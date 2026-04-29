Carpenter Tech Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Hello and welcome. My name is Ellie and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to the Carpenter Technology Carpenter Tech third quarter fiscal year 2026 earnings presentation call. Please note that this call is being recorded. After the prepared remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you'd like to ask a question during that time, please press STAR followed by one on your telephone keypad. Thank you. I would now like to hand the call over to John Hewitt, Vice President of Investment Relations. You may now go ahead please.

Thank you. Operator, good morning everyone and welcome to the Carpenter Tech Earnings Conference call for the fiscal 2026 third quarter ended March 31, 2026. This call is also being broadcast over the Internet along with presentation slides. For those of you listening by phone, you may experience a time delay in slide movement. Speakers on the call today are Tony Taine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tim Lane, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Brian Malloy, President and Chief Operating Officer. Statements made by management during this earnings presentation that are forward looking statements are based on current expectations. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward looking statements can be found in Carpenter technologies most recent SEC filings, including the Company's report on Form 10K for the year ended June 30, 2025, Forms 10Q for the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2025 and the exhibits attached to those filings. Please also note that in the following discussion, unless otherwise noted, when management discuss the sales or revenue, that reference excludes surcharge when referring to operating margins that is based on adjusted operating income excluding special items and sales excluding surcharge. I will now turn the call over to Tony.

Thank you John and good morning to everyone. I will begin on slide 4 with a review of our safety performance. We ended the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 with a total case incident rate of 1.3. We continue to make progress as a result of targeted actions we've implemented across the organization centered on standardized work and disciplined safety practices. As always, we remain committed to our ultimate goal and a zero injury workplace. Let's turn to Slide 5 for an overview of our third quarter performance. Carpenter Tech just delivered another record quarter reflecting the accelerating demand across our high value markets and our continued strong operational execution. This record performance is best understood through four key takeaways that highlight the strength, durability and trajectory of the business. 1. Record Earnings in the third quarter we generated 187 million in operating income, exceeding our previous record set in the second quarter by 20%. Certainly we have earned a reputation of setting meaningful financial targets and then exceeding them, and we did it again in this quarter. But it must be noted the ability to increase earnings by 20% sequentially over what was a record quarter and in a market that is still accelerating must be recognized as superior performance. We are extremely proud of the Carpenter Technology team for their commitment to performance and their focus on continuous improvement. Importantly, these record earnings translated directly into another step change in cash flow generation. In the third quarter we generated 1 93.5 million in cash from operating activities and 1,2 4.8 million of adjusted free cash flow. 2. Expanding operating margins the Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) segment delivered an adjusted operating margin of 35.6% in the quarter, another new record for the business. This margin compares to 33.1% in the prior quarter and 29.1% a year ago. This meaningful margin expansion clearly demonstrates the impact of ongoing productivity gains, product mix optimization and pricing actions. As a result of the expanding margins, the Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) segment recorded 208 million in operating income, an increase of 19% sequentially and another all time record for the segment. 3. Strengthening market demand we see clear and accelerating demand signals across the aerospace and defense in use market reflected in both OEM production plans and order intake. Notably, bookings for aerospace structural materials continue to increase up substantially this quarter. Remember, the submarket for aerospace structural material has been the most impacted by the OEM build rates. Therefore, increasing orders from our aerospace structural customers is is a clear signal that the supply chain is accelerating the ramp to support the expected OEM build rates going forward. And four Pricing continues to be to be a tailwind. As I've said many times, pricing has been and will continue to be a tailwind for the business. Against a backdrop of strong demand, customers are prioritizing security of supply and we are continuing to realize pricing that reflects the value we deliver. While no long term agreements were completed in the quarter, several are currently in negotiation. These long term agreements support attractive economics for us while providing our customers with the supply chain certainty they need, making them strategically beneficial for both sides. Now let's turn to slide 6 and have a closer look at our third quarter sales and market dynamics. In the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 we delivered strong top line growth with total sales excluding raw material surcharge up 10% year over year and up 11% sequentially reflecting higher volumes and continued pricing strength. The higher volumes were the result of increased operating time, improved productivity and increasing demand for aerospace materials, primarily in the aerospace structural submarket. Looking ahead, we expect continued productivity improvements and healthy demand across our core end use markets to support further sales growth. Now let me review our key end use markets starting with aerospace and defense. Sales in the aerospace and defense end use market were up 13% sequentially and up 17% year over year. Our sales growth reflects accelerating activity across the aerospace supply chain as OEMs continue to push towards higher build rates. Let me give some color on what we see happening in the aerospace market. With backlogs of new plane orders reaching new records every quarter, Boeing and Airbus are ramping production. Notably, Boeing is Now consistently producing 42 737s per month. As reported on their recent earnings call, they are poised to go to 47 per month this summer and have their sights set on 52 and beyond due to the growing demand. As a result, the supply chain is building confidence and our customer order intake has been increasing. Even with the increasing orders, OEMs are still concerned that the supply chain is not ordering material fast enough. We agree as we have seen order intake increase significantly, but we know from experience that it is still not enough to support the desired ramp. Over the last three months we've had customers reach out requesting urgent deliveries to avoid line shutdowns for specific applications. We also continue to have customers across engine programs telling us our material is needed sooner. The Boeing comment inventories that had been helping with recent output are now coming down is significant and it will drive urgency to yet another level. We expect this urgency will continue to spread throughout the supply chain as inventories run short, further tightening the market for our materials. Moving on to the medical end use market, our sales were down 9% sequentially and 29% compared to the prior year. Third quarter on a positive note, bookings were up significantly in the quarter, supporting our expectation the medical end use market will begin to recover and return to growth in the near term. In the energy end use market, sales increased 32% sequentially and 44% year over year, driven by higher volumes supporting industrial gas turbine builds. The demand from our Industrial Gas Turbine (IGT) customers, primarily driven by the growing energy needs of data centers, remains strong across multiple platform types and OEMs. Keep in mind that the production flow for the Industrial Gas Turbine (IGT) material goes across similar flow paths as aerospace material. As a result, quarterly sales for Industrial Gas Turbine (IGT) material can fluctuate due to order timing and production scheduling. Taking a step back, we are clearly operating in an accelerated demand environment across our highest value end use markets. Combined with our differentiated capabilities and capacity this positions Carpenter Technology for meaningful growth both in the near term and over the long term. Now I will turn it over to Tim for the financial summary.

