Transcript: MGP Ingredients Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

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Good morning and welcome to MGP Ingredients first quarter 2026 earnings conference call with Julie Francis, President and CEO and Brandon Gaul, CFO. All participants will be in listen only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the Star key followed by zero. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on a touchtone phone. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. Please also note that this event is being recorded today. In addition, this call may involve certain forward looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from any forward looking statements due to a number of factors, including the risk factors to described in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward looking statements made during the call except as required by law. This call will contain references to certain non GAAP measures which the Company believes are useful in evaluating the Company's performance. A reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is included in today's earnings release which was issued this morning before the markets opened and is available at www.mgpingredients.com.. at this time I would like to turn the call over to Julie Francis, President and CEO of MGP Ingredients.

Good morning. I'd like to thank you all for joining us today on our first quarter 2026 earnings call. Let's kick it off with a review of some of our quarterly results and progress made against our key initiatives and then Brandon can go into the financial metrics during his comments. Sales in the first quarter of 2026 came in at $106.4 million down versus the prior year, but in line with our expectations. Adjusted EBITDA of $15 million and adjusted basic EPS of $0.15 also declined versus the first quarter of last year. However, both of these key metrics were ahead of expectations. We are pleased with this performance as it helps to validate the work we've been doing to drive progress in our business while simultaneously navigating a challenging industry backdrop in the first quarter. We continue to focus our energy on the areas we can control and to sharpen our strategic focus and strengthen execution across the organization for brand experience. We maintained momentum in our Premium plus portfolio in the first quarter which was led by Penelope Bourbon and benefited from improved demand for select mid price offerings. We also delivered solid growth in Ingredient Solutions as the improvement the team has made in operational reliability are taking hold and delivering results. While I plan to talk more about our segment performance later. I'd like to share a few recent actions we have taken. As you know, we have been strengthening and revamping our strategy, marketing and supply chain functions in order to add specific capabilities to address new and existing opportunities and to build out best in class processes designed to balance improved commercial planning while driving disciplined execution and long term success. As part of these efforts, we recently announced there will be a temporary idling of our distilling operations in Kentucky at Limestone Branch and Los Angeles Row starting in May. Like many companies across the industry, we are navigating this challenging environment and taking the steps we believe are necessary to better align our operations and inventory. While this temporary idling will unfortunately affect 33 employees, it is not expected to impact the availability of our products or our services to our customers and it is necessary to adjust our production to align with current inventory levels. We would like to remind everyone that our largest facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana remains fully operational and will continue to operate to serve our brands, clients and customers shifting to our business segments I'll begin with Branded Spirits which remains the focus as our primary long term growth driver. As expected, first quarter sales were down year over year. However we continue to see constructive progress particularly within the premium plus and mid price tiers. We view these price tiers as critical to the long term health of our portfolio and we are pleased to see they both saw growth in the quarter. Importantly, Gross margin expanded 180 basis points to 47.8% reflecting improved mix and early benefits from our revenue growth management initiatives. Gross profit of $21.1 million was down versus the prior year and primarily driven by an expected decline in sales of private label products. Within our other category, premium plus sales increased 1.5% supported by continued consumer demand for our differentiated high quality offerings and and the increasing effectiveness of our focused growth strategies. Penelope Bourbon once again delivered strong performance with sales up 10% year over year. As you recall, this brand is cycling the highly successful launch of Penelope we did in the first quarter of last year. Even against this comparison, we saw growth driven by sustained and growing momentum in our core SKU Penelope Four Grain along with strong consumer response to limited time releases such as Havana Rye and American Light Whiskey. We are also encouraged by the early traction from our new ready to pour offerings including our Black Walnut and Apple Cinnamon old fashioned products which continue to expand Penelope's consumption occasions. Turning to Yellowstone Despite a year over year decline for the first quarter we are seeing early signs of stabilization and recovery supported by deliberate investments in innovation and digital capabilities. Our ultra premium limited release Yellowstone Recollection has been exceptionally well received earning strong critical acclaim and press coverage. With consumer demand exceeding our initial expectations, as discussed in our last earnings call, we continue to increase our investment in digital marketing and media capabilities. Yellowstone is the first brand we've deployed a fully integrated digital activation strategy combining best in class social media execution with targeted paid media in focus states including select control states in Pennsylvania in California for example. This approach combined with revenue growth management initiatives drove robust double digit growth for Yellowstone in the first quarter versus the prior year. Turning to tequila where our Elmo brand delivered year over year growth driven by continued progress in price pack architecture efforts. This included expanded 1.75 liter offerings and the introduction of three 75 milliliter sizes as consumers increasingly adopt premium tequila across a broader range of occasions and price points. Similarly, exotico tequila was up