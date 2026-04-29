Lynn Michelle Daly Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $117K In Nasdaq Stock

Lynn Michelle Daly, SVP at Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), executed a substantial insider sell on April 28, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Daly opted to sell 1,323 shares of Nasdaq, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The transaction's total worth stands at $117,512.

Monitoring the market, Nasdaq's shares down by 0.13% at $90.9 during Wednesday's morning.

About Nasdaq

Breaking Down Nasdaq's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Nasdaq's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.96%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.78.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Nasdaq's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.