Thanks Tony Good morning everyone. I'll start in the income statement Summary on slide 8. Starting at the top, sales excluding surcharge increased 10% year over year on 15% higher volume. Sequentially, sales were up 11% on 10% higher volume. The improving productivity, product mix and pricing are evident in our gross profit, which increased to 251.8 million in the current quarter, up 25% from the same quarter last year and up 15% sequentially. Selling general and administrative or Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses were 65.3 million in the third quarter, up roughly 2 million both sequentially and versus the same quarter last year. The Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) line includes corporate costs which were 27.3 million. This is up 1.1 million sequentially and up 2.9 million from the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. For the upcoming fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, we expect corporate costs to be between 25 to 26 million. Operating income was $186.5 million in the current quarter, which is 35% higher than our third quarter of fiscal year 2025 and up 20% from our recent second quarter. As Tony mentioned earlier, this represents another record quarterly operating income result, breaking the previous record set last quarter. Moving on to our effective tax rate, which was 21% in the current quarter, this quarter's effective tax rate was lower than anticipated, primarily due to discrete tax benefits associated with changes to the estimates for certain tax positions taken in the prior year. For the upcoming fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, we expect the effective tax rate excluding discrete items to be about 23%. Finally, the earnings per diluted share was $2.77 per share for the quarter. Now turning to the next slide to talk about our cash generation and capital allocation priorities. In addition to the strong earnings performance, we generated meaningful cash flows driven by higher earnings and ongoing efforts to manage working capital closely, particularly inventory. To date, in fiscal year 2026, we generated $364.9 million of cash from operating activities. This is roughly 2 times the operating cash flows when compared to the same period last year. The cash generated from operations more than supports the capital spending in fiscal year 2026. To date, we have spent 157.6 million in fiscal year 2026. This includes the annual targeted capital expenditures of 125 million as well as the Brownfield capacity expansion project. As anticipated, capital spending ramped in our recent third quarter, totaling 68.7 million as activities around the capacity expansion project accelerated. A Brief update on this Project the Brownfield capacity expansion project remains on budget and on schedule. The construction phase is well underway and and key equipment deliveries have begun. The project team remains focused on not only completing construction and installation of equipment, but also preparing for activities to ensure a smooth startup of operations as we look to the balance of the year, we expect capital expenditures for fiscal year 2026 to finish at about 260 million. This is below the expectation we set at the beginning of the year based solely on changes in the estimates we made for the timing of cash spending related to the project. This doesn't change our outlook for the full project that we set out when we announced the expansion with those details in mind. To date in fiscal year 2026 we have generated 207.3 million in adjusted free cash flow. We are increasing our outlook for free cash flow and currently expect to generate a at least 350 million of adjusted free cash flow in fiscal year 2026. As we have said many times before, our adjusted free cash flow generation is important as it enables us to deploy a balanced capital allocation approach that includes investing cash in attractive and accretive growth projects like the Brownfield capacity expansion and returning cash to shareholders. To that end, we continue to execute against our repurchase authorization and repurchased $133.9 million of shares in fiscal year 2026. This brings the total to $235.8 million spent to date against the $400 million authorization that we announced in July of 2024. And in addition to the buyback program, we also continue to fund a recurring and long standing quarterly dividend. Finally, our ability to deploy capital is also supported by our healthy liquidity and strong balance sheet. Last quarter we talked about the refinancing actions we took to strengthen both our balance sheet and liquidity. As of the most recent quarter end, our Total liquidity was 793.8 million, including 294.8 million of cash and 499 million of available borrowings under our credit facility. Our credit metrics remain very strong with our net debt to EBITDA ratio remaining well below 1x. Altogether, we believe our strong balance sheet and outlook for significant cash generation positions us well to fund continued growth and deliver significant shareholder returns. With that, I'll turn the call to Brian.

