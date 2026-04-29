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April 29, 2026 10:47 AM 59 min read

AbbVie Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o3mif4f8/

Watch this earnings call stream on YouTube.

Summary

AbbVie reported a strong start to 2026 with first-quarter earnings exceeding expectations, achieving an adjusted EPS of $2.65 and total net revenues of $15 billion, reflecting a 12.4% sales growth.

The company raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to between $14.08 and $14.28 due to robust performance, particularly in Immunology and Neuroscience.

Significant advancements were made in R&D, with promising data from Skyrizi in Crohn's disease and Rinvoq's regulatory submissions for Alopecia Areata, alongside strategic transactions expanding the oncology pipeline.

AbbVie announced strategic investments in new manufacturing sites, including a $1.4 billion campus in North Carolina, to support long-term growth in key therapeutic areas.

Management expressed confidence in the company's competitive position, highlighting sustained growth potential and financial capacity to pursue business development opportunities.

Full Transcript

Operator

Rob Michael (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Stewart (Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer)

Rupal Thakar (Executive Vice President, Research and Development and Chief Financial Officer)

Scott Runtz (Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer)

Liz Shea (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations)

Thanks, Scott. We will now open the call for questions. In the interest of hearing from as many analysts as possible over the remainder of the call, we ask that you please limit your questions to one or two operators or question please. Our first question comes from David Amsalom from Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

David Amsalom (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)

Thanks. So appreciate all the metrics you have on Skyrizi, but I wanted to get your thoughts on the competitive landscape, particularly with the rollout of Icotide. How are you thinking about its impact on Skyrizi going forward, if any, and give us some color on your counter detailing messages to practitioners regarding the product as you enter this period with more intensified competition. Thank you.

Jeff Stewart (Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer)

Rob Michael (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Liz Shea (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations)

Thanks, David. Operator. Next question please. Next we'll go to Chris Schott from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Chris Schott (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Rupal Thakar (Executive Vice President, Research and Development and Chief Financial Officer)

Rob Michael (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Liz Shea (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations)

Thanks Chris. Operator, next question please. Next we'll go to Mohit Bansal from Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Mohit Bansal (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)

Rupal Thakar (Executive Vice President, Research and Development and Chief Financial Officer)

Mohit Bansal (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)

Mohit, thank you.

Liz Shea (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations)

Rupal Thakar (Executive Vice President, Research and Development and Chief Financial Officer)

Liz Shea (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations)

Thanks, Louise. Operator. Next question, please. Next we'll go to Terrence Flynn from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Rob Michael (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Liz Shea (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations)

core areas of focus.

Trung Nguyen (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Scott Runtz (Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer)

Rob Michael (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Liz Shea (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations)

Thank you. Truong operator. Next question please. Next we'll go to James Shin from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

James Shin (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Hey, good morning. Thank you for the question guys. I have one from rupal on Remagen's PD1VEGF given RC1418 is relatively behind some of the other PD1VEGFs we all know. Is there any angle or differentiation to make up for lost time? And then sticking with oncology Rupal, what should we envision for Epcor DLBCL4? Do you see this being a transformational kind of readout? It's getting a competitive space in frontline DLBCL. Thank you.

Rupal Thakar (Executive Vice President, Research and Development and Chief Financial Officer)

Liz Shea (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations)

Thanks James. Operator. Next question please. Next we'll go To Gary Nachman from Conicord Genuity, please go ahead.

Gary Nachman (Equity Analyst at Conicord Genuity)

Jeff Stewart (Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer)

Rob Michael (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Stewart (Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer)

Rob Michael (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Liz Shea (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations)

Thanks, Gary. Operator, next question, please. Next we'll go to Vimal Devan from Guggenheim Securities. Please go ahead.

Vimal Devan (Equity Analyst at Guggenheim Securities)

Rupal Thakar (Executive Vice President, Research and Development and Chief Financial Officer)

Liz Shea (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations)

Thanks Amal. Operator. Next question please. Next we'll go to Asad Haider from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Asad Haider

Rob Michael (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Rupal Thakar (Executive Vice President, Research and Development and Chief Financial Officer)

Liz Shea (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations)

Thanks Assad operator. Next question please. Next we'll go to Dave Reisinger from Laring Partners. Please go ahead.

Dave Reisinger

Rupal Thakar (Executive Vice President, Research and Development and Chief Financial Officer)

Liz Shea (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations)

Thank you, Dave.

Steve Scala (Equity Analyst at TD Cowen)

Operator. We have time for one final question. And for our final question we'll go to Steve Scala from TD Cowan. Please go ahead.

Rob Michael (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Stewart (Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer)

Liz Shea (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations)

All right, thanks, Steve. And that concludes today's conference call. If you'd like to listen to a replay of the call, please visit our website at investors.abbvie.com. Thanks again for joining us. Thank you all for joining the AbbVie first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. That concludes today's conference. Please disconnect at this time and we hope you have a wonderful rest of your day.

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