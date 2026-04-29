EMCOR Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
EMCOR Group reported strong financial performance for Q1 2026 with revenues of $4.63 billion, marking a 19.7% year-over-year growth and an operating income of $404 million with an 8.7% operating margin.
The company achieved significant growth in its construction segments, with electrical construction revenues up by 33.1% and mechanical construction revenues increasing by 28.9%.
EMCOR Group's remaining performance obligations (RPOs) totaled $15.62 billion, reflecting a 32.9% year-over-year increase, driven by robust demand in sectors like data centers, healthcare, and water and wastewater.
The company raised its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting revenues between $18.5 and $19.25 billion and diluted EPS between $28.25 and $29.75, citing strong market momentum and operational excellence.
Management highlighted strategic priorities such as enhancing training and productivity, maintaining contract management discipline, and focusing on field leadership excellence as key drivers of sustainable growth.
Full Transcript
Cindy (Conference Operator)
Lucas Sullivan (Director, Financial Planning and Analysis)
Tony Guzzi (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jason Albandian (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Tony Guzzi (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Cindy (Conference Operator)
Adan Thalheimer (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning guys. Congrats on the strong Q1 and the record orders. I guess I wanted to start on the book to bill and orders. I mean I think at 1.5 times that was a record book to bill for you guys. And Tony, you broadly talked about the pipeline, but I'm just curious if you can give more detail on the pipeline and what the expectation should be for orders for the rest of the year.
Tony Guzzi (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jason Albandian (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Tony Guzzi (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Adan Thalheimer (Equity Analyst)
All right, thank you guys so much. I'll turn it over.
Cindy (Conference Operator)
The next question comes from Brian Brophy of Stifel. Go ahead please.
Brian Brophy (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, thanks. Good morning everybody. Nice quarter, Tony.
Tony Guzzi (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jason Albandian (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I don't think anything's changed overall in terms of our appetite for fixed price work or what we see in terms of the market and our customers. I think it's very much specific geographies, specific opportunities and specific customers in the quarter which drove the revenue mix to
Tony Guzzi (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
skew more towards gmv, especially in mechanical. Which makes sense because you're doing more of these AI data centers now. And unless we're doing fabricated structures for those AI data centers, you could argue modular structures that have really as part of our build or somebody else's build, they do start those things up more GMP and we would prefer they do that as they work out their designs.
Jason Albandian (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, and that's the comment I tried to make about the designs evolving and the scope still evolving.
Tony Guzzi (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Brophy (Equity Analyst)
I appreciate it. I'll pass it on.
Cindy (Conference Operator)
The next question comes from Justin Hockey of Robert W. Baird. Go ahead, please.
Justin Hockey
Great. Good morning, everybody.
Tony Guzzi (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jason Albandian (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
remainder of the year. If you take in. Let's just use the midpoint of our revenue guidance range. If you take into consideration what's in RPO that we believe will burn through the rest of the year and what we earned in the first quarter, we still need to go out and book about 30%.
Tony Guzzi (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jason Albandian (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
I think in the quarter we made significant progress on a few jobs, some that accelerated maybe a little bit more than we expected. When we look at the rest of the year, I think where we land in that guidance is really going to depend on how quickly we mobilize on some of the new work we just booked.
Tony Guzzi (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Right. We had a lot.
Jason Albandian (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
We had strong bookings in the first quarter. So how quickly do those jobs mobilize, how quickly do we assemble a labor force and how quickly do they start burning? That's what's really going to dictate where we land.
Justin Hockey
All right, and just to clarify, so previously it was 40 to 45% of kind of new work you had to book, and you're saying it's 30? I just want to make sure for
Jason Albandian (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
the remains of the year. Right. Given we have one quarter behind our belt and the strong bookings we had in the year.
Justin Hockey
Okay. And then I guess going back to the GMP contracts versus fixed price, you give us, I just would be curious to know kind of what's the mix in the RPOs today of, you know, what Your contracts look like today versus a year ago or maybe five years ago in terms of how to more fixed price.
Tony Guzzi (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Justin Hockey
Okay. All right, that's helpful. That's it for me. Thank you.
Cindy (Conference Operator)
Thank you.
Avi
Tony Guzzi (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jason Albandian (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
In this quarter it was the food processing. We still have the water and wastewater in our backlog. I think that's what you could see as the year progresses. And this quarter is very much coming from food processing though.
Avi
Okay, got it. Makes sense. Yeah. I was in part looking at the water and wastewater growth in the quarter and so just trying to piece it all together.
Tony Guzzi (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Avi
So it really is incremental growth at the end of the day. Okay, that makes sense. And then just also when we last spoke about I think you framed productivity and pricing together contributing about 5 percentage points to construction revenue growth this year. What do you have embedded for that in the updated guidance? Is it still about 5% or has that ticked up?