Thanks Tim and good morning everyone. I'll provide some commentary on each of our segments for the quarter starting on slide 11 with our specialty Alloys operations segment, Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) delivered an exceptional third quarter marked by strong top line growth, record margins and another step change in operating income performance. Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO)'s performance was supported by continued improvements in productivity across our facilities, pricing realization, product mix optimization and higher available uptime versus the prior quarter. Net sales excluding surcharge were 585 million in the quarter, up 13% year over year and 11% sequentially, with both comparisons driven by higher volumes. The growth was led by improving demand in the aerospace and defense market as well as continued strength in energy, especially from Industrial Gas Turbine (IGT) customers. Adjusted operating margin increased to a record 35.6% in the quarter, marking the 17th consecutive quarter of margin expansion and exceeding the prior record set just last quarter. Keep in mind there are short term factors that could impact what operating margins can be in any given quarter, most notably the mix of products. While quarterly margins can vary based on product mix, the underlying trajectory remains clearly upward supported by our core structural drivers, productivity mix and pricing. As a result of top line growth and expanding margins, Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) delivered operating income of $208 million in the third quarter, the highest quarterly result in the segment's history and a significant sequential increase. The Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) team has clearly risen to meet the challenge and is operating at a high level across the organization. From the commercial team working with customers to provide solutions, to our production planning team optimizing our manufacturing system to ensure that the highest margin materials are prioritized across flowpath and to the manufacturing team, the backbone of our operations, improving productivity at each shift to ensure we consistently produce at high levels to meet the growing demand. But the Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) team is not content with their current success. We believe we can do better and are looking forward to continuing to demonstrate record breaking performance. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) remains focused on sustaining its momentum by optimizing product mix for margin, closely managing production planning and capacity and continuing to drive productivity and cost discipline. Based on current visibility, we expect Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) to generate operating income in the range of 224 million to to $228 million in the fourth quarter, representing yet another strong step forward for the segment. Now turning to slide 12 and our Pep segment results, Net sales excluding surcharge in the third quarter fiscal year 2026 were 90.6 million, up 17% sequentially and down 6% from the same quarter a year ago. The sequential improvement in sales was driven by increasing sales in aerospace and defense year over year. Aerospace and defense sales were also higher but were more than offset by a year over year decline in medical sales in our titanium business. The softness in the medical market continues to be in certain titanium products for a specific set of medical distribution customers which has had an outsized impact on our titanium business. As Tony mentioned in his comments, we're seeing an increase in bookings and and are optimistic about a return to a growth trajectory in the medical market. Our teams in DIAMET continue to focus on what they can control like productivity, equipment, reliability and overall consistency very similar to the dynamics in sao. More recently, although a smaller piece of pep, a bright spot has been our additive business where our material solutions continue to benefit from strong demand. The growing demand in additive is driven primarily by the aerospace and defense end use market where our value proposition for highly specialized products and capabilities support our customers needs. Performance Engineered Products (PEP) reported an operating income of 6.7 million in the current quarter which is, as we expected, largely in line with our recent second quarter. We currently anticipate the Performance Engineered Products (PEP) segment's operating income for the upcoming fourth quarter to be in line with the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. With that, I'll turn the call back to Tony.

