ONEOK Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
ONEOK reported strong first-quarter earnings with a 12% year-over-year increase in net income, reaching $776 million, and raised its 2026 financial guidance due to robust performance and favorable market conditions.
The company is focusing on strategic initiatives such as the expansion of its natural gas and NGL infrastructure, including projects in the Permian and Powder River Basins, while maintaining a strong balance sheet and financial flexibility.
Management emphasized the long-term demand for U.S. energy infrastructure, driven by increasing LNG export capacity and rising natural gas demand, and highlighted ongoing operational excellence and customer relationship management as key to future growth.
ONEOK's adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2026 was increased to a midpoint of $8.25 billion, reflecting strong business segment performance and improved market dynamics.
Operationally, ONEOK completed the relocation of the Shadowfax natural gas processing plant and is on track with other key projects, while also seeing strong demand for its export infrastructure, particularly for LPG exports.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Thank you for your continued patience. Your meeting will begin shortly. If you need assistance at any time, please press Star zero and a member of our team will be happy to help you.
Megan Patterson (Vice President, Investor Relationship)
Pierce Norton (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Walt Hulse (Chief Financial Officer)
Randy Lentz (Chief Operating Officer)
Sheridan Swartz (Chief Commercial Officer)
Pierce Norton (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
We're now ready to take questions. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, press Star one on your telephone keypad to leave the queue at any time, press Star two. We do ask that you limit yourself to one question and a follow up to fit in as many of you as we can. Once Again, that is Star One to ask a question. And our first question will come from Spiro Dunas with Citi. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.
Spiro Dunas
Thanks operator. Morning team. Maybe just start with the improved outlook. Just looking for a little more granularity on how much that $150 million move is maybe early realized during the first quarter and I guess what level of visibility you have on the remaining forward component. You know Sheridan, you mentioned sort of hedging out butane through 27. Just curious how much of that forward look is locked in.
Walt Hulse (Chief Financial Officer)
Spiro Dunas
I'll leave it there for today. Thank you guys.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Theresa Chin with Barclays. Your line is now open.
Theresa Chin
Sheridan Swartz (Chief Commercial Officer)
Theresa Chin
Sheridan Swartz (Chief Commercial Officer)
Pierce Norton (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Theresa Chin
Thank you. And if I could just squeeze in a final one, your Bond, and say splitter in the Gulf coast, what utilization is that seeing currently? And what's your recontracting timeline for that?
Sheridan Swartz (Chief Commercial Officer)
It's highly utilized right now, especially the spreads that we're seeing. And we have just recently recontracted that for term. So that will be contracted here for the foreseeable future and at and won't be running at high utilization rates.
Theresa Chin
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Michael Bloom with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.
Michael Bloom
Thanks. Good morning, everyone. Wanted to go back to your comment on hedges. You said you entered the year about 75% hedged. Wonder if you can give us a sense specifically on butane Blending if that's the case as well, if you're 75% hedge going into the year. And then is there any kind of seasonality to those hedges? Are they sort of more back end weighted, front end loaded, or how that plays out?
Sheridan Swartz (Chief Commercial Officer)
Michael Bloom
Okay, great. Appreciate that. And then just wanted to ask the status of the potential Sunbelt Connector project. As I'm sure you're aware, Western Gateway appears close to moving forward. So wondering if there's a possibility that you could somehow join that project in some capacity if it does reach FID or if there's a path for both projects.
Sheridan Swartz (Chief Commercial Officer)
Michael Bloom
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Jean Ann Salisbury with Bank of America. Your line is now open.
Jean Ann Salisbury
Sheridan Swartz (Chief Commercial Officer)
Jean Ann Salisbury
Okay, that makes sense. Hopefully this is a little more clear now. Sorry about that. And my other question was that Waha spreads are wider than expected this year. Can you remind us if you lose that exposure over the course of the year or if it's all in 2027, if that goes away?
Sheridan Swartz (Chief Commercial Officer)
Break it up a little bit, Jean. But I think you said it's the Waha to Katie spread was wider this year in the first quarter than we anticipated. And we were able to capture that. We see that continue through the second quarter into the third quarter when additional pipeline capacity will come online and then it will go back to be more normalized at that time.
Jean Ann Salisbury
Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from Jeremy Tonette with J.P. morgan. Your line is now open.
Jeremy Tonette
Walt Hulse (Chief Financial Officer)
Jeremy Tonette
Got it. So annualizing the first quarter would, you know, and there's that slope will put you over the top end. It seems like. So it seems like a good year shaping up there. I was wondering, as we think about the uplift in the 26 guide, how much of that do you see recurring in 27?
Walt Hulse (Chief Financial Officer)
Jeremy Tonette
Understood. I'll leave it there. Thank you. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Manav Gupta with ubs. Your line is now open.
Manav Gupta
Sheridan Swartz (Chief Commercial Officer)
Manav Gupta
Thank you. I'll turn it over.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from Julian Dumoulin Smith with Jefferies. Your line is now open.
Rob Moska
Hi, good morning everyone. This is Rob Moska on for Julian. Looks like the final FERC oil pipeline index came in better than expected. Can you help contextualize maybe what this means for your RPG segment and a refresher on how much of that segment is actually exposed to those FERC indexed interstate oil pipeline rates? And does this outcome meaningfully change your earnings outlook for RPG over the next five years?