strong double digits fueled by the addition of a 1 liter offering which is enabling continued gains in on premise distribution alongside price optimization. Additionally, the 375 milliliter size is allowing consumers to trade up from Mixto tequila to high quality 100% agave tequila at an attractive price point in off premise channels for mid and value price Portfolios. Combined sales declined 3% in the first quarter. These are improving trends as we continue to prioritize our strongest performing SKUs and channels. Revenue growth management and price pack channel optimization remain critical levers in these categories and we are encouraged by early results as we execute against this strategy. Looking ahead, we are intentionally concentrating resources behind approximately 10 of our most promising brands with a clear focus focus on purposeful differentiation and innovation to support sustainable long term growth. At the same time, we are managing the portfolio with discipline. As discussed on our prior call, we have initiated comprehensive portfolio review and rationalization. During the first quarter of 2026 we discontinued more than 30 tail brands with approximately 15 additional brands planned to be discontinued by the end of this year. Combined these brands represent approximately 1% of segment net sales and we expect when annualized will represent an estimated 20 basis point of improvement to the segment's gross margin profile. For our branded spirit segment, we are excited about the opportunities ahead across our broader portfolio. As with all growth trajectories, we will take many steps forward, some bigger and some smaller. We also will likely alternate between some really healthy quarters and some softer ones as we continue to successfully prioritize our best performing offerings and ramp up our investment in these brands while continuing to cycle new product introductions. Turning to distilling solutions where despite the challenging domestic whiskey supply environment, our first quarter results came in as expected. Segment sales of $28 million decreased 40% over a year while gross profit of $8.6 million declined 54%. As elevated inventory levels continued in the first quarter, we maintained our focus on creating a differentiated value proposition to better position MGP as a long term strategic partner for both large and small customers. Our brown goods customers expansion efforts are taking hold as demonstrated by growth of 9% in aged sales and the addition of more than 20 new customers in the first quarter, including a significant national private label whiskey customer. We are proud of the customer expansion progress we are making, particularly given the current industry backdrop. As discussed on our last earnings call, we are also broadening our premium white good offerings and these efforts are focused on complementing our brown goods portfolio. During the quarter, we transacted our first customer sale under this new highly customized initiative. While we are pleased with the progress we are making, given the unique and highly customized nature of these product offerings, these projects will take time to fully commercialize and scale. That said, we now expect growth from this initiative to be picking up in the second half of this year. Our focus on premium white goods is designed to leverage the scale, heritage and quality of our Indiana distillery to produce premium gin and grain neutral spirits which can then be customized to meet each customer specific needs. We expect that this effort will allow us to move beyond commoditized offerings, generate more attractive economics and better asset utilization rates and also serve as a bridge to longer term and deeper relationships with strategic customers. Our efforts are also focused on driving cash generation by increasing our value added service offerings as we look to attract and retain a wider pool of customers. Warehouse services made up approximately 30% of our Distilling Solutions segment sales in the first quarter and both sales and gross profit were up versus the prior year. Turning now to our Ingredient Solutions segment where sales of $34.2 million increased 29% versus the prior year. This growth was primarily driven by higher sales volume, price and mix for our specialty wheat proteins and starches. Gross profit of $3.8 million was up 56% with gross margin of 11.2%, up nearly 200 basis points as higher sales of specialty protein and starch products were partially offset by higher waste disposal costs. This successful first quarter was driven by continued improvements in operational reliability with each month better than the past one. For the quarter, efficiency was up 14% year over year with a slower start to the year firmly offset by a solid March. We plan to continue to move towards greater efficiency as we improve overall and as we begin to cycle previous throughput issues. Fluid disposal has been more complex and more costly than initially projected. Reducing waste and disposal costs are a key priority and we're implementing additional measures by year end and continue to expect to remove these costs over the long term. At the end of the second quarter and into the third, we have a planned shutdown for scheduled maintenance and capital projects designed to further improve reliability and throughput in and to provide some relief in our waste stream disposal costs. Brandon will share the related financial impacts in a moment. Despite the affluent challenge, we are moving in the right direction in Green Solutions. We are pleased with the momentum as better operational reliability means we have more product to sell and this is key as we continue to see increasing demand for our proprietary and unique products. We will remain focused on driving growth through our specialty fiber Fibersym, our specialty protein Arise® and our extrusion protein ProTerra®. Now I'd like to highlight the progress we are making in driving an ownership cost management mindset that is supporting growth and our bottom line by eliminating waste, driving efficiencies and maximizing effectiveness. One reinvestment example of this is the work we completed to streamline marketing services and to reduce our non working media spend while reinvesting those savings into our Yellowstone digital marketing programs. Going forward, we will continue to reinforce this mindset by embedding productivity and cost discipline into our operating routines, performance management and compensation metrics. Productivity and a cost management focus are becoming a part of our regular management routines, helping us to uncover and track opportunities to eliminate waste and driving us to operate more efficiently and effectively across the entire organization. And with that I'd like to turn the call over to Brandon.

