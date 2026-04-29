Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning AXT Stock In The Last 10 Years

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 24.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.75%. Currently, AXT has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion.

Buying $1000 In AXTI: If an investor had bought $1000 of AXTI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $27,837.74 today based on a price of $73.77 for AXTI at the time of writing.

AXT's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.