth (Analyst)

Hey, thank you and great to hear Rich on the call.

Tom Fisher (Co President and Chief Investment Officer)

Dwayne Fenningworth (Analyst)

Okay, appreciate the thoughts.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you. Our next question is coming from Michael Belisario of Baird. Please go ahead.

Michael Belisario (Analyst)

Thanks. Good morning everyone. John, just on the outer room spending, want to focus there, maybe help us understand what did you see throughout the quarter, what did you see in April as demand surprised to the upside. Any differentiation between group and transient, out of room spend and then sort of what is that telling you about the broader health of the traveler and broader consumer spending trends?

John Bortz (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Belisario (Analyst)

Helpful. That's all for me.

John Bortz (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

Chris Darling (Analyst)

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Chris Darling of Green Street. Please go ahead. Hey, thanks. Good morning. What's the latest you can share as it relates to a potential redevelopment of Paradise Point?

John Bortz (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

I think you have all the requisite permit approvals, if I'm correct. So wondering if that's a project that you might consider kicking off sooner than later.

Chris Darling (Analyst)

OPERATOR

All right, that's helpful. That's it for me. Thank you.

John Bortz (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. At this time, I would like to turn the floor back over to Mr. Bortz for closing comments.

OPERATOR

Thank you all for participating. We know you're really busy. We're here in the heart of earnings season, and we look forward to seeing you at some various conferences, and we'll be prepared to give you an update at that time. Thanks again. We look forward to talking with you.

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