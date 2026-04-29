Omega Healthcare Invts Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Omega Healthcare Invts (NYSE:OHI) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/811963547
Summary
Omega Healthcare Invts reported a strong first quarter with adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $0.82 per share and funds available for distribution (FAD) of $0.78 per share, driven by acquisitions and active portfolio management.
The company increased the low end of its AFFO guidance, with a midpoint now at $3.22, reflecting confidence in sustained FAD growth and a robust pipeline of investment opportunities.
Strategic initiatives include a $480 million asset sale of Communicare facilities, expected to generate $0.03 of annual AFFO and FAD accretion, and $326 million in new investments in 2026, focusing on skilled nursing, senior housing, and long-term care real estate.
Management highlighted a strong balance sheet with a fixed charge coverage ratio of 6.3 times and leverage at 3.5 times, with significant liquidity to support future investments.
Future outlook remains positive, with a focus on capital allocation to drive sustainable FAD per share growth and exploring opportunities in both U.S. and UK markets, despite a competitive landscape.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Michelle Weber (Operator)
Taylor Pickett (Chief Executive Officer)
Matthew Gorman (President)
Vikas Gupta (Chief Investment Officer)
Bob Stevenson (Chief Financial Officer)
Megan Kroll (Senior Vice President, Data, Intelligence and Government Relations)
OPERATOR
Matthew Gorman (President)
OPERATOR
Got it. Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Richard Anderson with Kander Fitzgerald. Your line is open.
Richard Anderson
Matthew Gorman (President)
Richard Anderson
So like when you think about value add, like a low initial cap rate, you know, kind of concept, you know, do you think it'd be like a 50, 50 split, you know, in terms of your, what you're looking at today, you know, relative to a more stabilized entry level concern?
Matthew Gorman (President)
Richard Anderson
Okay, and then my second question is on ridea. Will you take that show on the road a little bit in terms of looking at opportunities in the UK with a rightea mindset?
Vikas Gupta (Chief Investment Officer)
Yeah, this is Vikas. Yes, we actually are looking at a few opportunities right now. So it will become part of our strategy in the UK going forward.
Richard Anderson
Okay, thanks very much.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Michael Goldsmith with ubs. Your line is open.
Michael Goldsmith
Matthew Gorman (President)
Michael Goldsmith
Matthew Gorman (President)
Michael Goldsmith
thank you very much. Good luck in the second quarter.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the land of Julianne Bluewin with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.
Julianne Bluewin
Yeah, thank you for taking my question. I guess I just wanted to touch on the level of competition you're seeing in the transaction market, specifically in US senior housing rightea structures. I mean we're seeing a lot of capital flowing into this space and so just wondering if you're finding it maybe increasingly more difficult to achieve sort of Those mid teens IRRs you're targeting.
Vikas Gupta (Chief Investment Officer)
Yeah, so it is competitive. As you know, there's a lot of players in this space now. But as Matthew mentioned, we are looking at a lot of value add product and we're finding it. The team's going out there, we're reviewing all transactions and if it fits, it fits. So you know, at the same time everyone has its own underwriting criteria and you know what, for what we're looking for, we continue to find assets.
Julianne Bluewin
Matthew Gorman (President)
Julianne Bluewin
Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
Next question comes from the line of Omatayo Okosanya with Dolce Bank. Your line is open.
Omatayo Okosanya
Megan Kroll (Senior Vice President, Data, Intelligence and Government Relations)
Omatayo Okosanya
That's, that's helpful. And then just occupancy trends in the past few quarters have kind of stagnated. Just kind of curious, you know, what may be happening there is this stuff kind of changing with shift mix or how do we kind of think about that just kind of given the overall backdrop of kind of, you know, improve, you know, aging US demographics and limited new supply.
Megan Kroll (Senior Vice President, Data, Intelligence and Government Relations)
I don't think there's any read through over a few quarters as to what the occupancy is doing. The demographics are here and coming. And so ultimately you will See that needle move. And ultimately, when you look at our performance, the coverages, you know, provide ample coverage for our rent. And so we're good with where things are. And we expect to see the occupancy increase in this next year or two, ideally.
OPERATOR
Next question comes from the line of Nick Hulicle with Scotiabank. Your line is open. Next question comes from the line of John Kilichowski with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.
John Kilichowski
Vikas Gupta (Chief Investment Officer)
This is Vikas. The short answer is heavily competitive. We were able to find an off market larger deal than we did in the first quarter, but it is competitive. And a lot of that is coming from the family office space still. And otherwise, we're just not seeing a lot trading at this time that we like and that fit our investment criteria.
John Kilichowski
Okay, got it. Very helpful. And then my, my second one for you is we've got Tim Walz legalizing alcohol in Minnesota, Minnesota. You know, what are we thinking for new build out? So speakeasies or local pub vibes? Is this Medicaid reimbursed? Are non tenants going to be allowed in?
Matthew Gorman (President)
I don't think that's necessarily something that we're looking at right now. Obviously, we have a history of partnering with operators who evolve no matter what the operating backdrop is, even if that includes the use of things previously prohibited in the facility. So I suspect that our operators will thrive no matter what the circumstances are. Got it.
John Kilichowski
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Next question comes from the line of Nick Ulico with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.
