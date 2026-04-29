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April 29, 2026 11:09 AM 49 min read

Wingstop Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=YjJIWuwu

Summary

Wingstop reported a disappointing 8.3% decline in same-store sales for Q1, attributing it to atypical winter weather and elevated gas prices, but achieved a 5.9% increase in system-wide sales driven by unit growth.

The company is focusing on strategic initiatives such as the Wingstop Smart Kitchen, a new loyalty program called Club Wingstop, and targeted marketing campaigns to drive future growth.

Wingstop opened 97 net new restaurants in Q1, reflecting a 17% unit growth, and maintained strong franchisee margins, demonstrating resilience in its asset-light model.

Management expects a return to same-store sales growth in the second half of the year, driven by operational improvements and strategic marketing efforts.

Wingstop is preparing for a national launch of its loyalty program by the end of Q2, which has shown promising results in pilot markets with increased guest retention and engagement.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Sarah Niehaus (Senior Director of Investor Relations)

Michael Skipworth (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Alex Koleidis

OPERATOR

David Tarantino (Equity Analyst at Baird)

Michael Skipworth (President and Chief Executive Officer)

David Tarantino (Equity Analyst at Baird)

Great. I guess the second part of my question, is there a tactical response, maybe a bit more focus on value to be more competitive with that consumer that you appear to be losing? I guess. Is there anything you're considering there?

Michael Skipworth (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Jeffrey Bernstein with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Jeffrey Bernstein (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Michael Skipworth (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Alex Koleidis

Jeffrey Bernstein (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Understood. And then my follow up, Michael, franchisees just based on your commentary seem very happy. Obviously the comp growth isn't where they want it to be, but past couple of years sales growth, the 70% type returns they're generating, all that supports the outside unit growth. But clearly the current macros challenge.

Michael Skipworth (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Andy Barish with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Andy Barish

Michael Skipworth (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Alex Koleidis

Andy Barish

Congrats on number 500 internationally. Thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Chris Okol with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Chris Okol

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Sarah Senador with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Sarah Senador

Alex Koleidis

Sarah Senador

Great, thank you. And just is it the 7% increase? Is that roughly the same that you've been seeing in these sort of loyalty frequency as in the past?

Alex Koleidis

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Brian harbor with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Brian Harbor

Yeah, morning guys. Could you comment on how your two biggest markets, California and Texas are doing relative to the rest of the country?

Michael Skipworth (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Harbor

Michael Skipworth (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Danilo Gargiulio with Berenstein. Please go ahead.

Danilo Gargiulio

Thank you, Michael. First of all, I'd like to expand on the comment you just made on this being an operational lift of high magnitude. I guess I'm trying to understand what is the impediment for all the stores to deliver within 10 minutes, even during peak times of Friday and Saturdays, you're updating the scorecard.

Michael Skipworth (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Alex Koleidis

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Sharon Zakfia with William Blair. Please go ahead.

Sharon Zakfia

Hi. I guess I wanted to delve into speed.

Michael Skipworth (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Sharon Zakfia

Yeah, sure. Sorry about the cell phone on the delivery providers. I think there were some challenges getting them under 30 minutes even when you were at 10 minutes. Can you talk about kind of where you stand at the 30 minute threshold

Michael Skipworth (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from John Tower with Citi. Please go ahead.

John Tower

Great, thanks for taking the question. I know you mentioned that protecting and growing franchisee profits and cash flows is frankly a priority for the company. And kind of following up to Sarah's question earlier around value in your conversations with them, are they reluctant to move down on price points on the menu over time? I'm just curious if that's been pushback from that community specifically.

Alex Koleidis

John Tower

got it. And I know Michael, earlier in the conversation you'd mentioned that innovation is kind of top of mind for most guests in terms of what they want to see from the brand. It sounds like you're focused primarily on flavor. I mean any form factor changes that you're thinking about going forward.

Michael Skipworth (President and Chief Executive Officer)

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