Let me close as I have the last couple of quarters with why Carpenter Tech is a compelling story for existing and potential shareholders. 1. We have an enviable market position in the industry. We're at the beginning of a major growth cycle, especially in the aerospace and defense end use market. With the accelerating aerospace build rates driving higher demand for our materials, a fundamental supply demand imbalance in nickel based superalloys will continue to tighten. Our leading capabilities are differentiated by stringent qualifications necessary to supply advanced materials for aerospace and defense and other key end use market applications and our world class collection of unique manufacturing assets are difficult and if not impossible to replicate. 2. We have demonstrated a commitment to a balanced capital allocation approach. As Tim noted, we have a healthy liquidity position and a strong balance sheet combined with an impressive cash flow generation outlook with a long standing dividend and a robust share repurchase plan. In addition, our strong performance enables us to invest in highly accretive growth projects that accelerate earnings growth but do not materially impact the nickel based supply demand imbalance and three we continue to deliver record financial results with a strong earnings outlook. We just completed another record quarter of profitability driven by significant margin expansion in our SAO segment. As I mentioned earlier, it is important to keep in mind that we are delivering record earnings and even at a time when the aerospace and defense market is at the beginning of this growth cycle and today we increased our operating income guidance for fiscal year 2026. That implies at least a 33% increase over a record fiscal year 2025. I don't know of anyone in our industry who can say they have a stronger earnings outlook than Carpenter Technology. Looking forward, our current fiscal year 2027 earnings target is outdated and does not reflect our current earnings momentum. Further, with the demand environment accelerating, especially in aerospace and defense, we are confident our financial outlook will continue to improve beyond fiscal year 2027. We will provide an updated view, including fiscal year 2027 guidance on our next quarter's earnings call. Carpenter Technology checks every important shareholder criteria box. To date, we have created significant shareholder value, but we are only at the beginning of this growth journey. The best is still to come. Thank you for your attention and I will now turn the call back to the operator.

Yeah, sure. On lead times, they remain fairly consistent quarter over quarter. But I do anticipate those starting to push out here in the near term. As you well know, we kind of cap lead times anyway based on our order activity. But I see those pushing out as we go over the next couple of quarters even higher than they are right now. Your second question is a really good one. And that's one of the reasons I kind of alluded to the fact that we're producing record earnings when the aerospace market specifically is still accelerating. And it's also the reason why we've noted a couple times the order intake acceleration of aerospace structural materials. Because although you say we're operating 24/7, which is correct on specific process or production flow paths, particularly on the engine side, but on some of the other aerospace submarkets, we are not. We have pockets of opportunity there. And because, you know, the structural market was not, was not ordering. So we have a very nice Opportunity from a volume standpoint in some of those submarkets over the next couple quarters, over the next couple years. As you stated, and I think Brian mentioned in his prepared remarks, you're still. We've done a tremendous amount of work on productivity. I mean, that just jumps off the page, but there's still a lot more to do there. So from a volume standpoint, Gautam, I guess to summarize my answer, there's still, there's still a lot left in the tank there for us.

