Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning MaxLinear Stock In The Last 15 Years

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.4%. Currently, MaxLinear has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion.

Buying $1000 In MXL: If an investor had bought $1000 of MXL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,533.82 today based on a price of $66.83 for MXL at the time of writing.

MaxLinear's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.