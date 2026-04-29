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April 29, 2026 10:55 AM 27 min read

Full Transcript: SNDL Q1 2026 Earnings Call

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9eyekwcv

Summary

SNDL reported a 4.4% year-over-year decline in net revenue to $196 million and a gross profit decrease of 6.8% to $53 million, largely due to declining sales in liquor and cannabis markets.

The company faced challenges with working capital management but expects profitability improvements from initiatives aimed at generating over $20 million in incremental operating income this year.

Strategic initiatives include an exclusive contract for the production and commercialization of Jeter in Canada and the continued expansion of their retail footprint.

SNDL's cannabis operations segment experienced a notable decline due to market destocking and timing of contract sales, but international sales saw significant growth.

Management remains optimistic about future growth, anticipating revenue improvements in the latter half of 2026, and is actively using its share repurchase program due to perceived undervaluation of shares.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Zach George (Chief Executive Officer)

Alberto Paradero (Chief Financial Officer)

Zach George (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the analyst question and answer session. And as a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. And to withdraw your question, please press Star one one again. Our first question is going to come from Federico Gomez with ATB Cormac Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Federico Gomez

Thank you. Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions first, questions about capital allocation and how are you thinking about the US following the rescheduling news? Does anything change here in terms of how you're looking at potential additional investments there as well as new investments and investments in the SunStream platform? Thank you.

Zach George (Chief Executive Officer)

Federico Gomez

Perfect. Appreciate that. And then just to follow up on Cavs allocation, you've obviously been active in terms of your share repurchases. If you look at the valuation, it looks like over 50% of your market cap now is net cash. So I guess how much more aggressive do you think you could be or do you intend to be if these valuation levels hold? Thank you.

Alberto Paradero (Chief Financial Officer)

Zach George (Chief Executive Officer)

Federico Gomez

Perfect. Appreciate that. And I guess just a final question for me on the operational side, it looks like your cannabis operations segment is the one that has been particularly underperforming in terms of operating income loss. So I'm curious if you could just maybe provide more color specifically why that is. And have you identified exactly what could be improved here to get that segment to an operating income profit like the cannabis retail segment.

Fernando

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question will come from Erin Gray with agp. Your line's open.

Erin Gray

Zach George (Chief Executive Officer)

Erin Gray

Zach George (Chief Executive Officer)

Fernando

OPERATOR

Thank you. I am showing no further questions in the queue at this time, so I will turn the call back over to Zach for closing remarks.

Zach George (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. And thank you to all for joining us today. We look forward to updating you on our progress in the near future. Thank you.

OPERATOR

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating and you may now disconnect.

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