Thank you Julie. Turning now to our financial Results for the first quarter of 2026 we reported consolidated sales of $106 million while sales decreased 13% compared to the year ago period. They were in line with expectations. Gross profit of $33.6 million was down 22% while gross margin of 31.6% declined by approximately 400 basis points. Our total SGA spend declined by approximately 1% in the first quarter while adjusted SG&A declined by approximately 2%. As expected, branded spirits advertising and promotion expenses were 13.6% of branded spirit sales, a reduction of approximately 24% year over year as we cycled the final period of elevated marketing spending prior to our current more disciplined and efficient realignment efforts. We continue to expect full year branded spirit sales A and p to be 13% to 14% of branded spirit sales. Net income decreased to a loss of $134.8 million primarily due to a discrete non cash adjustment of $179.5 million to reduce the carrying amount of goodwill and other long lived assets in the branded spirit segment. This also included approximately $27 million for equipment unrelated to the distillation process. At our Luxco facility in Kentucky, adjusted net income of $3.3 million decreased 57% on a year over year basis. On a per share basis we had a loss of $6.30 for the first quarter versus a loss of $0.14 in the prior year primarily due to the adjustments I just noted. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share of $0.15 decreased 58% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA of $15 million decreased 31% over the same period. Capital expenditures declined 75% to $2 million in the first quarter and we continue to estimate CAPEX of approximately $20 million for the full year as we look to optimize our capital deployment in the current industry environment. Finally, as of March 31st our net debt leverage ratio was approximately 2.1 times. Turning to annual guidance for 2026 which we are reaffirming, we continue to expect net sales between 480 million and to $500 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to range from 90 million to $98 million. This is consistent with previous expectations as the efficiencies and savings from our recently implemented ownership cost management mindset initiative is expected to offset our reduced gross profit outlook In Ingredient Solutions, our adjusted basic earnings per share range from remains between $1.50 and $1.80 and average shares outstanding should be approximately 21.4 million shares for the full year. Our annual tax rate is expected to be approximately 27%. Turning to our balance sheet and cash flow outlook as Julie shared, the decision to temporarily idle our Kentucky distilling operations beginning in May was difficult. However, given the current environment, it is an additional example of the capital prudence necessary to position us for long term success. As a result, we expect full year improvement in cash flows of $10 million versus previous expectations excluding the impact of the Penelope earnout payment. We now anticipate 2026 full year operating cash flow of $50 million to $55 million in free cash flows of of 30 million to $35 million. We also anticipate an improvement in our net leverage ratio as a result of the temporary idling and expect it to peak at approximately 3.5 times down from the 3.75 times figure we provided on our fourth quarter earnings call. We continue to estimate netwoods key put away in the $13 million to $18 million range for 2026, which represents our second consecutive year of meaningful capital investment, optimization and stewardship. This target includes both new production and procurement of barrels and is consistent with prior expectations as much of the temporary idling was factored into the previously provided outlook. From a business segment perspective, our full year segment outlook for distilling solutions sales and gross profit is consistent with previously shared estimates. However, our white goods sales outlook for 2026 has been reduced and is now expected to be up mid single digits largely due to the time needed to fully commercialize and scale these customized new projects. Much of this reduction is expected to be offset by improved sales within other product lines. Our full year sales outlook for Ingredient Solutions is consistent with previously shared estimates. However, we now expect full year segment gross margins to be in the mid teens as a result of the increased effluent costs and planned shutdown at the end of the second quarter and into the third quarter. Our full year segment outlook for branded spirits is unchanged from previously shared estimates to close I'd like to stress Julie's comments regarding our performance to date as it helps to validate the work we've been doing to drive progress in our business while simultaneously navigating the challenging industry backdrop. And with that I'd like to turn the call back over to Julie.

