Carpenter Tech Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) held its third-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/872739090
Summary
Carpenter Tech reported record third-quarter operating income of $187 million, a 20% increase from the prior record quarter, driven by strong demand and operational execution.
The company achieved significant margin expansion in the SAO segment, with a record adjusted operating margin of 35.6%, due to productivity gains and pricing strategies.
Strong market demand was noted in aerospace and defense, with increasing orders reflecting OEM production plans; however, the medical market showed a sequential decline.
Carpenter Tech generated $193.5 million in cash from operations and $124.8 million in adjusted free cash flow, supporting capital expenditures and share repurchases.
The company increased its free cash flow outlook for fiscal year 2026 to at least $350 million and highlighted ongoing investments in a Brownfield capacity expansion project.
Management emphasized a positive financial outlook, noting that current earnings targets for fiscal year 2027 are outdated, with updated guidance to be provided in the next earnings call.
Expedite requests from customers are increasing, indicating urgency in supply chain demands, particularly in aerospace structural materials.
Carpenter Tech is executing a balanced capital allocation strategy, including share repurchases and dividend payments, supported by strong liquidity.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
John Hewitt (Vice President of Investment Relations)
Tony Taine (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Tim Lane (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Brian Malloy (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Tony Taine (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We are now opening the floor for question and answer session. If you'd like to ask a question, please press STAR followed by one on your telephone keypad. That's star followed by one on your telephone keypad. Your first question comes from the line of Gautam Khanna of TD Cowen. Your line is now open.
Gautam Khanna (Equity Analyst at TD Cohen)
Hey, thanks. Good morning, guys.
Tony Taine (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Hey, good morning. Gotham.
Gautam Khanna (Equity Analyst at TD Cohen)
Just wanted to ask if you could comment on like, lead times, if they changed at all. Broadly, engine and other key submarkets also wanted to get a sense for what do you think is possible with respect to increasing output. I know you guys are kind of 24, seven full out, but, you know, just as we think about 27 and 28, outside of pricing, you know, how much, how much tonnage could grow over those couple years. Thanks.
Tony Taine (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Gautam Khanna (Equity Analyst at TD Cohen)
All right, thank you. Appreciate it. Yep.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of, of Deutsche Bank.. Your line is now open.
Scott Duchel (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)
Hey, good morning, Tony. For the transactional price increases that you referenced in the press release, is that mostly referring to favorable transactional pricing for aerospace structural alloys or are you seeing those transactional prices creep up more broadly across the portfolio?
Tony Taine (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Scott Duchel (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)
Okay, yeah, that's fine. And then has the frequency of expedite requests been increasing pretty steadily each month this year? Or is that, have those expedite requests been pretty erratic each month?
Tony Taine (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Scott Duchel (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)
Okay, and last question, Tim. Can you say how much IGT revenue specifically was up in the quarter? And then can you give us an updated sense as to how much of the energy mix is now IGT at this point as opposed to oil and gas?
Tim Lane (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Scott Duchel (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Yep. Your next question comes from the line of Josh Sullivan of JonesTrading. Your line is now open.
Josh Sullivan (Equity Analyst at Jones Trading)
Good morning.
Tony Taine (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Hey, Josh.
Josh Sullivan (Equity Analyst at Jones Trading)
Just want to say congratulations, Tony, to the next phase here. You know, great job done stewarding carpenter to these heights. And to Brian, congratulations on, on the next leg here.
Tony Taine (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. Thank you.
Josh Sullivan (Equity Analyst at Jones Trading)
Tony Taine (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Josh Sullivan (Equity Analyst at Jones Trading)
And then I guess just kind of relatedly on the cash flow profile for Carpenter, whenever that does happen and you start to see that order intake, I mean is there any working capital builds? You know, I know you guys are. You're out so far in your lead times. Maybe not. Just curious that when that bow wave does finally hit, I mean, is there any sort of thought process on the cash flow profiler? Should be pretty consistent.
