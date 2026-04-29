Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Visa 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Visa (NYSE:V) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.75% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.93%. Currently, Visa has a market capitalization of $651.30 billion.

Buying $1000 In V: If an investor had bought $1000 of V stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,314.94 today based on a price of $338.65 for V at the time of writing.

Visa's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.