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April 29, 2026 10:39 AM 27 min read

Transcript: Bank of N.T Butterfield Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE:NTB) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=WgcTWjtc

Summary

Bank of N.T Butterfield reported a strong start to 2026 with net income of $62.6 million, core net income of $63.2 million, and a net interest margin of 2.75%.

The company completed the acquisition of Rawlinson Hunter in Guernsey, enhancing its private trust business and increasing assets under administration to $146 billion.

Management highlighted ongoing strategic initiatives in acquisitions, aiming to drive growth in island banking and trust sectors, while maintaining disciplined cost management and capital allocation.

Full Transcript

Bailey (Conference Operator)

Noah Fields (Head of Investor Relations)

Michael Collins (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Jody Feldman (Managing Director of Bermuda)

Michael Scrum (President and Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Collins (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Evan Kwiatkowski

Hey, this is Evan on for David Feaster. Morning everybody. Morning. I just wanted to start off on the deal. I know it's early innings still, but just curious how things are progressing and what you're hearing from both the team and customers broadly and then maybe on the financial impacts. I'm just curious what your updated fee income growth expectations are and then any additional one time costs that are expected from the transaction. Thanks.

Michael Collins (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Scrum (President and Chief Financial Officer)

Evan Kwiatkowski

That's really helpful, thank you. And then next, I thought I would touch on the nim. I noticed you called out you manage the duration of the portfolio a bit to be a bit shorter, increasing rate sensitivity. And I'm just curious how you view the NIM trajectory from here given current central bank expectations.

Michael Scrum (President and Chief Financial Officer)

Evan Kwiatkowski

That's helpful. Color. Thank you. And then lastly for me you already kind of alluded to it but you know, just keeping in mind your through cycle efficiency ratio target 60%. Curious. Is it fair to see core expenses tick back into that 90 to 92 million range per quarter for the rest of the year or just any you know, updated expectations there, especially with the deal and then maybe any seasonality trends would be, would also be helpful.

Michael Scrum (President and Chief Financial Officer)

Evan Kwiatkowski

Perfect. Thank you for taking my questions. I'll step back.

Operator

Our next question comes from Emily Lee with kbw. Please go ahead.

Emily Lee

Hi everyone, this is Emily Lee stepping in for Tim Switzer. Thanks for taking my question and congrats on the quarter. Sure, thanks. So just on credit, NPLs and provision took a step up this quarter. So I was wondering if you could provide any color on the drivers there and what we should expect on both metrics going forward.

Michael Scrum (President and Chief Financial Officer)

Emily Lee

Got it, thank you. And then how is the current loan pipeline looking and what are you hearing from borrowers on demand front? You know, are there any particularly industries or jurisdictions that are seeing strength or that you're leaning into other over others right now?

Michael Scrum (President and Chief Financial Officer)

Jody Feldman (Managing Director of Bermuda)

Emily Lee

Very helpful, thank you. And if I could just squeeze in one more, you mentioned expectations for asset repricing to kind of help fight those pressures on the nim. How are incremental loan yields looking right now?

Michael Scrum (President and Chief Financial Officer)

Emily Lee

Great. That's all from me. Thanks so much

Operator

again. If you have a question, Please press star then 1. Our next question comes from Robert Rutschau with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Robert Rutschau

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Question on deposits. Could you give us an update on the outlook for deposits? Any concerns that we should think about in terms of outflows and then do you expect to get any inflows from the R and H deal?

Michael Scrum (President and Chief Financial Officer)

Robert Rutschau

Okay, great. And if I could follow up with the maybe broader question as you think about the acquisition opportunities,

Michael Collins (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Robert Rutschau

Great. Thank you for taking my questions.

Operator

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the call back over to Noah Fields for any closing remarks.

Noah Fields (Head of Investor Relations)

Thank you, Bailey, and thanks to everyone for dialing in today. We look forward to speaking with you again next quarter. Have a great day.

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