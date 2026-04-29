Seacoast Banking Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
Seacoast Banking reported strong deposit growth, particularly in non-interest bearing deposits, and a significant expansion in net interest margin.
Commercial loan production increased by 35% year-over-year despite seasonal softness and elevated payoffs; the loan pipeline remains robust for future growth.
Asset quality remains exceptional with low charge-offs and a modest increase in non-accrual loans; non-interest income performed well across various sectors.
The company's adjusted efficiency ratio was 55% and adjusted non-interest expense to tangible assets was 2.1%, indicating strong expense control.
Seacoast Banking's capital and liquidity are strong, with notable share repurchases and continued strategic investments in growth, particularly in the Villages expansion.
Adjusted net income increased by 42% from the prior quarter and 111% year-over-year, driven by higher net interest income and disciplined balance sheet management.
Guidance for 2026 remains confident with full-year earnings expected in the range of $2.48 to $2.52 per share, and continued focus on disciplined growth and shareholder value.
Management highlighted a focus on integration and organic growth, with a potential for M&A if attractive opportunities in Florida arise.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Chuck Schaefer (Chairman and CEO)
Tracy Dexter (Chief Financial Officer)
Chuck Schaefer (Chairman and CEO)
All right, thank you Tracy and Kate. I think we're ready for Q and A
OPERATOR
at this time. I would like to remind everyone, in order to ask a question, please press Star then the number one on your telephone keypad. We will pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Woody Lay with kbw. Your line is open.
Woody Lay (Equity Analyst at KBW)
Hey, good morning, guys. Morning, Woody. I just wanted to start on loan growth and you know, higher payoffs impacted the growth in the quarter. But I just wanted to get a sense of how the pipeline was shaping up in Q2, especially given some of the macro uncertainty that's out there.
Chuck Schaefer (Chairman and CEO)
Michael Young (Chief Strategy Officer)
Woody Lay (Equity Analyst at KBW)
Got it. That's helpful. And then maybe on deposits, I believe the first quarter is typically a seasonally stronger quarter. But I mean the non interest bearing deposit growth you saw in the quarter was really strong. Just trying to get a sense of how much you think that seasonal versus actual core deposit growth.
Chuck Schaefer (Chairman and CEO)
Woody Lay (Equity Analyst at KBW)
Got it. And Then lastly from me. So you have the villages conversion coming up here this summer. Can you just remind me how much cost saves are still set to come out of the run rate?
Chuck Schaefer (Chairman and CEO)
Michael Young (Chief Strategy Officer)
And I just remind you to push back to the guidance we laid out last quarter that's reiterated in the slide. We think a full year efficiency ratio somewhere between 53 and 55%. So as you're modeling, that's kind of the ballpark where we expect to be full year.
Woody Lay (Equity Analyst at KBW)
Perfect. All right, well, thanks for taking my questions. Congrats on the good quarter.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Russell Garthur with Stevens. Your line is open.
Russell Garthur (Equity Analyst at Stevens)
Michael Young (Chief Strategy Officer)
Russell Garthur (Equity Analyst at Stevens)
Chuck Schaefer (Chairman and CEO)
Russell Garthur (Equity Analyst at Stevens)
Very helpful. Thank you Chuck. Thanks guys for taking my questions.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Liam Kuhill. We have Raymond James. Your line is open.
Liam Kuhill (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)
Hey, good morning guys. This is Liam on for David Feaster. Hey Liam. So I appreciate all the color on loan and deposit growth and I'm curious, where in your footprint have you been seeing the most success and where do you expect the most opportunity to be moving forward? Is a lot of that deposit growth coming from the Villages or is it
Chuck Schaefer (Chairman and CEO)
Liam Kuhill (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)
Great, thanks. Then on deposit costs, do you expect non interest balance growth to be the larger driver of total deposit cost reductions into the back half of the year, especially if we're assuming more of a stable rate environment?
Michael Young (Chief Strategy Officer)
Liam Kuhill (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)
That makes sense. Last thing for me to touch on was it was really impressive to see the wealth management balance growth in a quarter where the market was down almost 5%. And with new asset growth continuing and the market rebounding in April, would it be unreasonable to expect some nice balance growth into 2q?
Chuck Schaefer (Chairman and CEO)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Kyle Gierman with Hove Day Group. Your line is open.
Kyle Gierman (Equity Analyst at Hovde Group)
Hi, this is Kyle. I'm for Dave Bishop. Good morning. Morning. Good morning. In your prior guidance you referenced plans for meaningful banker headcount growth into 2026. I believe it was around 15%. Was wondering if you could update us on the progress so far this year. Your target for like net new producers for 2026 and how that hiring pace factors into your efficiency and revenue guidance.
Chuck Schaefer (Chairman and CEO)
Kyle Gierman (Equity Analyst at Hovde Group)
Thank you. And then maybe I was wondering how your M and A appetite kind of evolved heading into the back half of 2026 especially with the Villages conversion approaching, was wondering if you are actively evaluating in market our adjacent opportunities in your Florida and Georgia markets are is a near, near term focus squarely on integration and organic growth. Thanks.
Chuck Schaefer (Chairman and CEO)
Kyle Gierman (Equity Analyst at Hovde Group)
Thank you for taking my questions.
Chuck Schaefer (Chairman and CEO)
Awesome. Thank you.
OPERATOR
I'll now turn the call back over to Chuck Schaefer for closing remarks.
Chuck Schaefer (Chairman and CEO)
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