Tony Guzzi (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
I think the way we termed it is less than half right at the lower end. So about 30 to 40% of our growth comes from pricing and productivity. But then now you have to tie that also into mix. Right Jason, to get to that answer. I don't think there's anything different than what we've done historically.
Avi
Okay, appreciate it. Thank you.
Cindy (Conference Operator)
The next question comes from sanjita Jain of KeyBank Capital Markets. Go ahead please. Good morning.
sanjita Jain
So if I can ask a follow up on the mechanical margins discussion. Will these projects later on have incremental phases that you will then take on as fixed price or is the nature of these projects such that even the follow on phases will be gmp?
Tony Guzzi (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Well, the margin headwind in mechanical, some of it's gmp, others mixed because of the food processing work. We hope to have follow on phases over a number of years. They won't be as large.
Jason Albandian (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Tony Guzzi (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jason Albandian (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
And I just go back to those 12 to 24 month averages to Tony's point. If you look at mechanical prior to this quarter and you look at those 8/4 margin for mechanical was as low as 10.6 and as high as 13.6. So we're still right, you know, we're bouncing around those eight quarter averages and so I don't see anything here that's fundamentally different.
Tony Guzzi (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, we grew mechanical operating income 18.7% and we grew electrical operating income 28.2%. I'd say on any given day. Sign me up for that.
sanjita Jain
Understood, that's very helpful. Can I follow up on the 1.5 book to bill and can you give us a little bit of a look as to are you being able to book longer dated backlog? I know that the space has traditionally been more of a book and a short term booking cadence business, but can you tell us at least some of these large projects give you a longer look into your performance? Maybe next year?
Jason Albandian (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
I don't think in a significant way. I mean I think if you look at the end of last year we would have said at the end of 25, 82% of that RPO is going to burn within 12 months. Where we sit today we say 78% is going to burn within 12 months. So a little bit longer, a little bit more, extending beyond the 12 months, but not in a significant way. If you look at our total RPO, I'd be surprised if 6 to 6.5 billion goes even into 27.
Tony Guzzi (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Right. And that will increase as the year goes on. Yeah, of course.
sanjita Jain
Got it. Thank you very much.
Tony Guzzi (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, thank you.
Cindy (Conference Operator)
The next question comes from Tim Mulrooney of William Blair. Go ahead please.
Tim Mulrooney (Equity Analyst)
Tony Guzzi (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jason Albandian (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
I just think when you look at the number of jobs we're executing today versus the number of jobs a year ago, and you're kind of back into the growth rate in, in jobs or even average contract values. I think it supports what we're saying, which is that really volume, demand and productivity are the core drivers of our revenue growth.
Tim Mulrooney (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's very clear. Thank you.
Cindy (Conference Operator)
Our next question comes from Manish Somania of Kanter. Go ahead, please.
Manish Somania
Good morning and congrats again to the team. Couple of questions, maybe Tony, for you. First, when I think about the contracts that you're being awarded, especially the mission critical projects, are you seeing both electrical and mechanical scopes
Tony Guzzi (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jason Albandian (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Manish Somania
Okay, that's super helpful. And then Jason, on the cash flow aspect, how should we think about the cash flow use reversing over the course of the year? Is that second half weighted typically or some of that come?
Jason Albandian (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
I think if you look at the pattern we've had over the last two years or so, we think that pattern will hold true through the remainder of the year. Q4 tends to be the strongest for us from a cash flow generation perspective. Q1 tends to be the weakest. But if you look really over 24 and 25, we expect those patterns to be about the same.
Tony Guzzi (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jason Albandian (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
I think that's a good summary.
Manish Somania
Yes, indeed. Well, thank you so much guys and best of luck.
Cindy (Conference Operator)
Thank you.
Adam Bubis
Thank you.
Anuj
Our next question comes from Adam Bubis of Goldman Sachs. Go ahead please.
Tony Guzzi (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Hi, good morning, this is Anuj. On behalf of Adam. So wanted to understand what is your prefabrication capacity today and how much capacity capacity do you plan to add this year? And additionally, if you can discuss the puts and takes of internalizing fabrication versus leveraging fabrication for third party sales.
Jason Albandian (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Anuj
Tony Guzzi (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, that helps. And just one more follow up. So demand remains, particularly in your data center business. So what, if anything sets the ceiling on level of growth you can achieve achieve from a capacity standpoint. Is it labor, equipment procurement, etc.
Anuj
Cindy (Conference Operator)
Thanks, that helps. I'll pass it on.
B
That it? All right, thank you all. We'll see you again at the end of July. And thanks for your interest in EMCOR. Bye.
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