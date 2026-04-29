Insider Transaction: Arthur Ajemyan Sells $1.25M Worth Of Reliance Shares

Arthur Ajemyan, SVP at Reliance (NYSE:RS), disclosed an insider sell on April 28, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Ajemyan's decision to sell 3,500 shares of Reliance was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the sale is $1,253,403.

Tracking the Wednesday's morning session, Reliance shares are trading at $361.62, showing a down of 0.22%.

About Reliance

Financial Milestones: Reliance's Journey

Revenue Growth: Reliance displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.07%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: Reliance's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.28, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Reliance's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.