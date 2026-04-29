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April 29, 2026 12:24 PM 47 min read

PROG Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jzvx4mf6

Summary

PROG Holdings Inc reported strong Q1 results with revenues of $743 million and a year-over-year growth of 11%. The company exceeded its outlook for earnings and non-GAAP EPS.

The company witnessed a 54% growth in consolidated GMV, primarily driven by purchasing power and the strong performance of 4, which grew GMV by 134% year-over-year.

Strategic initiatives include focusing on growth, enhancing customer experiences through AI, and expanding product offerings. The company continues to prioritize deleveraging and maintains a net leverage ratio of 2 times.

Future outlook is positive with revised revenue guidance for 2026 set between $3 to $3.1 billion. The company expects continued growth in GMV and improving profitability across its segments.

Management highlighted the resilience of their customer base amid macroeconomic challenges and emphasized their ability to adapt quickly to changing conditions.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

John Ball (Vice President of Investment Relations)

Brian Garner (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Kyle Joseph S. Stevens

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Bobby Griffin of Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Bobby Griffin

Brian Garner (Chief Financial Officer)

Bobby Griffin

OPERATOR

Thank you guys. Best of luck here in 2Q. Thanks Bobby. Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Hong Kong TV calendar. Your line is now Open.

Huang

Brian Garner (Chief Financial Officer)

Huang

have been part of our repertoire in the past and we'll continue to evaluate them. Got it. Thank you and congrats on the quarter. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. And our next question comes from line. That's Anthony Chacumba of Luke Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Anthony Chacumba

OPERATOR

Thank you. One more for next question. Our next question comes from the line of Hal Goach of Peabody Securities. Your line is now open.

Hal Goach

Brian Garner (Chief Financial Officer)

Hal Goach

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Brad Thomas of Keybanc Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Brad Thomas

Brian Garner (Chief Financial Officer)

Brad Thomas

Brian Garner (Chief Financial Officer)

Brad Thomas

That's very helpful. Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes the question and answer session. I'll now turn it back to Steve Michaels, President and CEO for closing remarks.

Steve Michaels (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you very much. For joining us today. We delivered a strong first quarter with improving trends across the businesses and we're entering the balance of the year with real momentum. I want to thank all of the team members across Prague Nation for the execution we've seen, as well as our retail partners and employer clients and our customers for trusting us. I firmly believe the best chapters of Prague's story are still ahead of us.

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