Yes, Scott, remind me. I'm not sure I specifically mentioned price in my prepared remarks. I talked about order intake increasing on that specific submarket. But I will say that we continue to see, you know, pricing as a tailwind force. Again, you know this very well, but you see our price per pound potentially being flat. That's a good news for our overall earnings because you see structural business being a bigger ratio of our total volume. That's good. It does have a relatively lower price point than, for example, engines. But if you look at aerospace in total, you'll still see a positive trend there. So come back with a follow up there. If I didn't quite answer your question.

Yeah, that's an interesting question. I guess there is a feel of a little bit that they're a little bit unpredictable from that standpoint, but they, if I can't say they've been consistently, you know, unpredictable, we're getting those on a pretty regular basis. I think those are going to increase if history is any indication. As I said in the prepared remarks, we share the same sentiment at the OEMs where they do not believe that the order intake, although increasing, is not enough yet. There's concern on the OEMs that suppliers are not ordering enough material fast enough. We agree with that. And I think as that continues to step up, you'll get more and more emergency orders. I mean, also, as you all know, I really don't want to be in the emergency order business. I'd like for all the customers to order At a nice, you know, consistent pace. So we can plan our facilities the best possibly can. But I do see that that's going to, that's going to increase for us over the next couple of quarters. I think that's pretty well an absolute.

Yeah. You see on that one slide you show the total, the total energy that was almost 100% driven by Industrial Gas Turbine (IGT). And right now Industrial Gas Turbine (IGT) is, I would say that dominating that space. Oil and gas is rather subdued from quarter to quarter. So Industrial Gas Turbine (IGT) was the big driver this quarter. Now keep in mind also big increase in igt. Remember last quarter I believe you had, it was a pretty material decrease. And that's just the order patterns of igt. So I don't get too excited if I see a plus 36% because you had a big order come in. You could be minus 20% the next quarter. But over a long period of several quarters time, we've seen significant and consistent increasing on the IGT business.

But I guess just to follow up on the aerostructures question, you know, Boeing made some comments, you know, I think above, what was it 47 it would take a bigger investment on the supplier inventory side, you know, versus some of the previous jumps. And so when you talk about, you know, supply chain under ordering, would you expect that? Or is it your sense that we're going to the supply chain is going to see that and tighten up in the near term, or do you think we need to be, you know, at above 47, as Boeing's kind of talking about, to really see the supply chain react?

Well, Josh, that's a really good question. In many ways that's the million dollar question, right? What is that last piece of information that drives that increased behavior? I can say we speak regularly to our customers about that. I would say every month you see more and more activity. I don't necessarily think that it needs to be at 47 before you see a big jump in activity, particularly on the structural side. Only because we've already seen a nice jump up. That's not enough. I think another really important point that I made there too, Josh, is where Boeing stated that they have basically, you know, exhausted their inventory. That's a key piece of information. So let's see how it plays out. But I don't necessarily think we have to wait for the 47 to see, to see that next push up in orders. Let's see how it goes over the next 30, 60 days.

engines. Is that what we said? Yeah, forging jet engine side, you know, more aftermarket kind of related activity is, you know, just some questions around obviously the broader air traffic environment and maintenance market. Just any comments you might have there? Yeah, sure. Usually Gotham asked me this question, what sales are of engines are up sequentially. So I'll tell you that we're. Engines sequentially were up 24% sales year over year, 44%. So still see very strong sales on the, on the engine side. Fasteners were up 9 or 10% sequentially, about 20% year over year. So do you see good, good movement, movement there? Orders were pretty much in line. We had a big, big quarter last quarter, had another big quarter this quarter in orders. And you know, as I've said before, I think you'll continue to see that increase over the next, over the next couple. Thank you. Thank you.

Yeah, you know, it's a great question. We saw increased activity even in advance of the Middle east conflict just because, you know, with the Department of War wanting to revitalize and restock, if you will. So we had seen that in the past already. And just as a reminder, just as you start talking about different sub markets there, I mean we're a supplier, I think, you know, Bennett, on many platforms, fixed wing rotorcraft, naval missile, armored vehicle. So we're across multiple sub markets, if you will, that are all very program specific. So again, it is a, it is, it is a more of a lumpy order pattern depending on, depending on the, on the program. But we see this as a, as a submarket that's going to continue to increase. In many ways the impact of the conflict has not been felt yet. I mean, there could potentially be another push upward on orders just to do that replenishment. So that's not always a immediate signal that we see through the supply chain. So I think there's probably more to come on the order intake from a defense standpoint, which was already elevated, I think even goes to the next level.

Well, it's possible. I mean it's a good, it's a good position to be in. Right. I think it's very important and I said it in my prepared remarks because I think it's critical to our shareholders is that we're going to stay balanced. We're going to have a repurchase program. We're working on our current brownfield, that's our focus and that type of relationship, if you will, you should anticipate that being pretty close to the same going forward. That's how we're going to run the company. And you know, I got Brian sitting here right next to me. He's shaking his head. That's obviously exactly the way he feels as well

I kind of wanted to dig into LTA's a little bit further. I think in the release you had talked about and in your comments as well, you know, a willingness to kind of further advance some of those LTAs. There's some that are in the works right now really pushing for, you know, volume, visibility and pricing consistency. Is. Is that an indication that you think, you know, LTA mix might increase through, you know, the coming quarters and years? I guess I'm trying to figure out how that mix might evolve with where we are in the demand environment.

Yeah, Andre, that's a good question. Total carpenter. I mean, our percent LTA is in the 40% now. If you look at aerospace only, it jumps up quite a bit. You're in the low 60%, you know, so 60%, 60 to 65% of aerospace revenue is under some type of LTA. Honestly, I don't see that changing a lot going forward mutually. There's some customers that don't operate under an LTA based on their preference. I would say what's changing is the customers that historically have been doing business with us under an LTA would like for those to be longer, of course, and that's another data point to suggest that they also believe in the tightness of the market and it's only going to get tighter. That's why they'd like to have it longer. We work with each of our customers individually on what's best for both of us. So I guess gave you a little bit more than what you asked for. But at a high level, I don't see that percentage changing drastically going forward.

Well, you. We had a. I'll say it this way, without getting into specifics on all the sub markets, you had a continued strong order demand for structural last quarter and you saw a similar type of increase this quarter. So no pullback on the structural side. And Andre, to be honest, I think that's going to continue and that's why we made the point about I don't think the order rate that's coming into us, although it's increasing significantly. I'm speaking on the structural side, those more distribution value add customers. Even though it's increased significantly, I think there's still a lot more to go there.

Yes. Sam, this is Tim Lane. So you're right. We did defer about 40 million of the expected. We set a number for CapEx start of the year around 300, and that includes the annual 125 million in targeted CapEx in addition to the Brownfield capacity. It's a pretty complex project. You make a set of assumptions on the activities that are going to happen and then on top of that, you've also got to project what you think cash payments are going to be relative to different milestones and payment terms and a lot of variability. So throughout the year we're looking relatively positive. We just finished Q3. We have a good handle on what's going to happen in the next 90 days. So it isn't an indication. It's an indication of the cash, not necessarily an indication of the progress on the project. The project's still on track from a timing and budget perspective. It's really just the timing of cash payments. So that's why we reduced the estimate to 260 for the year for CapEx.

Okay, then I asked this because I know we all get questions about it on our end and I know you said you'd touch on it next call, but the release generally talked about continued momentum into next year. Did you guys give any thought to updating that existing EBIT guidance range for next year, given the commercial aerospace production momentum has clearly improved meaningfully since you gave that outlook last year? Is a question, Sam. Did we give any thought to giving that update this quarter? Yes, that's the question.

