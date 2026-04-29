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April 29, 2026 11:44 AM 21 min read

American Assets Trust Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Wednesday, American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ikzn8r8j/

Summary

American Assets Trust reported first quarter 2026 FFO of $0.51 per diluted share, starting the year in line with expectations.

The company successfully recast and upsized its unsecured credit facility, increasing the revolving line of credit from $400 million to $500 million, enhancing financial flexibility.

Office leasing showed strong activity with a 4.8% cash leasing spread and an 86% leased rate for the same store office portfolio.

Retail assets remained robust with a 98% lease rate, while multifamily operations navigated a competitive supply environment with stable results.

The company reaffirmed its full-year FFO guidance range of $1.96 to $2.10 per share, with potential to reach the upper end if certain factors align.

The board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, maintaining the current payout ratio despite elevated levels due to leasing-related capital expenditures.

Management highlighted the impact of AI on office demand and investments in technology to improve operations.

Tourism recovery at Waikiki Beachwalk remains gradual, with long-term confidence in the asset's value despite current challenges.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Meliana Leverton (Associate General Counsel)

Adam Weil (President and CEO)

Bob

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your touchtone phone. If you if you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press star then two the first question comes from Todd Thomas from KeyBank. Please go ahead.

Sean Glass

Hi, good morning, this is Sean Glass on for Todd. You previously discussed some known move outs in the office portfolio. I think there was an expectation that there could be 300 or 400 basis points of occupancy from expected vacates. Have any tenant decisions shifted or changed since year end and could you remind us what's embedded in guidance for the office portfolio's year end lease rate?

Adam Weil (President and CEO)

Sean Glass

Thank you, that's great. Color. I wanted to ask about La Jolla specifically. Some very good traction there on leasing. Can you talk about the pipeline a little, whether any additional leases are out for signature, anything documentation and maybe some color on where you might expect La Jolla to be at year end.

Adam Weil (President and CEO)

Sean Glass

Okay, if I could slip one more in on one beach. I mean some good traction there too. Could you talk a little about you touched on the AI demand or otherwise and also where you think that might be at your end and maybe you could touch on the one large opportunity that did in pencil if that changes the equation at all.

Adam Weil (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question comes from Hendel St. Just from Mizuho. Please go ahead.

Robby Vandy

Hi there. Good morning guys. This is Robby Vandy on the line for Hundel. Hope you all are doing well. I wanted to ask a bit about the signed and not occupied pipeline in both office and retail. Can you give some, maybe some numbers as to how when you think leases will begin cash flowing for those two verticals and maybe regarding detail about the timing and when over the next couple years for both office and retail. Thank you.

Adam Weil (President and CEO)

Robby Vandy

Got it. That's super helpful. I wanted to ask about the hotel in Hawaii. Notice the occupancy came up quite a bit as you discussed in your script, but was mostly offset by rate. What can we see regarding demand for tourism, foot traffic and how that asset is positioned from both seeing demand for both Japanese and American tourists right now?

Bob

Adam Weil (President and CEO)

Robby Vandy

Thank you. Appreciate the color, guys.

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Adam Weil for closing remarks.

Adam Weil (President and CEO)

Yeah. Thanks everybody for calling and joining us today or listening on record later. We appreciate your interest and we'll be transparent as possible going forward. Take care.

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