Sheridan Swartz (Chief Commercial Officer)
Pierce Norton (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Rob Moska
Understood. Appreciate that. Thanks for the time everyone.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Jackie Colettes with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.
Jackie Colettes
Hi, thank you so much for the time today. Just going Back to the guide one more really quickly, you know, how would you frame up kind of the magnitude of the optimization upside that's now expected relative to that 150 million of year
Walt Hulse (Chief Financial Officer)
Jackie Colettes
That's clear.
Sheridan Swartz (Chief Commercial Officer)
Thank you. And then just another, you know, can you touch on the incremental opportunities within the natural gas segment, maybe longer term? I mean, while benefiting from price differentials today, how are you thinking about your exposure to power demand and how have those commercial discussions trended recently?
Jackie Colettes
Pierce Norton (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jackie Colettes
Appreciate the color. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Keith Stanley with Wolff Research. Your line is now open.
Keith Stanley
Good morning. Wanted to follow up on Western Gateway. As you assess what that project could do to the market, do you see it mainly as an opportunity for longer haul volumes on your system out of the Gulf coast, or do you think this could create constraints and meaningful new growth investments like the Denver project to expand pipeline capacity?
Sheridan Swartz (Chief Commercial Officer)
Keith Stanley
Thanks for that. Second question.
Sheridan Swartz (Chief Commercial Officer)
Keith Stanley
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Brandon Bingham with Scotiabank. Your line is now open.
Brandon Bingham
Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions here. I wanted to maybe talk about your Permian processing capacity portfolio and how you see that sort of evolving in light of all this resilient gas production and just seeing some other operators in the basin discuss more optimistic outlook for run Rate capacity additions on an annual basis. How do you see that being incorporated into your portfolio moving forward?
Sheridan Swartz (Chief Commercial Officer)
Brandon Bingham
Okay, great, thank you. And then just wanted to go back to some comments made earlier about better volumes expectations this year as part of the guidance increase. Could you help frame up how the new volumes expectations compare to maybe the various midpoints within the businesses? I noticed the ranges didn't necessarily change, but it sounds like within those ranges the expectation is definitely better now.
Walt Hulse (Chief Financial Officer)
Brandon Bingham
Okay, great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from Sunil Sabal with Seaport Global Securities. Your line is now open.
Sunil Sabal
Yeah. Hi, good morning. And hopefully you can hear me. All right, so my first question was related to the hedging. I think you mentioned on the call that, you know, you put in some hedges for 27. Also, could you indicate, you know, how much of your total 2027 commodity price exposure is hedged now?
Walt Hulse (Chief Financial Officer)
Pierce Norton (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Walt Hulse (Chief Financial Officer)
Sunil Sabal
Got it. Thank you so much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Gabe Marine with Mizuho. Your line is now open.
Gabe Marine
Hey, good morning everyone. If I could just ask about pet chem economics having improved quite a great deal here over the last month or two. Are you seeing any change in behavior on ethane extraction as it relates to either the Bakken or Cajun Sabon going into Louisiana? I'm just curious if things have changed on that end at all.
Sheridan Swartz (Chief Commercial Officer)
Gabe Marine
And then if I could just quick follow ups, the PRB new plant there sounds filled pretty quickly. Any visibility to more capacity there. And then I think there was also a call out for Northern Border performance during the quarter. Was that one timing in nature or kind of this step up on ratable earnings there.
Sheridan Swartz (Chief Commercial Officer)
Gabe Marine
Thank you.
Pierce Norton (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jaywalk is in the volumes is the amount of area and dedication. So there's plenty of, plenty of running room up there to continue to drill there at the Powder.
Gabe Marine
Thanks Pierce.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Jason Gableman with TD Calendar. Your line is now open.
Jason Gableman
Walt Hulse (Chief Financial Officer)
Jason Gableman
Great, thanks. And just a quick follow up on a comment you just made. Did I hear you right that these some of the data center related projects you're pursuing, you thought they were going to be in the $50 million range and they're coming in more like 400 to 700 million? Those are the right figures, yeah.
Pierce Norton (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our final question comes from Gabe Daoud with Truist. Your line is now open.
Gabe Daoud
Thanks operator and morning everyone. Thanks for the time. Just quickly back to the upstream conversations. Just curious if there's any notable difference in behavior or price that operators need to see on the screen as you talk to public versus private. Curious especially as looks like current rig activity is largely dominated by private in the Bakken for your footprint.
Sheridan Swartz (Chief Commercial Officer)
Pierce Norton (President and Chief Executive Officer)
there's one other element I think is worth mentioning here is that they are really leaning into the efficiency of their drilling and how they're completing and the length of these laterals. So I don't think we need to get too hung up on like numbers of rigs because the ones that are running, they're really putting a lot of emphasis on how efficient those rigs are to make them more profitable, you know, per. Well,
OPERATOR
Thank you. That concludes our question and answer session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Megan Patterson for closing remarks.
Megan Patterson (Vice President, Investor Relationship)
Our quiet period for the second quarter starts when we close our books in early July and extends until we release earnings in early August. We'll provide details for that conference call at a later date. Our IR team will be available throughout the day for any follow ups. Thank you for joining us and have a great day.
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