Elmer Cheyenne
Hi, Gilmore, this is Elmer Cheyenne. I'm with Nick. Sorry about that earlier. My phone dropped and sorry if I missed this, but my first question is on recent senior housing for data communities that you've been acquiring. And as you further build out that platform, I know it's dependent on the opportunities that may be closer to stabilized assets, but how should we think about underwriting noi upside to earnings for those recent acquisitions?
Matthew Gorman (President)
Elmer Cheyenne
Okay, got it, thank you. And I guess second question is going back to the planned communicare sale. What assumptions in terms of initial yield and future growth or driving your estimates for the $0.03 of accretion to fad that you expect and how much of the 480 million that's to be reinvested or maybe already deals under Lois or under contract.
Matthew Gorman (President)
Elmer Cheyenne
Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
Next question comes from the land of Michael Carroll with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.
Michael Carroll
Vicki
Michael Carroll
Okay, now that's helpful. And then just kind of circling back up with Maplewood. Has there ever been any discussion to kind of transition that Maplewood investment into like a pure Rhodea contract? I mean, I know that Omega still gets a lot of that upside just given how it's structured in the net lease side, but does it help to just simplify that agreement so everybody knows what needs to happen on that front? I mean, is that in the discussions at all?
Matthew Gorman (President)
To be honest, that's what we're doing right now. We see it as a ridea asset now, so we don't see the need to do that. We've thought about it from time to time, but right now we are truly treating this like a ridea asset. All of the cash flow comes to Omega and the team receives promotes for hitting certain cash flow hurdles. So at this point we don't see a need for it.
Michael Carroll
Great, thanks. Appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Next question comes from the line of Juan Sanabria with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.
Juan Sanabria
Vikas Gupta (Chief Investment Officer)
I would like to think that that was a one off, unique situation because REITs do not get involved in the operations and are not involved in the patient care. And so to hold a REIT accountable for care that they're not providing does not make sense. But we'll continue to watch the various different areas and make sure that that's part of our investment thesis. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Next question comes from the line of West Golladay with Baird. Your line is open.
West Golladay
Hey, good morning everyone. I just want to have a quick question on how the SNF pipeline is evolving for the broader market.
Vikas Gupta (Chief Investment Officer)
Are you starting to see more operators stabilizing assets and going directly to hud? Yeah, this is Vicus again. I mean, to be honest, we're not seeing a lot of sniff assets trading at all right now. So again, I think people are sitting on their assets and taking them to hud. We've also, you know, we've seen broken deals and pop up from time to time. And so I think we're going to start seeing some more of those as well in the future.
West Golladay
And for those, would you look to loan. Loan on those or buy them outright?
Vikas Gupta (Chief Investment Officer)
Buy them outright.
West Golladay
Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
Next question comes from the line of Vikram Malhotra with Mizuho. Your line is open.
Vikram Malhotra
Morning. Thanks for taking the questions. I guess just to one, you've had a nice pickup in FAD over the last several quarters. I'm wondering sort of what our latest thoughts on the dividend pushing that higher and then just, I think Matthew, you made a comment on like focusing on the per share fad growth. With all these different levers you've outlined. Where do you think that could trend to from today's growth?
Matthew Gorman (President)
OPERATOR
Next question comes from the line of Michael Trojek with Green Street. Your line is open.
Michael Trojek
Thanks and good morning. Maybe going back to the earlier question on UK ridea, how does the competitive backdrop within the UK compare versus the US and has there been the same level of cap rate compression that we've seen in the States?
Vikas Gupta (Chief Investment Officer)
Yeah, so there are some new players in the UK but again through our relationships we continue to find a good bit of deal activity out there that we can do at our current cap rates where we are still quoting 10%. And that. That goes for the RIDEA side as well. Yeah. And that goes for ride as well. Again a little bit of our idea growth there will be through our current relationships. So yes, same thing goes for idea as well.
Michael Trojek
Got it. And then maybe one question on Maplewood last quarter you outlined call it high single digit rate increases across that portfolio. Can you just provide an Update on how 1Q has progressed on that front?
Vikas Gupta (Chief Investment Officer)
Yeah, I mean the net increases were just that high single digit increases with both D.C. and New York being at the very high end of it.
Michael Trojek
Got it. Thanks for the time.
Pharrell Grenath
Next question comes from the line of Pharrell Grenath with Bank of America. Your line is open. Oh, this is Ferrell Greenis. I first just wanted to ask about how you consider or think about the balance between triple net with potential revenue upside baked into the contract or a pure play rightea and how you consider that in your acquisition pipeline. So you say triple net with revenue upside with like a revenue participation similar with a Maplewood.
Matthew Gorman (President)
Pharrell Grenath
Thank you. And I guess also on a similar vein, when selecting the operators themselves to enter onto your shop platform, how do you think about or underwrite these operators in your selection? Do you have more of a focus on scaled operators or those that are maybe smaller looking to expand rapidly?
Vikas Gupta (Chief Investment Officer)
We are looking for experienced operators who have a proven track record and they tend to be regional, that know those markets well, have performed in those markets before. And to be honest, it's a process. We interview several managers and we pick the best one that fit all of those criteria.
OPERATOR
Okay, thank you so much. There are no further questions at this time. I will turn it back to Taylor Pickett for closing remarks.
Taylor Pickett (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks all for joining us this morning. Please follow up with the team with any additional questions. Have a great day.
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes today's call. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect.
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