Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
April 29, 2026 12:20 PM 43 min read

Full Transcript: Capital Power Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Wednesday, Capital Power (TSX:CPX) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/erwbtd8o/

Summary

Capital Power reported a strong Q1 2026 performance with a $404 million adjusted EBITDA, reflecting a $37 million year-over-year increase due to new acquisitions.

Strategic focus remains on diversification, with expansions in natural gas, renewables, and storage across North America, reinforcing a stable portfolio against market volatility.

The company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance, with strong supply and demand fundamentals in key markets and a target of 8-10% annual AFFO per share growth by 2030.

Operational highlights include the extension of the Arlington Valley contract to 2038 and progress on several fully contracted projects in Canada and the US.

Management emphasized a disciplined approach to capital allocation with a focus on risk-adjusted returns, supported by stable cash flows and robust contracting strategies.

Full Transcript

Roy Arthur (Vice President of Investor Relations and Investor Partnerships)

Avik Day (President and CEO)

Kevin McIntosh (Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer)

Avik Day (President and CEO)

Roy Arthur (Vice President of Investor Relations and Investor Partnerships)

Thanks Avik. This concludes the formal presentation part of the call Operator. We are now ready to take questions.

OPERATOR

Robert Hope

Avik Day (President and CEO)

Robert Hope

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Nick amakuchi from Evercore ISI. Mr. Amakuchi, your line is open.

Avik Day (President and CEO)

Nick Amakuchi

Avik Day (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Benjamin Pham from BMO. Mr. Pham, your line is open.

Benjamin Pham

Good morning team. First question I wanted to ask on slide 10 of the presentation on the Y Alberta, you have 2 gigawatt figure you've highlighted under UI's infrastructure. Are you assuming then that of that amount 1.2 gig phase one, the 0.8 gigawatts, you expecting that not to fall under the bring your own generation?

Avik Day (President and CEO)

Benjamin Pham

Okay, got it. And you also mentioned the CER and also the MOU potentially improving the data center, build it or supporting it. Can you clarify what you meant by that?

Avik Day (President and CEO)

Benjamin Pham

Okay, got it. Maybe one more. Just last one. Alberta, you have your updated hedge for 2028 and yet and I Noticed that the forward curves have dropped dramatically since the last presentation you had of the quarter. Just maybe talk about just directional, your thought process with hedging a certain percentage versus leaving it open, how you think about this, where the car prices could be going?

Avik Day (President and CEO)

Benjamin Pham

Okay, got it. Very helpful, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Maurice Choi from RBC Capital Markets. Mr. Choi, your line is now open.

Maurice Choi

Thank you and good morning everyone. Just following up on the last question. Notwithstanding all the regulatory progress and the structural advantage of Alberta, obviously the 2028 onwards forwards is still only a touch higher than the current year, being about high 50s, low 60s. So maybe just focusing on the power price alone and not hedges, how would you characterize these forwards and directionally? What do you think the market's missing?

Avik Day (President and CEO)

Maurice Choi

Avik Day (President and CEO)

Maurice Choi

That makes a lot of sense. If I could just finish off with a broader Canadian question. Yesterday we saw the federal government unveil a number of pillars for its forthcoming national AI strategy. Just wondering what your first takes are of this framework and in particular whether any difference to the Alberta government's approach may mean better opportunities for capital power outside of Alberta.

Avik Day (President and CEO)

Maurice Choi

Thanks for that and my congratulations to Kevin, Andrew and Mike for the appointments and best of luck to Steve for the upcoming Retirement.

Avik Day (President and CEO)

Thank you, Maurice.

OPERATOR

Thank you again, ladies and gentlemen. If you have a question or comment at this time, please press Star 11 on your telephone keypad. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Patrick Kenny from NBCM. Mr. Kenney, your line is now open.

Patrick Kenny

Avik Day (President and CEO)

Patrick Kenny

Got it. Appreciate all the color. And then maybe just a housekeeping question here on your recontracting outlook. I know it's a relatively small part of the portfolio, but given the contract is expiring in six months or so, I believe. Any update on extending the island generation facility with BC Hydro or I guess how you might be looking to monetize or maximize value of the asset if you, you know, recontracting doesn't work out?

Avik Day (President and CEO)

We are looking at a number of alternatives on island generation, but we don't have an update on that at this point. But I would note your comment, it's relatively small in terms of our overall portfolio and contribution.

Patrick Kenny

Okay, great. I'll leave it there.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of John Mould from TD Cowan. Mr. Mould, your line is now open.

John Mould

Hi. Good morning, everybody. Maybe just starting with genesee and the 466 megawatt grid export cap from the MSSC, you did some testing above 466 megawatts earlier this year and also in 2025. Can you give us an update on how this initiative is going and when you think you might reach the milestone of being able to export 100 or 200 megawatts above that, 466 megawatts into the grid?

Avik Day (President and CEO)

John Mould

And then just a bigger picture question on organic development, either renewables or gas and storage, most of your development Pipeline will be complete by the end of this year. I think you just got one project due online early in 2027. So what kind of opportunities are you seeing to backfill that organic pipeline and how do the potential returns compare with what you see in M and A markets right now?

Avik Day (President and CEO)

John Mould

Okay, I'll leave it there. Thanks very much for taking my questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Mark Jarvi from CIBC. Mr. Jarvi, your line is now open

Mark Jarvi

to the conversation about the 2 gigawatt view you guys have for Alberta versus the 1.2 and phase 1. Just curious when you think you'll get some clarity on that or on the phase two. A we've seen some working documents from the ASO and just your view on the 400 megawatts of Genesee being deemed potentially net new megawatts.

Avik Day (President and CEO)

Mark Jarvi

Okay, and then obviously you got the MoU out there for Genesee. Are there any other conversations you're having with data center customers around something else for Genesee? Whether it's just offtake or colocation, has anything changed in the last couple months?

Avik Day (President and CEO)

We have multiple conversations ongoing in Alberta around whether it's offtake or colocation of data centers that actually hasn't changed in the last year and a half and they continue to be active conversations, not just passing ones. So, yeah, we continue to be just as bullish as we were on the opportunity side and we're actively working it.

Mark Jarvi

And with the view be with some clarity on phase two CER the Alberta MOU being finalized, those conversations can move to the next phase.

Avik Day (President and CEO)

Mark Jarvi

And then maybe I have a last question. Just how would you sort of rank or contrast, compare confidence level or probability of the MOUs for the data centers at Genesee versus Midland today turning into a definitive contract? Do they feel like they're on similar paths in probability or does one feel you have a higher confidence that this is going to progress to a final contract?

Avik Day (President and CEO)

Mark Jarvi

Okay, appreciate that. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Thank you. I'm sure no additional questions in the queue at this time. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Roy Arthur for any closing remarks.

Roy Arthur (Vice President of Investor Relations and Investor Partnerships)

Thank you, operator. If there are no more questions, we will conclude our conference call. Thank you once again for joining us and for your continued interest in capital power. Today's presentation and webcast will be made available on our website. Have a great day.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved