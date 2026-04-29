Full Transcript: Seven Hills Realty Trust Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Wednesday, Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=m6CKm8dC
Summary
Seven Hills Realty Trust reported first quarter distributable earnings of $5.3 million, or $0.24 per share, at the high end of their guidance, driven by the strength of their loan portfolio and disciplined underwriting.
The company originated three new loans totaling $67.5 million, increasing total outstanding loan commitments to approximately $776 million, and has three additional loans in process totaling $78 million.
Management remains focused on senior secured commercial real estate lending, emphasizing disciplined execution and generating compelling risk-adjusted returns, despite recent geopolitical and market volatility.
The company maintains strong liquidity with $110 million of cash on hand and $400 million of available capacity under secured financing facilities, and expects second-quarter distributable earnings to be between $0.23 and $0.25 per share.
Management highlighted their ability to source opportunities across various property types and geographies, and noted a strong loan pipeline of over $125 million in term sheets for new loan opportunities.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Matt Murphy (Manager of Investor Relations)
Tom Lorenzini (President and Chief Investment Officer)
Jared Lewis (Vice President)
Matt Brown (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
OPERATOR
Jason Weaver (Equity Analyst)
Tom Lorenzini (President and Chief Investment Officer)
Jason Weaver (Equity Analyst)
And then I wanted to ask, after the Olmsted Falls repayment in April, I think you're sitting on a pretty large chunk of liquidity, almost half a billion. What does the qualifying pipeline look like by sector and size as well as probability of closing in the near term, and what's the realistic deployment timeline?
Jared Lewis (Vice President)
Jason Weaver (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. I appreciate the color
OPERATOR
again. If you have a question, please press star then one. Your next question comes from Chris Muller with Citizens Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Chris Muller (Equity Analyst)
Hey everyone, thanks for taking the questions. So 1Q originations were pretty diverse and you guys touched on this a little bit. But is there a particular asset type that you guys do want to increase exposure to or are you more just looking at the best opportunities across the board that aren't in super competitive asset classes?
Tom Lorenzini (President and Chief Investment Officer)
Chris Muller (Equity Analyst)
That's helpful. And then I guess were 1Q origination volumes impacted at all by the geopolitical disruptions? And just how are you thinking about net portfolio growth over the coming quarters?
Tom Lorenzini (President and Chief Investment Officer)
Chris Muller (Equity Analyst)
Very helpful. And if I could just squeeze one last one in. Are there any updates you guys could share on the plans for the Yardley REO property?
Tom Lorenzini (President and Chief Investment Officer)
Chris Muller (Equity Analyst)
Very helpful. Thanks again for taking the questions.
OPERATOR
And your next question comes from Christopher Nolan with Ladenburg Thalman. Please go ahead.
Christopher Nolan (Equity Analyst)
Hi. Is it fair to say that, just to follow up on the last question, in terms of the portfolio growth, did you say that you're expecting roughly a couple hundred million dollars in incremental portfolio growth for 2026?
Tom Lorenzini (President and Chief Investment Officer)
Yeah. Ideally, Chris, we end up, you know, close to 950 or so at the end of the year for total portfolio size.
Christopher Nolan (Equity Analyst)
And then on the allowance reserve, does the steeper yield curve sort of impact the reserving? And what I'm thinking about is if someone has a property and interest rates are higher and they have to refinance, they're going to have to toss in more equity to do that. And so does CECL sort of require you to increase your allowance as long rates go up?
Matt Brown (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
Christopher Nolan (Equity Analyst)
And final question. Given the jump in fuel prices for projects which are being repositioned with the developer, is there any sort of requirement for the developer to. I mean, obviously the construction costs are going to go up, the inputs are going to go up. How does that impact your underwriting? Do you require the developer put in more equity or no real impact at all?
Tom Lorenzini (President and Chief Investment Officer)
Christopher Nolan (Equity Analyst)
Thanks, Tom.
OPERATOR
Concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Tom Lorenzini, president and Chief Investment Officer, for any closing remarks.
Tom Lorenzini (President and Chief Investment Officer)
Thanks, everyone, for joining today's call. We look forward to seeing many of you at the upcoming NAREIT conference in New York City this June. Please reach out to Investor Relations if you're interested in scheduling a meeting with Seven Hills. That concludes our call.
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