Thank you Brandon. Before we wrap up, I want to thank the entire MGP team for another quarter of persistence, dedication and hard work and for the commitment to executing against our strategic roadmap. This strategic roadmap is designed to drive growth across all three businesses. For our branded spirits, we will continue to focus on winning in the Premium plus category with Penelope Bourbon® while strengthening our overall brand focus. We will prioritize our best performing brands and plan to rationalize approximately 20% of our tail brands. We will also strive to increase our penetration in national accounts and to strengthen our digital marketing capabilities for distilling solutions. We will remain focused on rebuilding our aged whiskey pipeline while broadening our premium white goods offerings to complement our brown goods portfolio. We will also continue to work on attracting and retaining a wider pool of customers by growing our private label and international whiskey programs and by expanding our value added service offerings. And for Ingreet solutions, our efforts will remain focused on driving growth through our industry leading specialty fiber and specialty protein product offerings. We'll also continue to implement new processes to help return to operational excellence and improve reliability and throughput. In addition, managing high waste disposal costs will remain a key priority for this segment Looking ahead I am encouraged by the progress we are making across our organization. As I stated earlier, our strategy remains grounded in focus, execution, discipline and accountability. We're actively evaluating all available levers to operate more efficiently and effectively. While the industry outlook remains challenging over the near term, we are committed to addressing our challenges in order to position MGP to emerge as a better aligned, more resilient company that is capable of delivering long term value creation. With that, I'd like to turn the call over to the operator for any questions.

We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your touchtone phone. If you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press Star then two. At this time we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. The first question comes from Robert Moscow with TD Cowan. Please go ahead.

Hi, this is Seamus Cassidy on for Rob and thanks for the question. I was hoping you guys could provide a little bit more detail on sort of the early learnings from your portfolio review in Branded Spirits and I suppose what approach you took to this review. You mentioned the investment in Yellowstone and 10 brands in total. I suppose what went into the decision to invest in these brands and I suppose secondly, does rationalizing tail brands have any impact on sort of such as capacity or distributor alignment or any considerations there?

