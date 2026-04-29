Full Transcript: BXP Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Wednesday, BXP (NYSE:BXP) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.
Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jt9ce37r/
Summary
BXP reported a successful Q1 2026, with FFO per share exceeding estimates by $0.02 and guidance for 2026 raised by $0.01.
The company achieved strong leasing activity with over 1.1 million square feet leased and a significant increase in occupancy rates.
BXP is benefiting from AI-driven demand, particularly in San Francisco, New York, and Seattle, contributing to leasing successes.
Capital raising and portfolio optimization continue, with $360 million raised in Q1 and plans for further asset sales.
Development projects are progressing, with a focus on multifamily and select office projects, aiming for high returns.
Management remains optimistic about achieving occupancy and FFO growth targets over the next two years.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Helen Hahn (VP of Investor Relations)
Owen Thomas (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Doug Linde (President)
Mike LaBelle (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Steve Sackhor (Equity Analyst)
Doug Linde (President)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And I'm sure our next question comes from the line of Anthony Peraloni from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.
Anthony Peraloni (Equity Analyst)
Doug Linde (President)
Rod
There are 20 requirements that are over 100,000 square feet. That's about 3.3 million square feet. This is in San Francisco specifically. And a year ago that number was about 12 requirements. So it's definitely increased and it's great. And as Doug said, these are with companies that we hadn't heard of before. So it's. It's new emerging, growing company. So it's very positive.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And I sure. Our next question comes from the line of John Kim from BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Mr. Kim, your line is open if you have your phone on mute.
John Kim (Equity Analyst)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And I share. Our next question comes from the line of Nicholas Ulico from Scotiabank. Please go ahead.
Nicholas Ulico (Equity Analyst)
Thanks, Mike. I wanted to ask about leasing Capex. It was, you know, it's higher this quarter. 178 million hitting the fad calculation I think last call you said for the year it could be like 220 to 250. So maybe you could just talk about kind of what drove that and how to think about leasing capex for the rest of the year.
Mike LaBelle (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And I show. Our next question comes from the line of Blaine Heck from Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.
Blaine Heck
Great, thanks. Good morning. I was hoping you could talk about the trends you're seeing in the life Science segment of the portfolio. You know, you disposed of your west coast exposure and you've had some success in leasing out the Greater Boston portfolio. Is that potentially a source of funds if the transaction market is supportive or do you still kind of see the overall Boston Life Science portfolio as a longer term hold for bxp?
Doug Linde (President)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And I share. Our next question comes from the line of Janet Gallen from Bank of America securities. Please go ahead.
Janet Gallen (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Good morning and congrats on the great leasing. Given the focus on occupancy and speed to occupancy, can you talk about any initiatives like spec suites to kind of attract tech and AI tenants quicker? And do AI tenants have different power or architectural requirements than kind of the more traditional tenant groups?
Doug Linde (President)
Brian
Jake
We haven't done any call it. We've only done very small spec builds in that area.
Rod
Alexander Goldfarb (Equity Analyst)
Owen Thomas (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. And I share. Our next question comes from the line of Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.
Mike LaBelle (Chief Financial Officer)
Doug Linde (President)
Morning, Alex. So on the pipeline, as I mentioned, it's $3.5 billion or so. It's about to shrink because we're going to deliver 290.
Seth Berge (Equity Analyst)
Doug Linde (President)
that I described in my remarks.
OPERATOR
The only other thing I would add, Owen, on the residential is we're going to generate more fee income because we're only a minority interest in those and we're going to generate development fees and other fees like that as we do that. So as those start to ramp up, we should see it in our fee income.
Caitlin Burrs (Equity Analyst)
The only last thing I would say on development, Alex, is, you know, the company over a long period of time has generally had somewhere between 3 to 4, maybe somewhere in the 4 billions of dollars of development underway. And I think in the future that could continue. But I think there'll be less projects because simply stated, you know, the cost of these projects is much higher. So I think it'll be concentrated in fewer individual projects.
Owen Thomas (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. And I sure. Our next question comes from the line of Seth Berge from Citi. Please go ahead.
OPERATOR
Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. You know, you mentioned the 400 million of kind of dispositions. What's kind of the target mix between non strategic office, residential, jv, interest, land. And just given some of the interest rate movements that you kind of drove the change in that guidance piece, how have pricing and conversations with potential buyers changed around that pool of assets?
Brendan Lynch (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, I think.
Doug Linde (President)
Hilary
Thank you. And I show. Our next question comes from the line of Caitlin Burrs from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.
OPERATOR
Hi, good morning. I was just wondering Maybe back to 3:43 Madison JV, if you could give any incremental color on the conversation you've been having recently, timing, expectations for an announcement and if you're pursuing just to have one partner with you in the project.
upal Reyna
Well, as I said in my remarks, timing is this year. So our goal is to complete this recapitalization in 2026. And in terms of how the partnership will be structured, that is to be determined. But our guess at this point or our forecast at this point is that we will probably have multiple partners instead of one.
Owen Thomas (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. And I share. Our next question comes from the line of Brendan lynch from Barclays. Please go ahead.
OPERATOR
Floris Van Dychkam (Equity Analyst)
If I could add a little data point to that. Doug, this is Hilary from New York. In Midtown south, the first quarter of 2026 captured as much AI demand in leasing as the first half of 2025 did. So the demand from AI users in Midtown south is actually accelerating in New York year over year.
Doug Linde (President)
Thank you. And I share. Our next question comes from the line of upal Reyna from KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
OPERATOR
Great, thank you.
Dillon Brzezinskiy
In terms of capital allocation, the stock has come down a bit this year. So I was wondering if share buybacks are potentially on the table or not or if that's something you're considering.
Owen Thomas (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And I share. Our next question comes from the line of Floris Van Dychkam from Ledenburg Talman. Please go ahead.
Ronald Camden
Hey, morning guys. So you talked a little bit about the capex requirements. I'm just curious. You guys have. I don't think you quantify your sign not open pipeline. You have 350 basis points of
OPERATOR
between your leased and occupied space and not all space is created equal.
Owen Thomas (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Obviously your urban edge portfolio is much lower rents.
OPERATOR
D
Yeah, that rent is somewhere around $100 to $105.
A
Thank you. And I share our next Question comes from the line of Dillon Brzezinskiy firm, Green Street. Please go ahead.
D
Hi, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the question. Just wanted to touch on 343 Madison. Obviously, leasing continues to be very strong in New York. You guys talked about having leases in
F
negotiation that would bring that project to
D
high 50% pre let seems like dispositions
F
are trending very well and you guys
D
continue to monetize that.
F
I guess just sort of curious, why
D
have this big desire to want to
F
recap the equity in 2026 when it
D
seems like you can wait some time, get that project closer to stabilization and get stronger pricing. So, so just curious, you know, the thought process there.
C
A
Thank you. And I'm sure our last question in the queue comes from the line from Ronald Camden from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Hey, great. Hey, just had a quick one on.
D
Just thinking about sort of the breadcrumbs as you're going through this year and into next year. Clearly this year I think you talked about sort of flat. There are some buildings taken out of
C
service, but can you just sort of walk through as you sort of roll
D
A
Thank you. That concludes our Q and A session. At this time, I'd like to turn the call back over to Owen Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, for closing remarks.
C
We have no further comments. Thank you all for your attention and interest in bxp.
A
Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.