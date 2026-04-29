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April 29, 2026 11:35 AM 62 min read

Generac Hldgs Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/734quh73

Summary

Generac Hldgs reported a 12% year-over-year increase in net sales for Q1 2026, driven mainly by a 28% rise in the commercial and industrial (CNI) segment, supported by data center demand and recent acquisitions.

The company raised its full-year guidance for net sales and adjusted EBITDA margin, citing strong performance in the CNI segment and expected contributions from the Enercon acquisition.

The backlog for data center-related orders increased significantly, providing visibility through 2027, with notable progress in securing hyperscale data center customer commitments.

Generac Hldgs' residential segment saw improved EBITDA margins due to cost efficiencies from the new Generac Home organizational structure and favorable sales mix.

Management highlighted ongoing investments in capacity expansion to meet rising demand, particularly for large megawatt generator shipments, and discussed plans for further capacity increases and potential M&A to support growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Chris Roseman (Director, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations)

Aaron Yogfeld (President and Chief Executive Officer)

York Ragan (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again, in fairness to all, we ask that you please limit yourselves to one question only. One moment for our first question. Our first question comes from the line of Tommy Mahl with Stevens. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Tommy Mahl (Equity Analyst)

Aaron Yogfeld (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of George Gianarikis with cgs. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

George Gianarikis (Equity Analyst)

Aaron Yogfeld (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Mike Holloran with Baird. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

OPERATOR

Hey, morning gentlemen.

Mike Holloran (Equity Analyst)

Morning, Mike. Morning. So on the non data center side of the CNI piece, maybe just talk to see to what you're seeing from a sequential and then how the rest of the year should play out. The, you know, kind of core rental, telecom and then traditional CNI type categories and then related layering how the new product categories from the power range that you're bringing to Bear how those are early receptivity of those products into those markets.

Aaron Yogfeld (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Jeff Hammond with Keybanc Capital Markets. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

David Tarantino

Hey, morning, everyone. This is David Tarantino on for Jeff. Hey, Dave. Hey, Dave. Maybe switching to residential. Could you give us some color on the strength and margins here? Sounds like there was some favorable mix here. But can you parse out anything unique to this quarter and maybe how sustainable this level of margin is moving forward?

Aaron Yogfeld (President and Chief Executive Officer)

York Ragan (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next question will come from the line of Brian Drab with William Blair. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Brian Drab (Equity Analyst)

Aaron Yogfeld (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Stephen Giangaro with Stifel. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Stephen Giangaro (Equity Analyst)

Aaron Yogfeld (President and Chief Executive Officer)

York Ragan (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Pranish Satish with Wells Fargo. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

OPERATOR

Yeah, thanks.

Pranish Satish (Equity Analyst)

Aaron Yogfeld (President and Chief Executive Officer)

York Ragan (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Christopher Glynn with Oppenheimer and Company. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Christopher Glynn (Equity Analyst)

York Ragan (Chief Financial Officer)

Aaron Yogfeld (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you and one moment for our next question. Our next question will come from the line of Julian, Domal and Smith with Jeffries. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Tanner James

Aaron Yogfeld (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Vikram Baghri with Citi. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

OPERATOR

Vikram Baghri (Equity Analyst)

And the breakeven timeline remains intact for 2027.

Aaron Yogfeld (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Absolutely have not moved on that.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Keith Husam with North Coast Research. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Keith Husam (Equity Analyst)

Aaron Yogfeld (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions at this time. And I would like to hand the conference back over to Chris Roseman for closing remarks.

Chris Roseman (Director, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations)

We want to thank everyone for joining us this morning. We look forward to discussing our second quarter earnings results in late July. Thank you again and goodbye.

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