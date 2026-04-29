Transcript: MGP Ingredients Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ZipI6U1z
Summary
MGP Ingredients reported first-quarter 2026 sales of $106.4 million, a decline from the previous year but aligned with expectations. Adjusted EBITDA was $15 million, and adjusted EPS was $0.15, both surpassing projections despite being lower year-over-year.
The company is focusing on strategic initiatives, including temporary idling of distillation operations in Kentucky to align operations with inventory levels. This move affects 33 employees but is not anticipated to impact product availability.
Future guidance is reaffirmed with expected net sales between $480 million and $500 million for 2026. Adjusted EBITDA is projected between $90 million and $98 million, with efforts to offset reduced gross profit outlook through cost management.
MGP Ingredients is concentrating resources on approximately 10 key brands and has discontinued over 30 tail brands in Q1 2026. The company is also investing in digital marketing and national account expansion.
Despite a challenging industry backdrop, the company is making progress in ingredient solutions, with a 29% increase in sales driven by higher sales volumes and improved operational reliability.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Julie Francis (President and CEO)
Brandon Gaul (Chief Financial Officer)
Julie Francis (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Seamus Cassidy
Julie Francis (President and CEO)
Seamus Cassidy
Very clear. Thanks.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Sean McGowan with Roth Capital Partners. Please go ahead.
Sean McGowan
Thank you. I wanted to get a little bit more color on some of your gross Margin comments. First, specifically to clear up when you were Talking about that 20 basis points improvement, is that on a run rate basis as you exit the year or is that for the full year?
Brandon Gaul (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, that's a run rate annualized basis. So the impacts we mentioned Shawn and thank you, thank you for the question won't necessarily all hit in 2026. However, what is going to hit is factored into our guidance and can be expected on an annualized basis going forward.
Sean McGowan
Okay, thank you. And that's just within branded spirits, right? That's correct. Okay. And then on the ingredient side, so would you expect that by the end of the year you would kind of be back to where you thought you would be on gross margin or is this hit kind of linger into next year?
Julie Francis (President and CEO)
Sean McGowan
Okay, thank you. And then on distilling, is that the commentary that you made about white goods maybe coming a little bit slower and offset though by other products? What are the gross margin implications for that shift?
Brandon Gaul (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, we're still expecting, Shawn, low to mid-30s gross margins for the distilling solutions segment. As we said in our prepared remarks, those sales are expected to be offset by other product lines within the segment and business unit. And so we're staying consistent with what we Said last time.
Sean McGowan
Okay, thank you very much.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Mark Torrente with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.
Mark Torrente (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Hey, good morning and thank you for the questions today. I guess first on distilling solutions, last quarter you talked about discussions with larger customers to take shape through the second quarter and potentially provide some color on the 2026 outlook and beyond. Wondering if you had any incremental color there. What are you hearing in terms of customer needs and timing to demand inflection and any further comfort that 2026 could be a bottom?
Julie Francis (President and CEO)
Mark Torrente (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Julie Francis (President and CEO)
Brandon Gaul (Chief Financial Officer)
Mark Torrente (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Okay, appreciate the caller, thanks.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Ben Clive with Lake Street Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Ben Clive (Equity Analyst at Lake Street Capital Markets)
Julie Francis (President and CEO)
Ben Clive (Equity Analyst at Lake Street Capital Markets)
Very good. Thanks, Julie. That's helpful. One more for me on the tax line. So. So 27% rate on a full year basis. Wondering if you can help us understand your expectations around cash taxes given the non cash expenses in the first quarter. Yeah.
Brandon Gaul (Chief Financial Officer)
Ben Clive (Equity Analyst at Lake Street Capital Markets)
the course of the year. Okay. All right. Thank you, Brandon. Thanks, Julie. I'll get back in queue. Sounds good.
OPERATOR
This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Julie Francis for any closing remarks. Thank you.
Julie Francis (President and CEO)
Just want to say thank you on behalf of the entire mg. We thank you for your continued confidence and support. We look forward to talking to you in the next quarter. Take care.
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