Tim Lane (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
I'll leave that one to Tim. Yeah, I'd say it's pretty consistent, Josh. Over time, I mean, we still think inventory is an opportunity for us, that'd be the biggest impact, I mean other than sales increasing in AR and days and things like that. But we view all the work that's being done on productivity. We view inventory as an opportunity. So I don't see us investing heavily in inventory just to, to meet demand.
Josh Sullivan (Equity Analyst at Jones Trading)
And then just one last one, you know, just on, you know, more of the jet engine aftermarket bookings characteristics for the quarter. Just on that and then I'll jump back in the queue. And what was the question? Just the bookings on
Tony Taine (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Bennett Moore of J.P. Morgan. Your line is now open.
Bennett Moore (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)
Good morning Tony, Tim, Bryan, congrats on the quarter and thank you for taking my questions.
Tony Taine (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Good morning, Ben.
Bennett Moore (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)
I wanted to come to Defense and wondering if you've seen any uptick in defense related orders since the onset of the conflict and maybe if you could provide any color on, you know, where you might have more exposure within those submarkets, you know, for instance, munitions versus jets, et cetera.
Tony Taine (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Bennett Moore (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)
Thanks for that context. And then I think this quarter's buybacks were the strongest since the program started. And despite the Athens capex, the free cash flow outlook is improving. So I'm wondering how this might impact any capital allocation decisions. Could we expect to see a relatively higher, you know, quarterly buyback run rate moving forward?
Tony Taine (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Bennett Moore (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)
understood. Thanks for the context and best of luck.
OPERATOR
Thank you, sir. Your next question comes from the line of Andre Madrid of BTIG. Your line is now open.
Andre Madrid (Equity Analyst at BTIG)
Tony, Tim, John, thanks for the question and good morning.
Tony Taine (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Good morning.
Andre Madrid (Equity Analyst at BTIG)
Tony Taine (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Andre Madrid (Equity Analyst at BTIG)
Got it, Got it. No, that's all helpful. Color, I think pivoting back, not to beat the dead horse here, but aerostructure orders, what kind of quantifiable color can you give there? I remember last quarter you guys had said January month to date, orders were higher than any month in 25. Is there a similar metric that you can give us right now to kind of, you know, show just where demand is after structures?
Tony Taine (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Andre Madrid (Equity Analyst at BTIG)
Got it, got it. No, that's really helpful, Tony. I'll leave it there and jump back in the queue. Thanks so much.
OPERATOR
Thank you, sir. Your next question comes from the line of Samuel McKinney of KeyBanc Capital Markets.. Your line is now open.
Samuel McKinney (Equity Analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets)
Hey, good morning.
Tony Taine (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Good morning.
Samuel McKinney (Equity Analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets)
It seems it sounds like some of that fiscal year 26 CAPEX has been pushed into next year. Could you give us a little more color on the reasons behind the delayed cash spend at the Brownfield expansion?
Tim Lane (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Samuel McKinney (Equity Analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets)
Tony Taine (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Samuel McKinney (Equity Analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets)
Thank you, sir.
OPERATOR
If you'd like to ask a question, please press star followed by one on your telephone keypad. Set star followed by one on your telephone keypad. Your next question comes from the line of Scott Duchel of Deutsche Bank.. Your line is now open.
Scott Duchel (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)
Tony, did I hear you right that jet engine revenue was up 44% year over year? And then was there any sub market with an A and D that moved against you in a meaningful way to offset that?
Tony Taine (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Scott Duchel (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)
Okay, that's helpful. Thank you.
Tony Taine (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Yep. Thank you, sir.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of. David Strauss of Wells Fargo. is now open.
David Strauss (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Tony Taine (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, David, number one, welcome to the call.
Brian Malloy (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Tony Taine (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
David Strauss (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Tony Taine (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
David Strauss (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Okay, got it. Thanks very much.
John Hewitt (Vice President of Investment Relations)
Thank you. I would now like to hand the call back to John Hewitt for closing remarks.
OPERATOR
Thank you, operator. Thank you everyone for joining us today for our fiscal year 2026 third quarter conference call. Have a great rest of your day.
C
Thank you for attending today's call. You may now disconnect. Goodbye.
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