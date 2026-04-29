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April 29, 2026 11:00 AM 53 min read

Tradeweb Markets Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ikpqwqhu/

Summary

Tradeweb Markets reported record quarterly revenue of over $600 million, marking a 21.2% year-over-year growth, driven by strong client activity and a favorable market environment.

The company's international business contributed significantly, with 29% growth, and accounted for nearly 60% of overall revenue growth.

Tradeweb Markets continues to invest in strategic initiatives such as AI integration, expansion in emerging markets, and partnerships like the one with Canton for digital assets.

The company highlighted strong growth in electronic interest rate swaps, credit, and equities, with notable advancements in global swaps and AI-driven solutions.

Management expressed optimism about future growth, emphasizing the company's resilience and strategic positioning in evolving market conditions.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Sarah Ferber (Chief Financial Officer)

Billy Hult (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answer session. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster.

Craig Sieventhaler (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line

Michael Cypress (Equity Analyst)

of Michael Cypress of Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open. Hey, good morning, Billy. Sarah, thanks for taking the question. Wanted to ask about AI and just curious to hear your views around how you're thinking about AI's role in increasing automation across workflows, particularly in credit and rates. And what are some of the KPIs you think we should be tracking?

Billy Hult (Chief Executive Officer)

Simon Clinch

Sarah Ferber (Chief Financial Officer)

Jeff Schmidt

Thank you. Our next call comes from the line of Jeff Schmidt of William Blair. Your line is now open. Hi, good morning. So you've talked about EM and EM swaps in particular being one of your key revenue growth opportunities. And you know, I know it's still a small part of the mix, but could you talk about what you're doing on that front and what type of growth you're seeing?

Billy Hult (Chief Executive Officer)

Patrick Moley (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Patrick Moley of Piper Sandler. Your line is now open. Yes, good morning.

Billy Hult (Chief Executive Officer)

Benjamin Buttish (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Benjamin Buttish of Barclays. Your line is now open. Hey, good morning and thank you for taking the question I wanted to ask about icd. I think it's been about two years or almost two years since you completed that acquisition. I was wondering if you could just give us an update. Where are you in terms of cross selling? What do balances look like? What's on the product roadmap after the

Billy Hult (Chief Executive Officer)

addition of T bills? Any update there would be helpful. Thank you.

Alex

Billy Hult (Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Allen

Billy Hult (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes the question and answer session.

C

I would now like to turn it

A

back to Billy Holt for closing remarks.

C

Thank you all very much for joining us this morning. Appreciate the questions as always. Any follow ups, as always, please feel free to reach out to Ashley and the amazing team that we have. Thank you all. Have a great day.

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