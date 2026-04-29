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April 29, 2026 11:46 AM 20 min read

Full Transcript: Artisan Partners Asset Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o64yqh5n/

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset reported strong long-term investment performance, with a high percentage of AUM outperforming benchmarks over multiple timeframes.

The company experienced net outflows of $3.1 billion in Q1, primarily due to client reallocations and shifts to passive alternatives in some equity strategies.

Despite outflows, there were positive net inflows in 13 investment strategies, notably in sustainable emerging markets and credit businesses.

New strategic initiatives included onboarding Grandview Property Partners and expanding distribution talent in EMEA; an application was filed with the SEC for ETF share classes.

Financial performance showed a decrease in AUM to $173 billion by March 31, 2026, but revenues were up 9% year-over-year; the dividend was adjusted to reflect lower cash generation.

Management highlighted the robust pipeline for expanding credit and alternatives, with potential for further acquisitions and team lift-outs.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jason Gottlieb (Chief Executive Officer)

CJ Daly (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Bill Katz

Jason Gottlieb (Chief Executive Officer)

Bill Katz

Okay, just thank you for that. And as a follow up. So we ended the commentary just in terms of the maybe the pipeline for team lift outs and acquisitions. Appreciate you just sort of working on Grandview right now. How does that look today? Maybe where you were either a year ago or even last quarter in terms of nature of the pipeline, where it is seasoned and where you're sort of leaning into in terms of incremental opportunities. Thank you.

Jason Gottlieb (Chief Executive Officer)

Bill Katz

Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Once again, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star. And one, to remove yourself from the question queue, you may press Star. And two, our next question comes from John Dunn from Evercore isi. Please go ahead with your question.

John Dunn

Thank you. Just was wondering, are there any institutional client segments that historically you hadn't done much with that you're targeting now that you have a bunch of newer strategy areas?

Jason Gottlieb (Chief Executive Officer)

John Dunn

Got it. And then maybe just on that, is there anything you can point to as far as line of sight to any larger mandates that might be looking to exit and just maybe a wraparound of regionally, how the institutional side, the things

Jason Gottlieb (Chief Executive Officer)

John Dunn

Thanks very much.

OPERATOR

And with that, we'll be concluding today's question and answer session, as well as today's conference call. We do thank everyone for attending. Have a pleasant day.

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