Hey Shule, thanks so much. Appreciate it. Let's try to let's do this SKU (Stock Keeping Unit) conversation first. As you've read, we did discontinue over 20, excuse me, over 30 tail brands in the first quarter with expected another 15 by year end. We are seeing that that's approximately 1% of our segment net sales and when we analyze it we expect 20 basis points of improvement. We do see some learnings as you said. The learnings are that these weren't highly visible brands in the market but they consume resources and so think about it. There's changeover configurations, there's glass containers, there's liquid that we had. So it does improve line efficiency, it provides more line time for Core SKU (Stock Keeping Unit)s and we do have a few that are growing quite nicely and the main impact is really inventory reduction. We're reducing working capital over 2.5 million and other logistics supply chain costs like warehouse and storage from a distributor focus. It doesn't take away their focus. If anything I'd have to say is that it's allowed them with our partnership approach this year of really targeting our top 10 brands for them to focus their execution, focus their activation on. We're seeing some nice momentum in their planning and both in their execution in the first quarter and I'd say from a kind of shifting there to a power brands, the 10. How do we do it? I think you might recall we did bring in new capabilities about six months ago to lead the marketing organization. And so as you can imagine, it's been a robust six months. First and foremost doing comprehensive reviews of our top two portfolios which are American Whiskey and Tequila. So you can think about, you know, the positioning, where the brands stand for consumer segments, competitive sets, key occasions, price pack architecture, you know, A and P allotment, any open overlap from the robust portfolio that we have that we're blessed with in American Whiskey and the same for Tequila. And from that you really come out with those key brands and then a strategic roadmap for investment and for execution. We then kind of put what we call a brand growth framework around those brands to make sure that they're selectively being pushed and executed invested against a couple carriers. One, it's about kind of mental availability and think about reference digital, think about reaching out to more consumers through increased paid media, our ability to, you know, target those geo segments that we want based on zip codes. It's about having the right and dynamic content, the right message, the right consumer, the right channel at the right time and then it's physical availability. Right. How are we going to increase our pods, our distribution, our velocities across all accounts? In particular, you've heard us talk about national account expansion opportunities across authentic premise and on premise. And so increasing store visibility and execution remains a goal. And one of the heavy up areas we did focus on is elevating our digital media capabilities. And so we've doubled the investment there. We've brought highly capable high expertise into the team. We've also tested in house digital media. So as you heard in my prepared comments, Yellowstone was our first test and learn. We did a couple states within those states. We're seeing a nice turnaround for Yellowstone select up double digits and that's really around both media and pricing, heavy up in those markets and really tied to targeting those zip codes that actually purchase Yellowstone. So we're pleased with the results. It's early days but you can see that type of approach going to our other focus brands as well.

Yeah, no, thanks for the question. First, I do want to say we are pleased with the operational reliability improvements we've sequentially made as the year has start our downtime and we're more efficient by 14%. And really what's driving that is our unplanned equipment outages have reduced since December by 10 basis or excuse me, 10 points. And also throughput improvements are up 18%. So operational reliability has allowed us to obviously get more pounds out. We have robust consumer demand for our proprietary platforms across starch and fiber. And so you saw that with our certainly with our sales number so more to sell, more reliable. And the gross margin is being impacted by effluent. We talked about that before and we do expect starting in the second, the end of the second quarter with our planned shutdown that's going to cross over the end of Q2 into Q3, we expect because we're going to bring in a piece of equipment that a third dryer that's going to help us eliminate some of that effluent. So we expect that impact to sequentially go down by the end of the year and cut it in half. And so by the time we end the year, we expect mid teens on gross margin. And then again, as I stated before, by the end of 2027 we expect that to be into the high 20s.

Yeah, thanks. Hey, Mark, thank you. Appreciate that. I'll start with kind of the end. We do continue to view that 2026 will likely be a trough year for distilling solutions. Nothing we saw in Q1 necessarily changed that view. I tell you, we still are very pleased with our partnership approach that we've enacted. We believe it's working. Our conversation with customers remain active. They're pragmatic, they're constructive. Inventory levels across the industry are still elevated, but we're certainly seeing customers move from a posture of broad pauses to much more targeted planning discussions. And importantly, those conversations are increasingly focused on how they want to reengage product types and customization services. Not necessarily. If we still do expect clarity as we move through the end of Q2, which is consistent, what we said previously from some of those multinationals and where they stand in their cycle. While the overall cycle we think is normalizing and will take time to normalize, we believe that we're going to exit this period stronger, better customer relationships with our more differentiated offering than before. And so again, we certainly will keep your breast as we have those conversations, but not too many things have changed since the last time we talked.