Yeah, well, you know, we have a very detailed process. Right. And I could tell you right now and I. What? What? 27, 28, 29 and 30. I've got a number for each one of those. But I want to drive, and Brian wants to drive ownership down throughout the entire organization. So we have a process that we do our first cut in the fall, we come back in the spring and we do a bottoms up cut of that again, right where the commercial team does customer by customer, product by product. Operations folks come in piece of equipment by piece of equipment, what the productivity rates are going to be. And we're in the process of doing that right now. Now, Brian and I both know what that number in 27 needs to be, but I want the ownership of the people out on the shop floor that they're not only going to hit that number, but exceed that number. So I don't want to interrupt a process that has worked very, very well for us over the last several years. And we'll be wrapping that up here shortly. And then the next time we speak publicly will be the fourth quarter. So that's why you'll get it in the fourth quarter and that's why we've done it the last, the last couple years. That Sam, that works for us and that gets a buy in from our entire organization. But as I said in my notes, I mean, it's clear that the 2027 number as it stands now is outdated and we'll be doing much better than that. No, that's completely fair. I understand. Thanks, Tony and Tim.

I did say that. I think, you know, total A and D was up 17%. You know, I think some of the other ones you'll have, you know, different pockets that were plus and minus a little bit. Fasteners was up as well. You had a really, really big structural sales month. Sorry, not month, quarter, last quarter. So this quarter the structural distribution was actually down from a sales standpoint a little bit, but the orders were high. So you know how that works, Scott. It doesn't always match up in that tight 90 day, 90 day window.

Good morning. Thanks for Taking my question, you know, the incremental margins that you've been putting up, you know, ex surcharge at SAO have been, you know, been extraordinary. I think this past quarter, 80 some percent looks like you're forecasting or baking in kind of something similar in Q4. But how do we think about what might be more normal incremental margins for that business as the structural piece kind of becomes a bigger portion, I would assume going forward?

We appreciate you picking up coverage. I think I'm gonna get Brian involved on the call here. Let him give a comment at least from a high level from operating margins and maybe I can fill back in afterwards. Yeah, yeah. So as you've seen, we've delivered steady increase in SAO margins and we're, we're very happy with the efforts of the commercial and operating teams to achieve the 35.6% this quarter. But we've got, you know, we've got a strong performance mindset. We obviously have action plans in place to continue to grow from here. Just remind you that, you know, quarter by quarter, the margin expansion isn't going to be linear. So there are a lot of factors we mentioned in our prepared comments that operating margins can be in any given quarter, you know, different, but overall we see a positive trend upward, upwards. I'm not going to start forecasting quarterly operating margins, but I will say that my expectation is that 35.6 is not the ceiling. We expect the dynamics that are driving margins today to only get stronger in the coming years.

And David, I would just add on to that, you know, because you mentioned structural specifically, and that's a very good point. Certainly as the market grows and we want it all to grow and you see that structural business get higher, that could have an impact. Now, just because something is a lower price doesn't necessarily mean it's a lower margin. Right. Because it has a different process flow. But we've been able to offset any of those type of mix movements with some of our other levers. So hopefully that was. That answered your question.

Yeah, yeah. And then that. Appreciate that that's helpful. And then on the price per pound discussion with regard to sao, we kind of reconcile, you know, flattish price with, you know, I think relatively flat year over year? With engine up so much year over year, I thought you were kind of, you know, implying or my understanding is engine, engine price per pound would be higher than kind of structural and fastener. So just asking, you know, kind of how do we reconcile that?

Yeah, I'll tell you this, David. I don't want to get into a habit of giving price movement by every submarket. But it is a good question. And I will say remember we're about 65% aerospace. So that number you saw was total CRS. You saw some improvement, some higher sales in some of our non aerospace markets that have traditionally a lower price. I will give you this, that if you look at arrow only year over year price was up almost 10%. So that's the real driver is so mix dependent. But from an arrow only standpoint, you see that continue to go up as you see other non arrow businesses or submarkets increase in volume. That's a good thing for overall earnings. That could have a, you know, more of a, you know, a lowering impact on the overall carpenter total price per pound.