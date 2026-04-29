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April 29, 2026 10:50 AM 37 min read

Renasant Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Renasant (NYSE:RNST) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=SgFaqN4L

Summary

Renasant reported a strong financial performance for Q1 2026, with adjusted earnings per share increasing by 41% year over year to $0.93.

The company saw improvements in key financial metrics, including a rise in adjusted return on assets and return on tangible equity, and a significant reduction in the efficiency ratio.

Loans decreased by $71.8 million but deposits grew significantly by $626.4 million from the previous quarter.

Renasant achieved its merger cost savings goals and continues to focus on strategic hiring, having added 18 revenue producers in Q1.

The management reaffirmed a mid-single-digit growth outlook for both loan and deposit growth for the year, despite some challenges in loan growth during Q1.

Non-interest income saw a decline due to the absence of a one-time gain from the previous quarter, though SBA loan sales performed well.

The company plans to maintain its strong capital position, with CET1 ratio targets remaining around 11.25% by year-end, and continues to be active in stock buybacks.

Credit quality remained stable, with a focus on maintaining a strong allowance for loan and lease losses due to macroeconomic uncertainties.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Kelly Hutchison (Executive Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer)

Kevin Chapman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jim

Kevin Chapman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Jim. We believe that Renasant is uniquely positioned to capitalize on organic growth opportunities. We appreciate your interest in Renasant and look forward to further discussing our results with you this morning. I will now turn the call over to the operator for questions.

OPERATOR

Michael Rose (Equity Analyst)

Jim

Kevin Chapman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Rose (Equity Analyst)

That's great, Kevin. So I'm not trying to pin you down, but just as a starting point, it sounds like with the puts and takes, maybe a couple million dollars higher in the second quarter is what we could expect or is that fair? Just trying to better appreciate kind of a starting run rate. With the seasonality aspect,

Jim

Michael Rose (Equity Analyst)

Kevin Chapman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Rose (Equity Analyst)

All right, so it sounds like you're reaffirming the outlook for the year. All right, I'll step back. Thanks guys.

Kevin Chapman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Kathryn Mehler with kbw. Please go ahead.

Kevin Chapman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks. Good morning. Good morning, Kathryn.

Kathryn Mehler (Equity Analyst)

Great to see you reaffirm the mid single digit growth outlook. The deposit growth was really strong this quarter. Can you talk about if any of that was seasonal or should pull back and kind of how you're thinking about deposit growth relative to loan growth for the year and maybe with deposits, what you're seeing on incremental deposit costs as well? Thanks.

Jim

Kevin Chapman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Kathryn Mehler (Equity Analyst)

That's great. Thank you. And then maybe just thinking about average earning asset growth. It looks like the bond book increased this quarter and maybe that was to replace some of the slowness of the loan growth this quarter. And that's temporary. But do you expect to continue to grow securities as we move through the year, or do you think the back half of the year is really more geared towards loan growth and the bond book will be a little bit more flat?

Jim

Kathryn Mehler (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you. Great,

Jim

thank you, Kathryn.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Matt Olney with Stevens. Please go ahead.

Jim

Matt Olney (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Dave Bishop with Hovde Group. Please go ahead.

Dave Bishop (Equity Analyst)

Jim

Dave Bishop (Equity Analyst)

Appreciate the color.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Steven Scouten with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Kevin Chapman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Steven Scouten

Kevin Chapman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Steven Scouten

Great, very helpful. Congrats on a great start to the year.

Kevin Chapman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Appreciate it. Thank you, Stephen.

OPERATOR

Again, if you have a question, please press star then one. The next question comes from Janet Lee with TD Cowan. Please go ahead.

Janet Lee (Equity Analyst)

Good morning, You've already touched on it and I understand that payoff and pay downs you can never really predict precisely, but is it realistic to assume that your CRE loans are going to just continue decline from here on and a lot of your growth will be coming from cni or do you have a line of sight into we're at the low point on CRE and things are likely to improve in the second half of 2020.

David Meredith

Janet Lee (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thank you for that. And it looks like the second quarter fee income, there was some strong performance on the SBA loan sales. Where do you see the most upside in terms of fee income opportunities? Looks like there are some different puts and takes and within the specific line items within fee, but overall it's been growing pretty nicely. But how should we think about the pace of your fee income growth from here?

Jim Mabry

Kevin Chapman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Janet Lee (Equity Analyst)

Got it, thank you.

OPERATOR

And we have a follow up from Dave Bishop with Houthi Group. Please go ahead.

Dave Bishop (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, just a quick follow up on credit. You know, trends look fairly well behaved.

Kevin Chapman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

David Meredith

Kevin Chapman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Dave Bishop (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

Kevin Chapman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Kevin Chapman, president and CEO, for any closing remarks.

Kevin Chapman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

I appreciate that. Thank you. And thank you to all of those that have joined us this morning. We appreciate your interest in the company and look forward to meeting with you throughout the quarter. Thank you.

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