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April 29, 2026 12:11 PM 41 min read

Acadia Realty Trust Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/65qz828r/

Summary

Acadia Realty Trust reported a strong first quarter, with 11% year-over-year earnings growth driven by nearly 6% same-store growth and over $2.5 billion in transactional activity.

The company remains focused on its street retail portfolio, capitalizing on limited supply and increasing demand. It completed notable acquisitions in Palm Beach and Boston's Newberry Street.

Future guidance has been raised, with full-year 2026 earnings projected at $1.22 to $1.26 per share, reflecting ongoing internal and external growth as well as a robust acquisition pipeline.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Lynelle Ray (Lease Administration and Due Diligence Analyst)

Ken Bernstein (President and Chief Executive Officer)

AJ Levine

Reggie Livingston

John Gottfried

OPERATOR

As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. In the interest of time, we ask that you limit yourself to one question and one follow up and rejoin the queue for any further questions. Our first question comes from Craig Mailman with Citi.

Craig Mailman (Equity Analyst)

John Gottfried

Craig Mailman (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's helpful. And John, you're breaking up a little bit. I don't know if it's my line or yours, but just a heads up. And then just similarly on the leasing side, A.J. you said you guys are working on a fair bit of fair market value adjustment and some other deals. I mean, how much of those are already embedded in guidance versus could be incremental upside as we head into the back half of 20, early 27.

AJ Levine

Craig Mailman (Equity Analyst)

All right, great. Thank you guys.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Andrew Riel with Bank of America.

Andrew Riel (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Maybe if you could talk about your new corridors, Palm beach and Prime Newberry, I guess first, what's the timeline for realizing the mark to market opportunities there that Reggie mentioned? And then are there any additional assets in the pipeline in either of those markets today? And how scalable do you think those markets could ultimately be?

Reggie Livingston

Andrew Riel (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Flores Vanjiecum with Ladenburg Thalmann.

Flores Vanjiecum

AJ Levine

Flores Vanjiecum

AJ Levine

OPERATOR

Our next question Comes from Todd Thomas with KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Todd Thomas (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Michael Mueller with JP Morgan.

Michael Mueller (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

That concludes today's question and answer session. I'd like to turn the call back to Ken Bernstein for closing remarks.

Ken Bernstein (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Great. Thank you, everyone.

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