Okay, thank you for that. And then just more color on the decision to idle distilling in Kentucky. Was there anything incremental you're seeing in the market that drove that decision during the quarter? And then what percent of your overall distilling capacity does that represent and how much of that is for your own brands versus outside brands? And it doesn't really sound like that has any impact to your outlook for distilling sales or branded product availability. Just to confirm that. Thanks.

Okay, Mark. No good. I'll start at the end. Yes. Has no impact on either brand or distilling. And then I just say, you know, our decision to temporary idle, you know, our Kentucky distilling operations really impacts a modest portion of our. Of our total distilling capacity. And it really was driven by inventory alignment, not customer demand disruption. Most of the pause production was intended for future age inventory for our own brands rather than near term customer commitments. As you recall in 2025 I think we did a very nice job of really balancing our distilling solutions production to the sales impact. We had significant production reduction to more balance with within our needs in the industry reset and also as you know it meaningfully reduced our fixed costs and we were able to optimize production schedules and still, you know, hit them hit into the 30s. We thought it was very prudent to do the same thing for our branch spirits. And once we did, once we were able to hit our 2026 production needs that were met for our brands and for any of our customers, we did choose to idle that and we announced that as you know and Brandon, if you want to clean up any impact to that idling to some of the balance sheet.

Yeah and we shared the balance sheet and cash flow benefits. This is as it as Julie said, this is inventory driven and working capital driven and us just being, being good stewards to the balance sheet and you know, as far as operations and impact to the income statement, these, these costs that we incur there because they're primarily for our branded spirits put away. These are, have historically been capitalized and so show up later in the income statement. But so we don't expect much of on an adjusted basis much of an impact to operating margins, et cetera.

All right, thanks for taking my question a couple for me. First of all, on your prepared remarks, you Talked about onboarding 20 new customers in the. I can't remember if you said that was the branded spirit segment collectively or brown goods specifically. But I'm wondering if you can talk about kind of who this, who this new customer base is, the extent to which these are age versus new customers and then kind of in this difficult environment, kind of how this really came about and where they were sourcing from historically, if you can provide any context there.

Yeah. Hey Ben. Yeah, thanks for that question. Yeah, we're pleased again our partnership approach is working and I kind of want to step back from the top of the funnel. You've probably heard of us talk that we believe the addressable markets around 1,000 customers in which we've been targeting the last couple of years really engaging in some data we've been able to address define an addressable total market of 4,000. And so we've allocated them out to our sales team who is, I would Say very adverse now on our differentiated value proposition and bringing that to life to our customers. And they've had some hits. 75% of that pool was really new to industry customers. And then 25%, approximately 25% was sourced from competitors. Broadly speaking, these are brown goods, typically aged, aged purchases. You know, I think some of it is the team's done a nice job of really ensuring that the broader market and consumers and customers know that, you know, we're open for business, you know, the craftsmanship that you get at mgp for brown and for white goods, we've got different mash bills, we've got different ability to finish barrels and we also have capabilities, do all sorts of sizes. And I think before, number one, they might not have heard of mgp, that we actually do do smaller batches. And some of these customers certainly are the ones that are hearing it and calling us. Surprise. And they thought they had to go a different route to get our quality juice.

The OCM initiative that we highlighted on this call and last call, which is ownership cost mindset management is taking effect all across the organization and up and down the P and L. And the cash taxes are being optimized from an outflow and timing standpoint as much as possible. And so those benefits are going to be felt there. We still are expecting, excluding the impact of the impairment, around 27% for the year. Knowing that Q1 was going to be a little wonky because of a couple discrete things that took place. But the cash management mindset is in full force and so we're going to mitigate that as much as possible throughout

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