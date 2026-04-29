Enel Chile Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Enel Chile reported a 16% increase in EBITDA for Q1 2026, totaling $423 million, despite a 7% decrease in net income due to higher depreciation and financial expenses.
The company initiated construction on three battery energy storage projects to enhance portfolio flexibility, with projects expected to be operational by late 2027.
Hydrological conditions were favorable during the quarter, aiding stable operational performance and a forecasted hydro generation of 10.7 TWh for 2026.
Strategic agreements, such as the LNG supply deal with Shell, aim to optimize gas supply and align with Enel Chile's long-term vision.
The regulatory environment is challenging, with tariff resettlements postponed, affecting expected cash flows; however, the company remains engaged with regulators for future tariff reviews.
Management highlighted the importance of electrification in Chile as a growth driver and emphasized a focus on investment in renewables and battery storage.
The company's financial position remains robust, with $454 million in cash and available credit lines totaling $640 million to support ongoing operations and investments.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Isabella Clemis
Gianluca Palongo (Chief Executive Officer)
Simone Conticelli
Gianluca Palongo (Chief Executive Officer)
Isabella Clemis
Simone Conticelli
Isabella Clemis
Gianluca Palongo (Chief Executive Officer)
Isabella Clemis
Okay, thank you, Gianluca. Now another question from Javier. The other question from Javier. Simone, this is for you. Can you give more details on the profitability of the BEST project in Chile in terms of irr?
Simone Conticelli
Isabella Clemis
Okay, thank you, Simone. So move one. The other question is coming from Fernando Gonzalez. This is also for you Simone, from BTG Pactual. So the question is why did energy purchase cost in the generation segment increase so much if volumes were similar versus last year and spot prices were significantly below the first quarter 2025 levels even in the non solar hours? Simone.
Simone Conticelli
Okay, so in such a way as we answer at the beginning indirectly to this question, cause this negative impact from adjustments from the past entered as sourcing cost. And so you are looking also at the impact of this negative adjustment.
Isabella Clemis
Okay, thank you, Simone. So moving on, we're receiving a lot of questions. So the next one is coming from Andrew McCartney. Another question from Andrew from La Renvial. Good morning. Energy losses in the distribution segment continue to deteriorate during the first quarter 2026. Can you comment on what is driving that, how you expect to evolve and what can be done to reverse the trend? Gianluca?
Gianluca Palongo (Chief Executive Officer)
Isabella Clemis
Okay, thank you Gianluca for the question. I'm checking here other questions. Okay, so the other question is coming from Felipe Flores from Banchile City. The question is, my question is related to the capital increasing distribution. Will this be subscribed by a now fully used cash? How does the company plan to finance it? Or it's a red coin, how much would it take to recover the money? So Gianluca, if you can give some color on the capital increase.
Gianluca Palongo (Chief Executive Officer)
Isabella Clemis
Simone Conticelli
Isabella Clemis
Yeah, this is. Go to Gianluca.
Gianluca Palongo (Chief Executive Officer)
Okay, so regarding the three best, to complement the answer regarding the three best projects highlighted in the presentation, that we could you provide more detail on expected timeline. So in this case. Okay, so in this case,
Isabella Clemis
yes. So the question Gianluca was regarding the best. So what we're expecting the COD on the best side. So what Angeluca was saying that we expect. Expecting it's included in our business plan that we have recently presented. And look, if you want now your mic is going back again.
Gianluca Palongo (Chief Executive Officer)
Isabella Clemis
Thank you, Gianluca. Another question is coming from Jay Samani from Scotiabank. This is for you, Simone. So where do you see NL Chile next avenues for growth giving that lower demand from unregulated customers? He's mentioned about the determination of the regulated PPAs. How is Nel Chile position itself for long term? And can we expect the company to maintain the current earnings level for growth? He's asking about our business plan.
Simone Conticelli
Isabella Clemis
Okay, thank you, Simone. We have a last question that is coming from Isabella from Bank of America. So she's asking what is the minimum cash position you are operationally comfortable with? You currently have a cash position of around $454 million. Do you plan on using your credit line this year or will you refinance your short term debt.
Simone Conticelli
So thanks for the question. You know that our business has a strong seasonality with some needs in terms of financing in the first and the second quarter and then and higher cash production in the second half. So we have an internal model to define the comfortable minimal cash position to cover the networking capital needs. And then for for the future financial needs, we plan to refinance using
Isabella Clemez (Head of Investor Relations)
long term financing that is under negotiation. Thank you, Simone. We do not have any more questions coming here from the chat. So any other doubts that you may have, the investor relations team will be fully available to execute other calls and to go into more details. Thank you very much for connecting today. Have a nice holiday. Thank you.
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